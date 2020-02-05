PHS boys hold off Stayton in the end for 45-40 victory

Philomath came out with good energy and vaulted to a 19-14 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Warriors kept up the pace in the second and stretched their advantage to double digits with a 9-3 run.

But Stayton senior guard Ben Rash buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take momentum into the halftime locker with a deficit at 28-20.

In the third quarter, Philomath again got its lead back up to 11 but the Eagles had a 10-0 run to get back into the game.

“We got up by 11, 12 points at one point ... we’ve got to have that killer instinct and take it to teams a little bit better in that way,” Ecker said.

Stayton (11-7, 3-4) tied the game, 37-37, on another Rash 3-pointer with 2:35 remaining. But the Warriors had answers with six straight points on Lundy free throws and a short May jumper.

“We didn’t want him to shoot the shot because that’s the toughest shot in the game out there — that little 7- to 10-footer,” Ecker said. “He has a nice touch, no doubt about it but if he would’ve taken a power one dribble, he probably could’ve laid it in.”

Stayton’s Rash hit another 3 with 24 seconds left to make it a one-possession game again at 43-30. Free throws by Dylan Edwards and Lundy sealed the win.