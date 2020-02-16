PHS boys sending McLennan, 200 medley relay to state swimming

ALBANY — Philomath High’s Eli McLennan knew going into his 100-yard backstroke final on Saturday that he likely wouldn’t be able to keep pace with Salem Academy’s Austyn Shelton.
During prelims, Shelton swam the event in 56.62 seconds, more than 6 seconds faster than McLennan’s personal-best time of 1:02.87.
“Basically, my plan was I’m going to go in there and if I could stay with his feet, then I can probably go way faster and I was able to,” McLennan said.
McLennan’s 1:02.88 — just one-hundredth of a second off his prelims time — earned him second place in the event. The previous year, he had qualified for state with a 1:05 so McLennan was hopeful that he would make it back this year, although he added, “You can never be totally certain.”
The Oregon School Activities Association on Sunday afternoon released entries for the state meet and McLennan had made it in — but not by much. The 1:02.88 ranked 11th among the 12 that qualified for this week’s state meet.
“The two days have been kind of rough — I’ve been pretty sick and I just stretched out a tendon in one of my feet,” McLennan said after the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 meet, which ran Friday and Saturday at Albany Community Pool. “But I did pretty good and I was able to race.”
McLennan and Shelton — both juniors — have competed against one another in the past.
“It’s good to have that rivalry with another team — a friendly rivalry — and with somebody who’s cool,” McLennan said.
Philomath’s 200-yard medley relay of McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Carrson Hirte and Brennan Provance also qualified for state with the 11th-fastest time. The Warriors placed fourth in the district meet in 1:53.41 — just shy of a full second off their time in prelims.
While Provance, Matthews and McLennan are either juniors or seniors, the swimmer that stands out a bit on the relay is freshman Carrson Hirte. In the pool since age 3, Hirte has seen steady progress over the course of the season.
“I think my progress has been pretty good but I think I can do better, too,” Hirte said with a tone of confidence. “That’s what I’m going to be working on next year. I’m just going to be working on going faster and doing better. At least by my senior year, I want to beat the school recod for 50 free.”
Hirte made the finals in the 50 freestyle and ended up placing sixth in 25.32. During Friday’s prelims, he had qualified with the fifth-fastest time at 25.26.
In the team standings, Marist Catholic won in a very close battle with Salem Academy. Marist came in with 241 points to Salem Academy’s 239. Stayton was third with Sisters fourth and Philomath fifth among the 10 teams competing.
McLennan placed fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:20.81. Philomath’s 200 freestyle relay also had a fourth-place showing in 1:41.65 with Hirte, Matthews, Provance and McLennan swimming legs.
Matthews had a fifth-place finish with his performance in the 100 breaststroke. Matthews touched the wall with a time of 1:15.08.
The 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Championships is scheduled to run Friday and Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Championship
Friday-Saturday at Albany
Team scoring: Marist Catholic 241, Salem Academy, 239, Stayton 159, Sisters 132, Philomath 118, Kennedy 109, North Marion 94, Blanchet Catholic 88, Sweet Home 62, Cascade 40.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: Finals—1, Salem Academy (Austyn Shelton, Kaden Sullinger, TJ Lee, Nathan Witters), 1:51.15; 4, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Carrson Hirte, Brennan Provance), 1:53.41; 11, Philomath B (Braedon Littrell, Micah Matthews, Cameron Latz, Kellen Houchin), 2:15.42. Prelims—3, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Carrson Hirte, Brennan Provance), 1:54.37; 12, Philomath B (Braedon Littrell, Micah Matthews, Cameron Latz, Kellen Houchin), 2:16.00.
200 freestyle: Finals—1, Tanner Fixsen, Stayton, 1:54.29.
200 individual medley: Finals—1, TJ Lee, Salem Academy, 2:12.43; 4, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 2:20.81; 9, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 2:44.64; 10, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 2:49.41. Prelims—3, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 2:22.65; 9, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 2:43.20; 10, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 2:49.89.
50 freestyle: Finals—1, Parker Dirkx, Stayton, 23.90; 6, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 25.32; 11, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 26.46. Prelims—5, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 25.26; 10, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 26.16; 21, Chris Melton, Philomath, 27.94.
100 butterfly: Finals—1, Austyn Shelton, Salem Academy, 53.29.
100 freestyle: Finals—1, Lucas Toth, North Marion, 50.92. Prelims—14, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:02.32; 17, Chris Melton, Philomath, 1:02.99; 20, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:04.13; 26, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:08.13.
500 freestyle: Finals—1, Tanner Fixsen, Stayton, 5:09.03.
200 freestyle relay: Finals—1, Salem Academy (TJ Lee, Eli Abraham, Nathan Witters, Austyn Shelton), 1:38.10; 4, Philomath (Carrson Hirte, Caleb Matthews, Brennan Provance, Eli McLennan), 1:41.65; 10, Philomath B (Cameron Latz, Braedon Littrell, Chris Melton, Micah Matthews), 1:55.08. Prelims—4, Philomath (Carrson Hirte, Caleb Matthews, Brennan Provance, Eli McLennan), 1:41.63.; 8, Philomath B (Cameron Latz, Braedon Littrell, Chris Melton, Micah Matthews), 1:53.60.
100 backstroke: Finals—1, Austyn Shelton, Salem Academy, 57.43; 2, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:02.88; 7, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:15.61. Prelims—2, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:02.87; 7, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:15.85; 14, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:23.55.
100 breaststroke: Finals—1, Osmond Bates, Sisters, 1:10.64; 5, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:15.08; 10, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:18.95; 11, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:19.42. Prelims—5, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:16.22; 10, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:18.55; 12, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:18.81.
400 freestyle relay: Finals—1, Marist Catholic (Kyler Lajoie, Jackson Anderson, Ryan Watts, Trent McQuaid), 3:36.59.