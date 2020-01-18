PHS girls flip switch late in 1st half and pull away from Cascade, 54-29

Cascade’s longtime coach Mark Stevens saw his squad get off to a 5-2 start this season but the Cougars had lost five straight coming into the Philomath game.

“We were definitely able to make some adjustments there in the second half, but a lot of credit has to go to Cascade,” Silva said. “Mark is one of the top coaches in the state and he has all of the accolades to show that. I love coaching against him; it’s fun to watch and he does a great job. He’s always done a great job with his girls and they were ready to play.”

In the third quarter, Cascade opened with a 3-pointer on a shot by senior Camryn Boyles and senior Abbigail Cordero later sank a pair of free throws to keep the deficit at five. But Philomath countered with a 9-0 run and even though the lead was 14 points, the feel in the air was that this game was over. The Cougars had put up a fight but the Warriors were just too strong in the end.

“We did have a couple of breakdowns on the defensive end,” Silva said. “When we play defense like we do — they were under 20 in the first half — that will keep you in games regardless of what’s happening on the offensive end. We can weather those storms when our defense is good.”