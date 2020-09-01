PHS alum Meaghan Alba returns to running at competitive level

The running club wasn’t enough for Meaghan Alba.
Enrolled at the University of Vermont to pursue a degree in professional nursing, the 2017 Philomath High graduate had been a consistent, high-performing athlete for the Warriors. But Alba discovered a void in her life away at college without the competitive, team environment that cross-country offered.
Last September, Alba returned and ran a time of 18:29.4 on a 3.1-mile home course during a dual against Massachusetts Lowell. She had not competed the two previous seasons with a gap year in 2017-18 and running club only during her freshman year in 2018-19.
“I had enough time away from running and competing to really appreciate and miss that,” Alba said in a phone interview last week. “I mostly just missed having the team aspect — I basically enjoyed being surrounded by other people who are motivated in similar ways.”
Longtime Vermont coach Matt Belfield has been a key figure in Alba’s comeback.
“I really missed having a coach,” Alba said. “I didn’t realize how nice it would be to have an adult looking out for me in the way a coach does.”
The running club actually served an important purpose in Alba’s reintegration into cross-country. She and another runner became friends and pushed each other.
“We’re actually very similar in pace and distance so I trained with her just on our own freshman year and then tried out for the team sophomore year,” Alba said.
Following the dual against UMass Lowell, Alba’s season in 2019 continued with a 5K time of 18:35.6 at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown, a 6K time of 21:29.2 in the Paul Short Invite at Lehigh and a 3.1-mile time of 18:10.3 on the home course in the Fall Foliage Invite.
Then it was on to the America East Cross-Country Championships and a 14th-place finish with a personal-best 5K time of 17:42. The finish was good enough to earn Alba all-conference second-team honors.
At the NCAA Division I Northeast Regionals, Alba came in with a time of 21:17.3 on a 6K course.
Alba transitioned into indoor track season and opened with a win in the 3,000-meter run at Dartmouth with a personal-best time of 10:11.65. Nearly a month later at the Dartmouth Relays, Alba ran the mile and placed ninth with a 5:15.03. She followed with a 10:19.2 in the 3,000 at Boston University’s John Terrier Classic and a 10:21.04 in the 3,000 at the New England Championships in Roxbury, Massachusetts.
But the season ended there when Alba came down with a case of mononucleosis.
“So I really only ran one season of cross-country and then a few indoor races and then I was really sick the rest of the time,” she said.
Now, Alba and her teammates are wondering when they might get back to participating in meets. For now, the season is postponed with schools awaiting a decision on what happens next.
“Right now, they say we can practice in pods of nine people and there are like different phases,” Alba said. “So, as long as we all keep testing negative for COVID, then our pods will continue to increase. Hopefully, eventually, we’ll be practicing as a whole team.”
Alba said the program will begin official practices in two weeks.
“I really don’t know what it’s going to look like, so I don’t have much I can say about it,” Alba said. “We’re still communicating with coach. I’ve been able to meet with him in person — keeping our distance obviously — but he’s really good about staying in contact with everyone individually. Because it’s such an individual sport, I think that we’re going to be fine doing things a little bit more on our own this year.”
As for the season, Alba said the earliest it would begin would be November but she said that realistically, it’ll probably not get started until January with indoor track moved back a bit.
Compared to high school, the typical workouts at the college level include a lot more miles per week along with strength training.
“I think the biggest difference is definitely the commitment level,” she said. “We spend a lot more time doing things that I wouldn’t have done in high school, like spending time in the trainer’s room doing strength training. We do a lot of mindfulness work, where we’re working on the more mental aspect of training and competing, which has been really interesting to me. We also do a lot more team-building activities. we do a lot of training and racing strategy talk.”
Vermont’s Belfield strategizes on how to best run the athletes so they’ll peak at the right time.
“I think the biggest superficial difference is just the increase in training loads — like I run a lot more miles a week in my training schedule,” Alba said. “Not right now, but normally it’s pretty much set in stone. It’s flexible but we have specific peak periods, so it’s planned out well for that reason.”
Alba said that when she’s on a normal workout schedule, she runs 65 to 70 miles per week.
“In high school, I don’t think I ran more than 30 miles a week,” Alba said.
Building a strong aerobic base is an important component of the training process.
“So that’s running lots of slower miles and just building your mileage up and then eventually as we’re able to start racing again, then we’ll quickly be able to get back to speed — that’s kind of where we’re at,” she said. “But I don’t think we’re going to get into any extreme training or anything because the gym is not open like it was before. Usually we have scheduled times to get in.”
Asked about what she enjoys more, Alba said her favorite will always be cross-country, although there are some memorable moments with indoor track.
“I like indoor for different reasons but I think I’m definitely more of a longer distance runner so I tend to do better at 5K, 10K,” Alba said. “I also really love the excitement that goes along with the mile and the 3K. There’s more teammates that are in the 3K and mile, so it’s more fun to run that as a team.”
Training in Burlington, Vermont does differ a bit from Philomath, Oregon.
“It’s a very different type of training in the winter here ... it snows like no place else,” she said. “Most of the time, we’re super bundled running outside slowly because there’s ice everywhere or we’re stuck inside running on the indoor track.”
Alba is majoring in professional nursing in the university’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She lives off campus.
“The campus is technically open but mostly just for testing and then obviously for underclassmen who live on campus are there,” she said. “I’m in my third year of nursing school and I start my clinicals in the hospital this year, so that’s obviously in person, and I have one other class in person, but the other four are online.”
Alba said the virus hasn’t been much of a factor in Vermont, but there are fears that it could get bad with the return of students.
“They’re expecting a big spike as students come back because people are coming from all over ... I don’t know what’s going to happen but it has been fine until recently,” she said. “It’s really weird, though, to see so many people out. Because at home, I felt like people were really sheltered in place and here people are out and about for sure.”
Working in a hospital setting could put Alba more at risk for contracting the virus.
“I feel for my housemates because if something were to happen to me, it would happen to them, too,” she said. “If anyone tests positive on our team, we get tested twice a week, then they pretty much are going to bring you back to Phase 1 and you start all over with introducing people into the pod so it’s a long process.”
The daughter of Dave and Debbie Alba, her family is obviously on the other side of the country. But her older brother moved a few years ago to New York City so she does have some family nearby.
Alba said her freshman year was hard. Earning a spot on the cross-country team as a sophomore made a big difference.
“Since I’ve been on the team, it’s been so much better and I feel like I have a very strong support system type of deal going on with them, so it’s not as hard to be away from home,” she said. “And I’ve settled into living off campus.”
