PHS girls don't mind a little pressure while defeating league opponents

Philomath High’s girls don’t mind a little competition while playing out their Oregon West Conference schedule.
The Warriors survived a major scare last week in a two-point win over Stayton and in a home matchup against Cascade Tuesday night, Philomath led just 19-15 at halftime.
“It’s really good to have some of these closer games, so we can practice,” sophomore Sage Kramer said after what ended up as a 49-36 victory over the Cougars. “We’ve had a lot of blowout games and it’s good just to make sure that we can finish in tight games, especially coming toward state.”
Cascade (11-9 overall, 6-2 Oregon West) has a capable lineup that had won six straight games coming into Tuesday night, including a 61-60 win at Stayton. The Cougars stayed within striking distance in the first half but Philomath coach Ben Silva said he wasn’t too worried as the clubs went in at the break.
“It was one of those games that we had a lot of confidence going in at halftime,” Silva said. “It was a four-point game but we felt like we had a lot of great looks, they just hadn’t fallen. We have confidence that our girls are going to hit those.”
Silva was right as the shots did start to fall. Philomath opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run over the first 2-1/2 minutes to build a 12-point lead.
“We shoot 50% from the field so if we miss a bunch in the first half, we’re going to make a bunch in the second is kind of the way I look at it,” he said. “So we had the open looks and just made them fall in the second half.”
Cascade lost on its home floor to the Warriors 54-29 back in mid-January but had played well in the first half.
“They’re well-coached and they’re tough defensively,” Silva said. “They run a lot of different stuff. That was part of the issue in the first half.”
Cascade comes at teams with various zone looks and the triangle-and-2, which created some issues with Philomath being able to execute its offense while recognizing what type of defense the Cougars were in.
“I think they’re going to be a tough team down the stretch for whoever has to face them, maybe in the playoffs,” Silva said.
Philomath’s Kramer had a big game with 27 points on 13 field goals, including a 3-pointer.
“We worked together and had a lot of energy coming out and we were just able to run the transition and find each other well,” Kramer said about the second half.
The Warriors had a minor scare in the second half when senior Emma Pankalla went to the floor in some pain. Silva said she came down on an opposing player’s foot and twisted her ankle. After a few minutes in the trainer’s room to get her ankle re-taped, she rejoined her teammates and looked fine while playing more minutes.
Senior guard Camryn Boyles scored 15 to lead the Cougars.
Philomath (20-0, 9-0) plays Friday at Sisters.
Philomath 49, Cascade 36
Tuesday at Philomath
CASCADE (11-9, 6-2)...6...9...10...11...—...36
You have free articles remaining.
PHILOMATH (20-0, 9-0)...13...6...22...8...—...49
Cascade: Camryn Boyles 6 0-0 15, Abby Jeppsen 1 6-9 8, Abbigail Cordero 1 2-2 4, Ariel Tobiasson 2 0-0 4, Natalee Federico 1 1-2 3, Kenna Coleman 1 0-0 2, Anna Wilson 0 0-0 0, Bailey Pedersen 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 9-13 36.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 13 0-3 27, Mia Rust 2 0-0 5, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 2 0-0 4, Emma Pankalla 1 2-4 4, Lara Hunter 1 0-0 3, Braedyn McNeely 1 0-0 2, Rivers Nuno 1 0-0 2, Kaili Saathoff 1 0-0 2, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 2-7 49.
Junior Varsity
Cascade 37, Philomath 32
Tuesday at Philomath
CASCADE...6...6...11...14...—...37
PHILOMATH...11...0...9...12...—...32
PHS scoring: Hailie Couture 6 0-2 14, Kiya Smith 2 0-0 6, Mia Bennett 2 0-2 4, Cassidy Lewis 2 0-2 4, K Bacho 1 0-0 2, Ingrid Hellesto 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Morales 0, Alivia Pittman 0.
Team notes: The JV girls lost for the first time this season and go to 15-1. ... Hailie Couture scored 14 points on six field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. ... Kiya Smith had two 3-pointers as well. ... PHS played without key starter Abigail Brown, who was out because of illness. ... Philomath led 11-6 after one quarter but scored zero in the second and trailed 12-11 at halftime. ... The game remained close with Cascade pulling it out in the fourth. ... The JV squad plays Friday at Sisters.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 27, Cascade 12
Tuesday at Philomath
CASCADE...2...5...2...3...—...12
PHILOMATH...8...8...6...5...—...27
PHS scoring: Alyson Todd 7, Mia Cook 6, Alivia Pittman 6, Brooke Moade 6, Ingrid Hellesto 2, Macy Freeman 0, Hannah Beck 0, Makayla Gilmore-Garcia 0, Elizabeth Morales 0.
Team notes: The JVII team remains unbeaten at 11-0. ... The Warriors built a 16-7 lead by halftime. ... Cascade could manage no more than five points in any one quarter. ... Alyson Todd had a game-high seven points with five of those coming on free throws. ... The squad is scheduled to play Friday at Woodburn.