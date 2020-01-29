PHS girls post latest OWC basketball victory over Newport

“We’ve been in some big games, some tough games,” Silva said, referring to a rigorous nonconference schedule that Philomath got through unscathed. “We’ve also just talked about being who we are and it doesn’t really matter. Pressure comes from the outside; every game you have to go out and play. It doesn’t matter who your opponent is.”

In the win over Newport, the Warriors built a 34-8 lead by the time the halftime buzzer sounded.

In the first quarter, sophomore Sage Kramer had her usual early impact, senior Emma Pankalla was hitting for points and passing for assists, and senior Lara Hunter came off the bench to bury a 3-pointer and hit a couple of foul shots.

Kramer continued her heavy presence in the second quarter, Pankalla hit a 3 and junior Mia Rust threw in five as the Warriors pulled away.

Philomath slowed down the assault in the second half but still won by 35 points. But the team’s usual fluidity seemed to be missing at times, a few more turnovers occurred and the defense had allowed some things not often seen this season.