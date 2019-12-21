PHS girls rally from double digits in final 4 minutes to beat Astoria, 51-50

In a showdown between two of the top Class 4A girls basketball teams in the state, Philomath rallied from an 11-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to defeat Astoria, 51-50, Saturday in the championship game of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament in Coos Bay.

The three-pronged attack of senior Emma Pankalla, sophomore Sage Kramer and junior Mia Rust could not be stopped by the previously unbeaten Astoria squad. Rust scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including 4 of 4 at the free-throw line, to lead the late charge.

Senior Rivers Nuno made her presence known on the court as well with a clutch 3-pointer down the stretch.

“We made some adjustments offensively and were finally able to score,” PHS coach Ben Silva said. “Astoria is very good and well-coached and they frustrated us early on with what they were doing defensively.”

In the first half, Philomath trailed 17-15 at the end of the first and 31-22 at halftime. Pankalla was hitting from long range with two 3-pointers in the first and another in the second. In all, Pankalla had 11 points at the break.

Philomath trailed by seven points going into the fourth and had fallen into that 11-point hole with about 4 minutes remaining.