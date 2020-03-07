PHS girls eliminate Phoenix and move on to the 4A hoops tournament

It’s not easy trying to make a pass with Sage Kramer or Emma Pankalla in your face. And if you do manage to spot a teammate, don’t be surprised if Braedyn McNeely comes out of nowhere to snag the ball and start a fast break in the other direction.
Forcing turnovers and scoring high-percentage points on the transition serves as the backbone of the Philomath High girls basketball team’s potent attack. Phoenix toyed with the idea of making a game of it Saturday in the early minutes against the top-seeded Warriors in a Class 4A first-round state playoff game.
But those thoughts were short-lived as Philomath rolled to a 66-41 victory. The win sends the Warriors (24-1) to the 4A tournament where they will face Cottage Grove (19-6) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove.
“It started a little slow just because it was the first playoff game and we had a little bit of nerves,” second-year coach Ben Silva said. “But as soon as we got our defense set up, we made it more challenging for them. We were able to get out and run and it was tough for them to score.”
Kramer, a sophomore, scored 24 of her 35 points in the second half and junior Mia Rust had an impressive start with 12 in the first half, eight in the opening quarter alone.
“I think just getting inside (caused problems for Phoenix) — I had quite a few of those jump shots and Rivers (Nuno) scored inside really well,” said Rust, who had 15 points in all. “And we had some people on the outside hitting jump shots, so we were kind of all over the place. That’s just how we play best.”
Philomath didn’t score until the game had been going on for more than 2 minutes — a slump by the Warriors’ standards. Rust broke the silence on a jumper at the 5:49 mark and Philomath went on to put together a 12-0 run.
Most of the starting lineup had steals in the first quarter and the team’s aggressive defense simply forced Phoenix to throw the ball away several times.
“We had good flow and it did all start with the defense,” Silva said.
Phoenix ended the first quarter with a 3-pointer — one of nine in the game — and hit another early in the second to cut its deficit to single digits. But Philomath was just too strong. Rust scored twice in the first 2-1/2 minutes with a drive in the lane and on a short jumper. Then she set up a McNeely hoop for an 18-7 lead.
Philomath went up by 12 after a stretch that included senior Lara Hunter hitting 2 of 3 free throws when she was fouled attempting a 3-pointer, a steal and a basket by Nuno, also a senior, and on a drive to the basket by Pankalla, who utilized her deceptive crossover dribble to freeze the defender. After Phoenix got back to within 10, Nuno scored underneath for a 26-14 lead.
“I’m definitely pleased with the way we performed,” Silva said. “Rivers came in and gave us great minutes and looked really strong. Mia Rust scored a ton early on.”
Kramer then erupted for seven points over a span of 51 seconds — a fast-break basket at 1:21, a jump shot at 56 seconds and a 3-pointer at 30 seconds. Philomath’s lead at halftime was 33-14.
Kramer said the team has been emphasizing defense in recent practices.
“That’s something we’ve worked on since the West Albany game when they hit a tons of threes on us,” she said. “These last couple of practices, we’ve been really working on getting a hand on the threes and covering backside, boxing out, because we knew that they were going to crash the boards and I think it worked.”
Philomath’s high-octane offense continued into the third quarter with Kramer leading the way. During those 8 minutes, Kramer scored 20 points, including 14 over the first 3:20 of the half. It was all part of a 16-0 run that basically put the game away.
Perhaps the most impressive scoring play of the night came with 3:44 left in the quarter when Pankalla passed to Nuno who then dished to Rust for the basket. The basket put the Warriors up 51-17.
By the end of the third, the Warriors had a 60-28 lead.
Silva cleared his bench in the fourth to give some of his non-starters minutes in a state playoff game. Philomath led 66-29 midway through the fourth when the starters came out. Phoenix made the final appear a bit closer with a 12-0 run over the final 4 minutes.
“We’re tough to stop when we’re firing on all cylinders,” Silva said. “When other teams look at us, I don’t know who they look to stop. Obviously they start with Sage but then there’s the other girls that can come in and score.”
Philomath will now focus on Cottage Grove, a 60-43 winner in the first round over Madras.
“The tournament’s a slog — it’s three games, three days, exhausting, a lot of minutes,” Silva said. “I think we’ve at least experienced that and I think we’ve conditioned pretty well to get ready physically for that kind of tempo for three days.”
Last year, Philomath was disappointed to finish with a fifth-place trophy but the experience no doubt will benefit the team as far as what to expect.
“I think we know what’s coming and we know what to expect more,” Kramer said. “We’ll jsut take it one game at a time and just get ready to go out hard and work together.”
Said Rust, “We’ll just approach it with everything we’ve got and just go in and have as much confidence as we can.”
Philomath 66, Phoenix 41
Saturday at Philomath
PHOENIX (12-12)...4...10...14...12...—...41
PHILOMATH (24-1)...12...21...27...6...—...66
Phoenix: Delani Parent 3 0-0 9, Morgan James 3 0-0 6, Kassandra Skaff 2 0-0 6, Lola Lumbreras 2 0-0 6, Cristal Tellez 2 1-1 5, Alex Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Fatima Flores 1 0-1 3, Josie Bolstad 0 2-6 2, Ani Champion Blazio 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-8 40.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 12 10-12 35, Mia Rust 7 1-2 15, Rivers Nuno 3 0-2 6, Lara Hunter 0 4-5 4, Emma Pankalla 2 0-0 4, Braedyn McNeely 1 0-0 2, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0, Abigail Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 15-21 66.