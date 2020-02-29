PHS girls stumble in tuneup game against West Albany; will face Phoenix in 1st round at state

Philomath High girls basketball coach Ben Silva didn’t want to run over an inferior opponent in a tuneup game for the state playoffs. Plenty of those situations existed in the Oregon West Conference over the past two months.
No, the Warriors wanted to face an opponent that would battle hard and give them a challenge to expose possible areas of concern. Philomath wanted to fine-tune certain parts of its game and perhaps learn more about itself with the goal of winning a state championship on the horizon.
“The whole point was to come in, bring in some great competition and get that feeling back because our league doesn’t bring that on a night-in, night-out basis,” Silva said after Philomath lost for the first time this season, 57-48, to Class 5A West Albany on Saturday afternoon. “West Albany comes from a league that has five teams in the top 10, six in the top 15, and so they get that every single night.”
Philomath appeared to be rolling as usual in the first half with a 20-9 lead two minutes into the second quarter. The Warriors still had a double-digit lead at 27-17 with 2:01 remaining but West Albany finished the half strong, capped by Carley Robb’s back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 23 seconds. Just like that, the Bulldogs had battled to within 27-24.
The Warriors have been a very strong team in the third quarter over the course of the season but West Albany turned the tables on Philomath in this one. Emma Pankalla’s steal and hoop with 5:47 left in the quarter was her team’s only points over the first 6-plus minutes. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, kept up the pace and had a 41-29 lead with 2:35 left in the third.
Pankalla stopped a 12-0 run with a basket at the 1:25 mark and then hit a 3-pointer just 19 seconds later to cut the deficit to seven. But another Robb 3-pointer put the West Albany lead back up to 10.
“You could tell they were a step quicker on all loose ball and stuff like that,” Silva said. “Hustle plays — they beat us on that. So we need to learn from that and improve.”
In the fourth quarter, Philomath pulled to within seven with 3:50 remaining after Sage Kramer buried a 3-pointer but West Albany always had answers. Lily Ruiz hit a 3 in response to get back up to the 10-point advantage.
Time became the enemy the rest of the way with the Warriors unable to capitalize on its late opportunities while stopping the opponent cold.
“You have to bring it every single night and tonight was a good indicator of that,” Silva said. “West Albany’s a very, very competent team but I don’t know that we played our best — at least for a half. I thought in the first half, we looked pretty good.”
Pankalla finished with a team-high 18 points on seven field goals and a free throw. Kramer had 17 points on seven field goals — three of those 3-pointers.
For West Albany (17-8), Robb had 23 points and Brooklyn Strandy scored 16. The Bulldogs had eight 3-pointers in the win, including four by Strandy and three by Robb.
Did the first loss of the season and losing a shot at a perfect record rattle the team?
“I think we’ll be fine,” Silva said. “It doesn’t impact our standings or anything like that.”
No. 1-seeded Philomath (23-1) will now prepare for its first-round state playoff game against Phoenix, the No. 16 seed. The Pirates are a bit of a surprise after posting a 60-46 win at Molalla on the road in a Saturday afternoon play-in game. Phoenix comes in with a 12-11 record.
“They had some scores — they put up 80 in a couple of games so they must be able to score with the basketball,” Silva said. “We’ll have to get some film, break it down and hopefully we can put together a good performance here next Friday or Saturday.”
The game’s day and time was not immediately determined with the expectation that those details will be finalized by Monday.
Philomath would now like to start a new winning streak. The Warriors are just glad to see the state playoffs finally arrive.
Said Silva, “It felt like a long time coming.”
West Albany 57, Philomath 48
Saturday at Philomath
WEST ALBANY (17-8)...8...16...20...13...—...57
PHILOMATH (23-1)...15...12...7...14...—...48
West Albany: Carley Robb 6 2-3 23, Brooklyn Strandy 6 0-0 16, McKenzie Kosmicki 1 6-10 8, Lily Ruiz 3 0-0 7, Lyndsay Bailey 1 0-0 2, Sarah Ball 0 1-2 1, Lydia Creager 0 0-0 0, Kendra Kosmicki 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-15 57.
Philomath: Emma Pankalla 7 1-2 18, Sage Kramer 7 0-0 17, Mia Rust 4 0-4 9, Lara Hunter 1 0-0 2, Kaili Saathoff 1 0-0 2, Braedyn McNeely 0 0-0 0, Rivers Nuno 0 0-0 0, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 1-6 48.