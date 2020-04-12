PHS girls with 3 all-state cagers, including Kramer on 1st team

Silva’s earned the Class 4A Coach of the Year honor in just his second season in varsity girls basketball.

“I’m definitely humbled by the honor because there are a lot of coaches who have been around a long time that deserve to be honored at the state level,” he said. “But we had our challenges. It’s not easy to be No. 1 from start to finish and that’s where we were at.”

Philomath finished 24-1 overall — the lone loss coming in a tune-up game for the playoffs against a 5A opponent — and sailed through the Oregon West with a 12-0 run.

“Every night, we had to bring that level of intensity because every team wants to beat the No. 1 team in the state,” Silva said. “I also want to recognize my assistant coaches (John Hanson, Malori Ambrose) because they do a fantastic job of balancing me out and providing input and supporting me. We as a program would not be where we’re at without them.”

For the boys, veteran coach Blake Ecker feels he saw tremendous growth out of Lundy in between his sophomore and junior seasons.

“His sophomore year, he had some ups and downs but this year, he was really a lot more solid in just understanding what we want to see out of him and things of that nature,” Ecker said.