PHS boys hold off Stayton in the end for 45-40 victory

Patience and free throws.
Going into Tuesday night’s matchup with visiting Stayton, the Philomath High boys basketball team wanted to avoid putting up forced, low-percentage shots and continue to get the job done on defense.
The Warriors (15-3 overall, 6-1 Oregon West) performed well in both areas of the game and added a much-better performance at the foul line to post a 45-40 victory over a capable Eagles squad.
“We really wanted to focus on making sure that we ran through our offense,” junior Michael Lundy said. “In the second or third quarter, we started putting up shots early again and that’s when they started to make a run. We knew that we wanted to be patient on offense and then sort of work through it on defense, just keep working hard and be patient.”
Lundy had to transition into playing point guard for the contest with senior Ben Reams sitting for stretches because of foul trouble.
“It hurts not having Ben out there, our point guard, all the time,” Philomath coach Blake Ecker said. “I give a lot of credit to Mike Lundy, who played the point for us tonight, and we did it in a way that he wasn’t shooting the ball every time. He was holding it, passing it, distributing it, and he scored 18 points. He had a good game that way; he did a nice job.”
Philomath came out with good energy and vaulted to a 19-14 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Warriors kept up the pace in the second and stretched their advantage to double digits with a 9-3 run.
But Stayton senior guard Ben Rash buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take momentum into the halftime locker with a deficit at 28-20.
In the third quarter, Philomath again got its lead back up to 11 but the Eagles had a 10-0 run to get back into the game.
“We got up by 11, 12 points at one point ... we’ve got to have that killer instinct and take it to teams a little bit better in that way,” Ecker said.
Stayton (11-7, 3-4) tied the game, 37-37, on another Rash 3-pointer with 2:35 remaining. But the Warriors had answers with six straight points on Lundy free throws and a short May jumper.
“We didn’t want him to shoot the shot because that’s the toughest shot in the game out there — that little 7- to 10-footer,” Ecker said. “He has a nice touch, no doubt about it but if he would’ve taken a power one dribble, he probably could’ve laid it in.”
Stayton’s Rash hit another 3 with 24 seconds left to make it a one-possession game again at 43-30. Free throws by Dylan Edwards and Lundy sealed the win.
“We did a good job of getting the proper guys the ball to shoot at the free-throw line,” Ecker said. “We want to get it to Edwards, get it to Mike.”
Lundy made 9 of 10 free throws and the team as a whole was 12 of 17.
“I think this game was a good game for our offense,” Lundy said. “It felt good to be able to run through it and get the looks we wanted. When we start getting deeper in the season and into the playoffs, we’ll know how to handle those situations.”
Philomath, Woodburn and Cascade are tied atop the Oregon West standings, each with one loss. The Warriors will head to Sweet Home on Friday. The tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Philomath 45, Stayton 40
Tuesday at Philomath
STAYTON (11-7, 3-4) 14 6 12 8 — 40
PHILOMATH (15-3, 6-1) 19 9 7 10 — 45
Stayton: Ben Rash 4 0-0 11, Derek Berning 3 3-4 9, Bryce Whieldon 4 0-2 9, Logan Classen 2 0-0 5, Malachi Muhic 1 0-0 3, Gabriel Wigginton 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Daniels 0 1-2 1, Jacob Axmaker 0 0-0 0, Quinton Strand 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-6 40.
Philomath: Michael Lundy 4 9-10 18, Ty May 5 1-2 12, Dylan Edwards 4 1-2 10, Toby Stueve 1 1-2 3, Cole Matthews 1 0-0 2, Dylan Bennett 0 0-1 0, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0, Ben Reams 0 0-0 0, Colby Roe 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-17 45.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 65, Stayton 53
Tuesday at Philomath
STAYTON 15 8 12 18 — 53
PHILOMATH 18 7 16 24 — 65
PHS scoring: Mark Grimmer 14, Caleb Jensen 11, Cameron Ordway 10, Brody Bushnell 8, Garrett Hibbs 7, Isaac Lattin 6, Carson Gerding 5, Logan Carter 2, Chad Russell 2.
Team notes: The JV team improves to 12-3 on the season. ... Stayton beat Philomath earlier this season, 61-50. ... The Warriors led 25-23 at halftime and 41-35 going into the fourth. ... Nine players scored with three in double figures. ... Mark Grimmer’s 14 came on five field goals and 4 of 4 on free throws. ... Caleb Jensen scored 11 on five field goals and 1 of 2 on free throws. ... Cameron Ordway had 10 on three field goals and 4 of 6 on foul shots. ... The team made 18 of 24 free throws, including Brody Bushnell’s 8 of 8 in the fourth quarter. ... The team plays Friday at Sweet Home.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 71, Stayton 18
Tuesday at Philomath
STAYTON 3 5 6 4 — 18
PHILOMATH 24 18 16 13 — 71
PHS scoring: Colton Hibbs 12, Micah Poole 11, Eliason Hinds-Cook 11, Chad Russell 10, Josh Peters 9, Isaiah Poole 6, Aaron Sapp 4, Garrett Wulk 4, Dawson Clendenin 4, Dylan Bell 0.
Team notes: The JVII team’s perfect season continues at 12-0. ... Four players hit double figures for scoring. ... Colton Hibbs scored his 12 points on four 3-pointers, three of those in the second half. ... Micah Poole, Eliason Hinds-Cook and Chad Russell each had five field goals. ... Philomath led 24-3 by the end of the first quarter with Poole and Josh Peters each scoring seven. ... By halftime, the lead was up to 42-8. ... The JVII squad plays Friday at Sweet Home.