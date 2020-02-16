PHS boys sending McLennan, 200 medley relay to state swimming

McLennan and Shelton — both juniors — have competed against one another in the past.

“It’s good to have that rivalry with another team — a friendly rivalry — and with somebody who’s cool,” McLennan said.

Philomath’s 200-yard medley relay of McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Carrson Hirte and Brennan Provance also qualified for state with the 11th-fastest time. The Warriors placed fourth in the district meet in 1:53.41 — just shy of a full second off their time in prelims.

While Provance, Matthews and McLennan are either juniors or seniors, the swimmer that stands out a bit on the relay is freshman Carrson Hirte. In the pool since age 3, Hirte has seen steady progress over the course of the season.

“I think my progress has been pretty good but I think I can do better, too,” Hirte said with a tone of confidence. “That’s what I’m going to be working on next year. I’m just going to be working on going faster and doing better. At least by my senior year, I want to beat the school recod for 50 free.”

Hirte made the finals in the 50 freestyle and ended up placing sixth in 25.32. During Friday’s prelims, he had qualified with the fifth-fastest time at 25.26.