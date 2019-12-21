PHS girls rally from double digits in final 4 minutes to beat Astoria, 51-50

In a showdown between two of the top Class 4A girls basketball teams in the state, Philomath rallied from an 11-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to defeat Astoria, 51-50, Saturday in the championship game of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament in Coos Bay.
The three-pronged attack of senior Emma Pankalla, sophomore Sage Kramer and junior Mia Rust could not be stopped by the previously unbeaten Astoria squad. Rust scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including 4 of 4 at the free-throw line, to lead the late charge.
Senior Rivers Nuno made her presence known on the court as well with a clutch 3-pointer down the stretch.
“We made some adjustments offensively and were finally able to score,” PHS coach Ben Silva said. “Astoria is very good and well-coached and they frustrated us early on with what they were doing defensively.”
In the first half, Philomath trailed 17-15 at the end of the first and 31-22 at halftime. Pankalla was hitting from long range with two 3-pointers in the first and another in the second. In all, Pankalla had 11 points at the break.
Philomath trailed by seven points going into the fourth and had fallen into that 11-point hole with about 4 minutes remaining.
In the final minute, the Warriors tied the game on a pair of Rust free throws. With 0.8 of a second on the clock, Kramer scored the go-ahead point by hitting a double-bonus foul shot on the front end. She missed the second one — Silva thinks maybe she did that on purpose so that the clock would run to give Astoria no possible way of getting off a final shot.
Philomath (7-0) hadn’t been pushed in a game all year with the next closest game being a 17-point victory Thursday over North Valley.
“It’s a great learning opportunity,” Silva said. “First of all, it’s nice to just be able to compete with other top teams. You think you can but to actually get it done is another thing.”
Philomath’s ability to stage the comeback under pressure in the fourth showed the coach a lot.
“We talk about resiliency all the time and we were just being tough and hanging in there — we showed that down the stretch,” Silva said. “We know that we always have that in our back pocket.”
Silva then added, “But hopefully we’re not 11 points down with 4 minutes to go anymore.”
Philomath’s improvements on the defensive end, particularly boxing out on rebound opportunities, were one of the keys.
Pankalla was named as the tournament’s most valuable player.
“She was just doing what she’s always done,” Silva said. “She probably led us in assists all three games ... she does the small things that don’t always show up in the scoreline.”
Kramer and Rust were also included on the all-tournament team.
Hailey O’Brien had 15 points to lead Astoria (6-1).
Philomath heads to Sutherlin on Dec. 27 and then on to Lebanon on Dec. 31.
Philomath 51, Astoria 50
Saturday at Coos Bay
ASTORIA (6-1) 17 14 9 10 — 50
PHILOMATH (7-0) 15 7 11 18 — 51
Astoria: Hailey O’Brien 6 1-2 15, Halle Helmersen 4 0-2 10, Julia Norris 5 0-1 10, Kelsey Fausett 3 2-2 8, Brooklynn Hankwitz 3 0-0 7, Sophie Long 0 0-0 0, Mollie Matthews 0 0-0 0, Shelby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-7 50.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 5 5-9 15, Emma Pankalla 5 2-2 15, Mia Rust 4 6-6 14, Rivers Nuno 2 0-0 5, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 1 0-0 2, Braedyn McNeely 0 0-0 0, Lara Hunter 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-17 51.