PHS alum Meaghan Alba returns to running at competitive level

Now, Alba and her teammates are wondering when they might get back to participating in meets. For now, the season is postponed with schools awaiting a decision on what happens next.

“Right now, they say we can practice in pods of nine people and there are like different phases,” Alba said. “So, as long as we all keep testing negative for COVID, then our pods will continue to increase. Hopefully, eventually, we’ll be practicing as a whole team.”

Alba said the program will begin official practices in two weeks.

“I really don’t know what it’s going to look like, so I don’t have much I can say about it,” Alba said. “We’re still communicating with coach. I’ve been able to meet with him in person — keeping our distance obviously — but he’s really good about staying in contact with everyone individually. Because it’s such an individual sport, I think that we’re going to be fine doing things a little bit more on our own this year.”

As for the season, Alba said the earliest it would begin would be November but she said that realistically, it’ll probably not get started until January with indoor track moved back a bit.

Compared to high school, the typical workouts at the college level include a lot more miles per week along with strength training.