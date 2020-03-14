PHS boys return from state with feeling of 'unfinished business'

The return from the Class 4A boys basketball tournament wasn’t supposed to be like this — retrieving unused uniforms from the team van, meeting with their coaches for the final time without game performances to review and an overall feeling of emptiness.
“Nobody’s satisfied,” Philomath High junior Michael Lundy said. “It’s something that you can’t really describe in feelings.”
The last few weeks of the season had been a challenge for the boys basketball team — a program that few, if anybody, would’ve predicted to be among the final eight playing, After clinching the Oregon West Conference title with a 10-2 record and earning the No. 2 overall seed, the Warriors embarked on their postseason journey with a thrilling 48-45 victory over upset-minded Phoenix.
Leading up to the tournament at Forest Grove, coaches, players and parents endured a wave of emotions over a 12-hour period that started late Wednesday night when the Oregon School Activities Association announced there would be no spectators. At the time, the players believed they were going to play although there would be no parents or fans in the stands.
PHS Principal Mike Bussard, who has a long background in coaching and a strong love for athletics coursing through his veins, said that in his conversations with the players, they were approaching the situation with a firm grasp on what they would need to do in pursuit of victory.
“When they still thought it was going to be played without a crowd, (they thought) this is going to be an interesting tournament, who has, really, the mental fortitude to overcome being on the court and wishing my parents were there to saying this is really basketball at its purest form — you’re just getting out and playing," Bussard said.
No parents, no classmates, no band, no cheerleaders. And Philomath’s student presence was expected to be significant with the high school allowing them to attend while missing classes with an excused absence.
On Thursday morning before the coaches, players and managers embarked on their journey north, they had a spirit-filled send-off just before 8 a.m. Parents came out and the band played to wish the boys’ and girls’ teams well with bringing home the top trophy.
Coaches gathered for a routine 11 a.m. meeting 2-1/2 hours before the tournament’s opening games. In the meetings, tournament officials go over various details from the particulars of parking to the availability of a hospitality room.
But there was nothing routine about this gathering. For one, it was in a gymnasium — such meetings are typically held in a classroom.
“As soon as we walked in, I noticed the brackets up on the boards were all empty and you could tell it wasn’t going to happen,” PHS coach Blake Ecker said. “Seeing what was going on, you knew, it was very clear.”
The possibility of the 4A tournament’s demise started to become believable after coaches learned about the cancellation of 5A games at Oregon State University. They stood around in the parking lot outside Forest Grove High School just waiting for the 11 a.m. meeting.
Armed with the bad news, Ecker went back outside and gathered his team together.
“We were just all sitting outside and wondering what was going to happen,” Lundy said. “It didn’t even pass through our minds. We were waiting to go get food and he came out and I don’t think it really hit us — the fact that something that started in China was actually affecting us here now.”
The boys basketball team was starting to put it all together at the right time of the season. And the Warriors showed exceptional survival skills in close games — the types of abilities that come in pretty handy at a state tournament.
Philomath’s final three victories came by a combined 11 points. In all, the Warriors had nine single-digit wins for the season.
The Warriors were producing those positive results without a true single star that dominated on the offensive end. It was the program’s trademark defense that kept opponents from scoring much. In fact, Philomath was the only team in Class 4A to limit opponents to less than 1,000 points for the season.
Lundy could be the top scorer one night, freshman Ty May the next. Senior Toby Stueve could bury jumpers at the right moment and senior Ben Reams had the ability to set up the plays or drive to the hoop himself. Senior Dylan Edwards emerged in his final season as a legitimate threat and he could thrown down the points well. Another senior, Dylan Bennett, didn’t anyone push him around on the court, moving bodies around while snagging key rebounds on both ends.
While Philomath had that late comeback against Phoenix, Klamath Union was pulling out a thriller against Cascade to advance to the quarterfinals. Two teams with a lot of momentum would’ve made for an interesting matchup.
“Everyone in the locker room felt like we had a good chance against KU — that we were going to get off on the right foot in the tournament,” Lundy said.
Instead, there will be thoughts of “what if” when thinking about the eight teams that were to square off for the top prize. Instead, the fun of putting together a 20-4 season will have to be enough for memories.
“It’s hard to take in because there’s so much we could’ve done,” Lundy said. “It feels like there’s so much unfinished business still.”