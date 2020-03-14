PHS boys return from state with feeling of 'unfinished business'

“When they still thought it was going to be played without a crowd, (they thought) this is going to be an interesting tournament, who has, really, the mental fortitude to overcome being on the court and wishing my parents were there to saying this is really basketball at its purest form — you’re just getting out and playing," Bussard said.

No parents, no classmates, no band, no cheerleaders. And Philomath’s student presence was expected to be significant with the high school allowing them to attend while missing classes with an excused absence.

On Thursday morning before the coaches, players and managers embarked on their journey north, they had a spirit-filled send-off just before 8 a.m. Parents came out and the band played to wish the boys’ and girls’ teams well with bringing home the top trophy.

Coaches gathered for a routine 11 a.m. meeting 2-1/2 hours before the tournament’s opening games. In the meetings, tournament officials go over various details from the particulars of parking to the availability of a hospitality room.

But there was nothing routine about this gathering. For one, it was in a gymnasium — such meetings are typically held in a classroom.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}