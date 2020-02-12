PHS girls don't mind a little pressure while defeating league opponents

“We shoot 50% from the field so if we miss a bunch in the first half, we’re going to make a bunch in the second is kind of the way I look at it,” he said. “So we had the open looks and just made them fall in the second half.”

Cascade lost on its home floor to the Warriors 54-29 back in mid-January but had played well in the first half.

“They’re well-coached and they’re tough defensively,” Silva said. “They run a lot of different stuff. That was part of the issue in the first half.”

Cascade comes at teams with various zone looks and the triangle-and-2, which created some issues with Philomath being able to execute its offense while recognizing what type of defense the Cougars were in.

“I think they’re going to be a tough team down the stretch for whoever has to face them, maybe in the playoffs,” Silva said.

Philomath’s Kramer had a big game with 27 points on 13 field goals, including a 3-pointer.

“We worked together and had a lot of energy coming out and we were just able to run the transition and find each other well,” Kramer said about the second half.