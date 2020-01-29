PHS girls post latest OWC basketball victory over Newport

Any high school basketball fan that follows Class 4A girls basketball must admit that Philomath’s turnaround over the past two seasons has been remarkable.
The Warriors compiled a 25-41 record over the three year stretch from 2014-15 to 2017-18 — not horrible by any means but at best in the middle of the pack. Then came last season’s run to the state tournament when Philomath notched 23 wins in a single season.
Now, the team remains unbeaten with a 16-0 record following Tuesday night’s 58-23 win over visiting Newport.
It’s no longer a secret that the Warriors can play hoop.
“Everybody comes to play every night against us,” second-year coach Ben Silva said. “I think we still have a little bit of that underdog mentality — or at least I do in my mind. Our improvement over the last two seasons has been huge, so I still kinda see us as an underdog. I guess because it’s happened so fast.”
In other words, Philomath will get the best from its opponents. The first five games in the conference have been lopsided victories, even over a capable Stayton team on the road. If those type of results continue, the Warriors may not be tested again until the state playoffs get started.
Does that create pressure down the stretch?
“We’ve been in some big games, some tough games,” Silva said, referring to a rigorous nonconference schedule that Philomath got through unscathed. “We’ve also just talked about being who we are and it doesn’t really matter. Pressure comes from the outside; every game you have to go out and play. It doesn’t matter who your opponent is.”
In the win over Newport, the Warriors built a 34-8 lead by the time the halftime buzzer sounded.
In the first quarter, sophomore Sage Kramer had her usual early impact, senior Emma Pankalla was hitting for points and passing for assists, and senior Lara Hunter came off the bench to bury a 3-pointer and hit a couple of foul shots.
Kramer continued her heavy presence in the second quarter, Pankalla hit a 3 and junior Mia Rust threw in five as the Warriors pulled away.
Philomath slowed down the assault in the second half but still won by 35 points. But the team’s usual fluidity seemed to be missing at times, a few more turnovers occurred and the defense had allowed some things not often seen this season.
“Defensively, we had some errors that we haven’t been making lately — I don’t know if that was energy or maybe a little bit of sickness,” Silva theorized. “We had a few errors that we just need to watch on film and get cleaned up.”
Another theory could simply be the obvious challenge of playing at a top-notch level with such large leads. It seems feasible that the players simply get a bit bored with games that aren’t that close.
“I think it is challenging and I think sometimes communicating to 16-year-olds is kind of challenging as well but we are being successful as far as the score on the scoreboard,” Silva said. “But there are still things we can do better ... we can improve still regardless of what the score is.”
Philomath did play its starters sparingly in the second half, which can also factor into a disruption of consistency on the court. In the end, Kramer had 21 points on nine field goals and 3 of 4 free throws. Pankalla finished with 12 points on five field goals — one a 3-pointer — and 1 of 1 on foul shots.
Freshman guard Avonly Wolf finished as the top scorer for Newport (5-11 overall, 1-3 Oregon West) with seven points.
Philomath will go on the road Friday for a matchup against Woodburn. The Bulldogs come in with a 5-10 record, 2-3 in league play.
On a side note, all three girls basketball teams will play Friday. Those three teams combined have a 36-0 record this season.
Philomath 58, Newport 23
Tuesday at Philomath
NEWPORT (5-11, 1-3) 6 2 10 5 — 23
PHILOMATH (16-0, 5-0) 16 18 19 5 — 58
Newport: Avonly Wolf 3 0-3 7, Stella Barber 3 0-0 6, Nicole Dickason 2 0-0 4, Abbey Green 1 0-0 2, Hannah Trommlitz 0 2-6 2, Dakota Rundell 1 0-0 2, Hannah Driebergen 0 0-0 0, Carlee Murray 0 0-0 0, Victoria Smith 0 0-0 0, Piper Thompson 0 0-0 0, Michaela Wagner 0 0-0 0, Kathleen Martinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-9 23.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 9 3-4 21, Emma Pankalla 5 1-1 12, Lara Hunter 2 2-2 7, Mia Rust 3 1-2 7, Braedyn McNeely 2 0-0 4, Kaili Saathoff 2 0-1 4, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 1 0-0 2, Abigail Brown 0 1-2 1, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Rivers Nuno 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Hailie Couture 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-12 58.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 59, Newport 20
Tuesday at Philomath
NEWPORT 2 4 9 5 — 20
PHILOMATH 16 18 21 4 — 59
PHS scoring: Abigail Brown 16, Hailie Couture 14, Cassidy Lewis 8, Ingrid Hellesto 8, Kiya Smith 7, K Bacho 6, Elizabeth Morales 0, Alyson Todd 0, Alivia Pittman 0, Mia Cook 0.
Team notes: The JV team’s record goes to 12-0 on the season. ... Philomath led 16-2 by the end of the first and 34-6 at halftime. ... Abigail Brown scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half. ... Hailie Couture scored all 14 of her points in the second and third quarters. ... The team hit five 3-pointers with four from Couture and one from Kiya Smith. ... PHS shot 100%; from the foul line, although that was on just four attempts for the game (all by Brown). ... The team plays Friday at Woodburn.
Junior Varsity II
Team notes: Newport does not have a JVII program so there was no game Tuesday. ... The JVII squad, which has an 8-0 record, is scheduled to play Friday at Woodburn.