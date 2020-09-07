PHS finalizes plan on how to approach ‘Season 1’ practices

Silva sees the timing of the winter sports practice sessions as beneficial to the athletes with the preparation that's needed to compete at a high level.

“Kids have been out of organized athletics for six months now and it will be longer by the time we get to November,” he said. “So we’ll have to get some of that baseline conditioning back and especially considering we’ll have such a short season, that’ll really be helpful to have that additional time.”

Matta said that no work has been done yet to determine what schedules may look like and OSAA subcommittees are working on a plan for what to do with each postseason, or what they’re calling the “culminating week.”

“There are rumors that there will be some type of tournament but we’re not really sure,” Woosley said about wrestling. “I’m being selfish here, but it’s killing me. We’re loaded. I’ve never had this many returning state qualifiers. We’ll be preseason No. 1 at a couple of weights. But it is what it is.”

Ecker has an idea that he hopes to propose for basketball playoffs.