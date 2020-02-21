PHS boys clinch at least a share of Oregon West title with win at Newport

The Philomath High School boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter behind the strength of strong defense and defeated Newport, 38-34, to clinch at least a co-championship in the Oregon West Conference.

“I thought we did a good job defensively — we only allowed them three points in the fourth quarter,” Ecker said. “We got some timely steals and great stops. I give our guys a lot of credit for that, allowing only three points in the fourth.”

In a game that remained close throughout, Philomath took an 18-17 lead in to the locker room at halftime. Freshman Ty May scored seven of his 11 points on the evening in the second quarter to help Philomath to the lead.

But in the third quarter, the Cubs put up some points and took a 31-27 lead into the fourth. Then the defense stepped up with Newport hitting only a single field goal and free throw over the final 8 minutes.

The game remained in doubt until the final seconds. Following a timeout with about 30 seconds remaining, the Warriors were able to score to go up by two points.

“We called a play and got Ty May wide open for a layup,” Ecker said.

Senior Ben Reams struggled offensively for most of the night but came through near the end with the game on the line.