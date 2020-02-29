PHS girls stumble in tuneup game against West Albany; will face Phoenix in 1st round at state

Philomath High girls basketball coach Ben Silva didn’t want to run over an inferior opponent in a tuneup game for the state playoffs. Plenty of those situations existed in the Oregon West Conference over the past two months.

No, the Warriors wanted to face an opponent that would battle hard and give them a challenge to expose possible areas of concern. Philomath wanted to fine-tune certain parts of its game and perhaps learn more about itself with the goal of winning a state championship on the horizon.

“The whole point was to come in, bring in some great competition and get that feeling back because our league doesn’t bring that on a night-in, night-out basis,” Silva said after Philomath lost for the first time this season, 57-48, to Class 5A West Albany on Saturday afternoon. “West Albany comes from a league that has five teams in the top 10, six in the top 15, and so they get that every single night.”

Philomath appeared to be rolling as usual in the first half with a 20-9 lead two minutes into the second quarter. The Warriors still had a double-digit lead at 27-17 with 2:01 remaining but West Albany finished the half strong, capped by Carley Robb’s back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 23 seconds. Just like that, the Bulldogs had battled to within 27-24.