PHS girls eliminate Phoenix and move on to the 4A hoops tournament

It’s not easy trying to make a pass with Sage Kramer or Emma Pankalla in your face. And if you do manage to spot a teammate, don’t be surprised if Braedyn McNeely comes out of nowhere to snag the ball and start a fast break in the other direction.

Forcing turnovers and scoring high-percentage points on the transition serves as the backbone of the Philomath High girls basketball team’s potent attack. Phoenix toyed with the idea of making a game of it Saturday in the early minutes against the top-seeded Warriors in a Class 4A first-round state playoff game.

But those thoughts were short-lived as Philomath rolled to a 66-41 victory. The win sends the Warriors (24-1) to the 4A tournament where they will face Cottage Grove (19-6) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove.

“It started a little slow just because it was the first playoff game and we had a little bit of nerves,” second-year coach Ben Silva said. “But as soon as we got our defense set up, we made it more challenging for them. We were able to get out and run and it was tough for them to score.”

Kramer, a sophomore, scored 24 of her 35 points in the second half and junior Mia Rust had an impressive start with 12 in the first half, eight in the opening quarter alone.