PHS dance teams wins competition at Sheldon with season-high score

The Philomath High School dance and drill team took first place at Saturday’s “Dancing With the Colleens” competition at Sheldon High in Eugene. The Shining Stars received its highest score of the season with a 78.43.
In the drill-down events, senior Aubrey Casey placed in the top 10 in the advanced division and freshman Ashley Kohler was in the novice division’s top 10.
The team will next compete on March 15 at the City Showcase competition at West Albany. The state championships follow on March 20 in Portland.
— Philomath Express