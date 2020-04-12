PHS girls with 3 all-state cagers, including Kramer on 1st team

Philomath High’s girls basketball team earned the distinction of being the only Class 4A team to place three players on the all-state squad with Sage Kramer on the first team, Emma Pankalla on the second team and Mia Rust on honorable mention.
Their coach, Ben Silva, earned a high honor as well as the 4A coach of the year.
For the boys, Michael Lundy earned a spot on the all-state team with his selection to the second team.
Kramer should be in the running for 4A’s Player of the Year — an honor yet to be announced. She led the Warriors in several statistical categories this past season, etched her name into the record books and helped Philomath to a wire-to-wire run as 4A’s No. 1 team.
“On the offensive end, I think she’s one of the best scoring threats in the state, if not the best, which is impressive for a sophomore,” Silva said. “We’re pretty fortunate to have her for two more years.”
Kramer averaged 23.7 points per game and shot an amazing 56.3% from the field — 60% on two-pointers and 41.5% on 3-pointers. She also led the team in rebounds and steals with averages of 7.0 and 3.8, respectively.
“I would say the physical ability has been there the couple of years but I think her understanding and ability to just execute within our offense greatly improved this year and that increased all of her numbers,” Silva said.
Kramer had the ability to come through in the clutch in big games. In Philomath’s 62-49 win on Jan. 3 at Hidden Valley, Kramer scored 28 with 18 of those points in the second half.
“I think she has a pretty good argument for Player of the Year,” Silva said. “Against Hidden Valley — they were ranked No. 2 and we were ranked No. 1 and I think we were the only 4A team they lost to all season. It was kind of a back-and-forth game and in that fourth quarter we pulled away. She had some great shots.”
Kramer is one of only four players in Oregon girls basketball history to shoot 100% from the field in a game. She pulled it off when she hit 16 of 16 in a Feb. 14 win over Sisters. She also owns three Class 4A records for most points in a game for a sophomore (44 vs. Sisters), most points in a quarter (23 vs. Newport) and most points in a half (30 vs. Woodburn).
Pankalla, a senior, wrapped up an impressive four-year run with the varsity with the second-team honor.
“I can’t overestimate the role that she’s played in our program coming in,” Silva said. “She went from a primary scorer to a distributor. I have no doubt that she’s a first-team all-state caliber player.”
Pankalla had a scoring average of 9.7 points per game, was tough on the boards at 6.3 per game and dazzled with 6.0 assists per contest. She also had the second-best steals average at 2.4.
“A lot of girls end up getting on first team because they’re averaging in the high teens because they’re the only scoring option on their team,” Silva said. “Emma had the ability to score but she just realized that wasn’t the role that we had her fulfill. She showed a lot of maturity on her part in that regard.”
Pankalla will be remembered for years to come for her ability to get the ball in the right player’s hands for a shot. She broke the 4A state record for most assists in a game when she had 15 in a 2019 win over Newport.
“I haven’t seen many girls at our level that can pass the ball the way she does,” Silva said. “It’s pretty impressive. She had a number of passes throughout the season where as a coach you sit back and think, wow, that was impressive.”
Rust, a junior, shot 51.8% from the field and averaged 11.4 points per game.
“She’s kind of similar to myself in that I was pretty intense and so she’s fun to coach,” Silva said. “She never wants to come out of the ballgame; she has a motor that doesn’t stop and she could probably play 32 minutes most games and be just fine.”
Rust had the ability to lift the team during dry spells.
“That competitive edge that she has is great and that’s very important,” Silva said. “When things aren’t going well, she’s going to find some way to make it go well. She has the talent, ability and athleticism to do that.”
Silva’s earned the Class 4A Coach of the Year honor in just his second season in varsity girls basketball.
“I’m definitely humbled by the honor because there are a lot of coaches who have been around a long time that deserve to be honored at the state level,” he said. “But we had our challenges. It’s not easy to be No. 1 from start to finish and that’s where we were at.”
Philomath finished 24-1 overall — the lone loss coming in a tune-up game for the playoffs against a 5A opponent — and sailed through the Oregon West with a 12-0 run.
“Every night, we had to bring that level of intensity because every team wants to beat the No. 1 team in the state,” Silva said. “I also want to recognize my assistant coaches (John Hanson, Malori Ambrose) because they do a fantastic job of balancing me out and providing input and supporting me. We as a program would not be where we’re at without them.”
For the boys, veteran coach Blake Ecker feels he saw tremendous growth out of Lundy in between his sophomore and junior seasons.
“His sophomore year, he had some ups and downs but this year, he was really a lot more solid in just understanding what we want to see out of him and things of that nature,” Ecker said.
“It’s always tough your sophomore year playing basketball because you’re good enough to play but then you make the mistakes that maybe an upperclassman doesn’t make,” he added. “So as you become a junior, you understand what you need to do and he did a nice job of that. I’m proud of him.”
Lundy finished with a team-high 12.2 points per game this season with an average of 26 minutes per contest on the floor.
“It feels great for him, it’s exciting that he’s able to get that,” Ecker said about Lundy’s all-state honor. “I know he worked hard to get that and he just really came along as a person this last year.”
Lundy helped the Warriors to a 20-4 overall record and No. 2 OSAA ranking. Philomath defeated Phoenix 48-45 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs to advance to the state tournament quarterfinals. That’s where the season ended when the coronavirus cancellations kicked in.
“His demeanor and his attitude were really good all year long,” Ecker said about Lundy. “He stuck with it through adversity and he played hard.”
