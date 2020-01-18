PHS girls flip switch late in 1st half and pull away from Cascade, 54-29

TURNER — With the first half winding down and the game tied, 17-17, one had to wonder if this would be the night that an Oregon West Conference team could keep pace with Class 4A’s No. 1 team.
Nope.
The Warriors went into halftime Friday at Cascade with momentum when senior Lara Hunter buried back-to-back 3-pointers and then pulled away for good in the third quarter to defeat the Cougars, 54-29.
“It was kind of a struggle,” Hunter said about the first half. “We were trying to bring together some bits and pieces and get everything rolling and then it finally came together.”
Philomath, 13-0 overall and 3-0 in the league, has outscored Oregon West opponents by an average of 32 points.
“Going through league, our one and only goal is to stay focused and keep progressing,” Hunter said. “We don’t want to be content or get misplaced where we are.”
Hunter’s long-range success toward the end of the first half broke the Warriors out of an offensive funk. The team had just six points in the first quarter on a pair of Mia Rust hoops and a Sage Kramer jumper.
The pace didn’t pick up much for most the second quarter. Rust opened with a 3-pointer to tie the game, 9-9, and scored on an assist from Braedyn McNeely a couple of minutes later but those were the only PHS points over a 3-1/2 minute stretch.
“We have to continue to battle in ballgames and make sure that we’re ready to go and make adjustments throughout,” Warriors coach Ben Silva said. “They probably ran six different defensive looks at us and they were switching very, very quickly and very effectively and so it’s good for us to realize that we need to slow things down mentally a little bit to see what’s going on before we just go all out.”
Senior Emma Pankalla sank a pair of free throws at 4:01 left in the half to cut the deficit to 15-13. Rust later scored back-to-back hoops to bring Philomath to within 19-17. Then came the Hunter 3-pointers — the first with 15 seconds left and the other at the buzzer after the Warriors forced a turnover.
“This is my specialty,” Hunter said. “Outside the 3(-point line) is where I’m comfortable.”
The buzzer beater went in off the glass.
“It was a bank ... I think it takes skill to bank it, but that’s just me,” she laughed when kiddingly asked if that was skill or luck.
Philomath had ended the first half with a 10-0 run over 2-1/2 minutes. Kramer, a constant scoring threat from anywhere on the court, had just two points in the first half.
“They were running a little bit of triangle-and-two but then they just know her scoring ability so they always know where she’s at,” Silva said about Cascade’s strategy to try to slow down Kramer. “They were switching some stuff up and running different looks as us as well.”
Cascade’s longtime coach Mark Stevens saw his squad get off to a 5-2 start this season but the Cougars had lost five straight coming into the Philomath game.
“We were definitely able to make some adjustments there in the second half, but a lot of credit has to go to Cascade,” Silva said. “Mark is one of the top coaches in the state and he has all of the accolades to show that. I love coaching against him; it’s fun to watch and he does a great job. He’s always done a great job with his girls and they were ready to play.”
In the third quarter, Cascade opened with a 3-pointer on a shot by senior Camryn Boyles and senior Abbigail Cordero later sank a pair of free throws to keep the deficit at five. But Philomath countered with a 9-0 run and even though the lead was 14 points, the feel in the air was that this game was over. The Cougars had put up a fight but the Warriors were just too strong in the end.
“We did have a couple of breakdowns on the defensive end,” Silva said. “When we play defense like we do — they were under 20 in the first half — that will keep you in games regardless of what’s happening on the offensive end. We can weather those storms when our defense is good.”
Hunter said Silva issued a reminder to his undefeated squad at halftime. In reference to his halftime talk, she said, “It was along the lines of, ‘they don’t care what you’re ranked; you just have to go in and prove that you deserve to be there.’”
Rust had an exceptional performance against the Cougars with a game-high 19 points on eight field goals and 2 of 2 on free throws. Kramer started to find the net more in the second half and finished with 14 points on six baskets and a free throw. Hunter nailed yet another 3-pointer in the second half and finished with nine.
Cascade dropped to 5-8 overall, 0-1 in the conference.
The Warriors will hit the court in the PHS gym on Tuesday against Sisters. The team then hits the road Friday with a jaunt up to Tillamook.
Philomath 54, Cascade 29
Friday at Turner
PHILOMATH (13-0, 3-0) 6 19 16 13 — 54
CASCADE (5-8, 0-1) 9 8 7 5 — 29
Philomath: Mia Rust 8 2-2 19, Sage Kramer 6 1-3 14, Lara Hunter 3 0-0 9, Emma Pankalla 2 3-4 7, Braedyn McNeely 1 0-0 2, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 1 0-0 2, Rivers Nuno 0 1-2 1, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-11 54.
Cascade: Camryn Boyles 4 0-0 10, Abbigail Cordero 3 2-2 8, Bailey Pedersen 1 3-4 6, Abby Jeppsen 2 0-2 4, Kenna Coleman 0 1-4 1, Grace Hinkle 0 0-0 0, Anna Wilson 0 0-0 0, Natalee Federico 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-12 29.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 36, Cascade 32
Friday at Turner
PHILOMATH 10 4 15 7 — 36
CASCADE 5 13 6 8 — 32
PHS scoring: Abigail Brown 15, Kiya Smith 10, Hailie Couture 7, K Bacho 2, Cassidy Lewis 2, Ingrid Hellesto 0, Elizabeth Morales 0, Mia Cook 0, Alyson Todd 0, Alivia Pittman 0.
Team notes: The Philomath’s JV squad improves to 10-0 on the season. ... The Warriors trailed 18-14 at halftime but created separation in the third quarter with a 15-6 run. ... In that third quarter, Abigail Brown scored six points and Hailie Couture had five, including the lone 3-pointer of the game. ... Brown finished with 15 points on six field goals and 3 of 8 free throws. ... Kiya Smith hit double figures as well with 10 points on five field goals and was the only player to score in all four quarters. ... The JV Warriors play at home Tuesday against Sisters and Friday at Tillamook.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 28, Cascade 10
Friday at Turner
PHILOMATH 4 7 10 7 — 28
CASCADE 2 2 2 4 — 10
PHS scoring: Philomath’s JVII team remains unbeaten at 7-0. ... The Warriors led 11-4 at halftime and 21-6 going into the fourth in the low-scoring affair. ... Alyson Todd had a game-high 13 points on five field goals and 3 of 9 free throws. ... Macy Freeman scored seven on three field goals and 1 of 2 free throws. ... Cascade hit just four baskets in the game. ... Philomath won’t play Tuesday because Sisters does not have a JVII team, so the next game on the schedule is Friday at Tillamook.