PHS boys clinch at least a share of Oregon West title with win at Newport

The Philomath High School boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter behind the strength of strong defense and defeated Newport, 38-34, to clinch at least a co-championship in the Oregon West Conference.
“I thought we did a good job defensively — we only allowed them three points in the fourth quarter,” Ecker said. “We got some timely steals and great stops. I give our guys a lot of credit for that, allowing only three points in the fourth.”
In a game that remained close throughout, Philomath took an 18-17 lead in to the locker room at halftime. Freshman Ty May scored seven of his 11 points on the evening in the second quarter to help Philomath to the lead.
But in the third quarter, the Cubs put up some points and took a 31-27 lead into the fourth. Then the defense stepped up with Newport hitting only a single field goal and free throw over the final 8 minutes.
The game remained in doubt until the final seconds. Following a timeout with about 30 seconds remaining, the Warriors were able to score to go up by two points.
“We called a play and got Ty May wide open for a layup,” Ecker said.
Senior Ben Reams struggled offensively for most of the night but came through near the end with the game on the line.
“He was getting to the rim and just couldn’t quite finish,” Ecker said. “But he had an instrumental steal at the end with two points that put us up four.”
Up 38-34, the Warriors had made it a two-possession game but Newport had its chances. Philomath got whistled for an intentional foul — which awards two free throws and possession of the ball. Newport missed both foul shots, however, and then failed to capitalize on offense.
The Cubs got the ball back late and Philomath fouled with 1.2 seconds left. Again, Newport couldn’t do anything with the offensive opportunity. Newport only had five free throws the entire game — all in the fourth — and made just one.
“I always go by the adage, ‘good teams find a way to win,’” Ecker said. “We found a way again tonight.”
Senior Dylan Edwards had a big game on defense.
“Their best player only had seven — all in the first half,” Ecker said in reference to Newport senior guard Bryan Tapia. “He’s a really good shooter and we had Dylan Edwards on him and he did a fantastic job.”
Junior Michael Lundy had a game-high 14 points — half of those coming in the third quarter, which included Philomath’s lone 3-pointer. May scored his 11 on four baskets and 3 of 6 from the foul line.
The Warriors’ record goes to 18-4 overall and 9-2 in the conference.
Senior guard Fredy Hidalgo scored 13 for the Cubs (8-15, 3-8).
Elsewhere in the Oregon West Conference Friday night, Cascade crushed Woodburn, 69-48, to make things interesting atop the league standings. As mentioned, Philomath has clinched at least a tie for first place but could still win the Oregon West outright with a win Tuesday over Woodburn.
However, if Woodburn beats Philomath and Cascade gets past Stayton, three teams would be tied for first place.
Tuesday’s game against the Bulldogs is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start. The program’s seniors will be honored before the opening tip-off.
Philomath 38, Newport 34
Friday at Newport
PHILOMATH (18-4, 9-2)...9...9...9...11...—...38
NEWPORT (8-15, 3-8)...5...12...14...3...—...34
Philomath: Michael Lundy 6 1-2 14, Ty May 4 3-6 11, Ben Reams 2 0-2 4, Dylan Edwards 2 0-0 4, Toby Stueve 1 1-2 3, Dylan Bennett 1 0-0 2, Cole Matthews 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-12 38.
Newport: Fredy Hidalgo 6 1-3 13, Payton Cunningham 3 0-2 7, Bryan Tapia 3 0-0 7, Quintin Travis 2 0-0 4, Luke Losier 1 0-0 3, Markus Everitt 0 0-0 0, Kaden Bruns 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-5 34.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 55, Newport 46
Friday at Newport
PHILOMATH...18...10...15...12...—...55
NEWPORT...11...15...9...11...—...46
PHS scoring: Mark Grimmer 23, Brody Bushnell 8, Carson Gerding 6, Caleb Jensen 5, Cameron Ordway 4, Chad Russell 4, Garrett Hibbs 2, Logan Carter 2, Isaac Lattin 1, Dylan Bell 0, Micah Poole 0.
Team notes: The Philomath JV squad goes to 16-3 on the season. ... Mark Grimmer scored in each of the four quarters and ended up with 23 on 10 field goals and 2 of 2 on free throws. ... Grimmer had 13 points in the second half and hit the Warriors’ lone 3-pointer. ... Newport buried eight 3-pointers to keep the score closer than one might expect. ... The team plays at home Tuesday against Woodburn.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 51, Crescent Valley 38
Tuesday at Corvallis
PHILOMATH...10...11...16...14...—...51
CRESCENT VALLEY...10...11...3...14...—...38
PHS scoring: Chad Russell 18, Josh Peters 14, Micah Poole 8, Dawson Clendenin 3, Dylan Bell 2, Isaiah Poole 2, Issac Workman 2, Eliason Hinds-Cook 2, Colton Hibbs 0, Aaron Sapp 0, Garrett Wulk 0.
Team notes: The Philomath JVII squad remains unbeaten at 15-0 on the season. ... This game was played Tuesday; there was no game Friday at Newport. ... The game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first and 21-21 at halftime. ... Philomath put together a 16-3 run in the third quarter to pull away. ... Freshman Chad Russell scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, including nine during the pivotal third. ... Freshman Josh Peters finished with 14 on six field goals and a pair of foul shots. ... Sophomore Micah Poole and freshman Dawson Clendenin each hit 3-pointers. ... The JVII team is scheduled to end its season Tuesday at home against Woodburn.