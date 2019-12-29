PHS swimmer Melia Morton wins 100 breaststroke at Stayton Invite

Philomath High School junior Melia Morton won the 100-yard breaststroke at Saturday’s Stayton Invitational — the team’s second swim meet of the season and first in two weeks.
Morton touched the wall first with a time of 1:30.86, more than 3 seconds faster than the runner-up. Teammate Audrey Davis, also a junior, placed fourth in 1:38.20.
In the team races, Philomath’s girls finished fourth in the five-school meet. The boys ended up fifth. Team champions were the Sweet Home girls and Salem Academy boys.
The PHS boys had two swimmers finish second in three individual races. Junior Eli McLennan was runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 1:19.49 as well as the 100 backstroke in 1:14.36. Sophomore Cameron Latz finished second in the 200 individual medley in 3:28.95.
Among the other results for the boys, senior Brennan Provance was fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:12.99) and the 200 medley relay of McLennan, Provance, sophomore Braedon Littrell and Latz finished fourth (2:35.89).
Besides the victory in the 100 breaststroke, Morton placed third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:57.95. Senior Shaylee Charley finished fourth in the 400 freestyle (6:42.59).
Philomath had two relays with top-four finishes. The 200 freestyle of sophomore Kyla Berger, Charley, junior Lily Schell and freshman Allison Neelands covered the distance in 2:20.44 for third place. The 400 freestyle of Morton, Davis, Emma Holden and Katherine Holden placed fourth in 5:34.42.
The swim team is scheduled to host a tri-meet 4 p.m. Friday followed by the annual Clemens Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday — both at Clemens Community Pool.
Stayton Invitational
Saturday at Stayton
BOYS
Team scoring: Salem Academy 134, Stayton 115, Sweet Home 85, Cascade 52, Philomath 43.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Stayton, 2:17.02; 4, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Brennan Provance, Braedon Littrell, Cameron Latz), 2:35.89.
200 freestyle: 1, Tanner Fixsen, Stayton, 2:11.31; 6, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 3:01.03.
200 individual medley: 1, Hunter Calderwood, Sweet Home, 2:55.90; 2, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 3:28.95.
50 freestyle: 1, Cole Mason, Cascade, 28.01.
100 butterfly: 1, Josh Ptacek, Stayton, 1:13.45; 2, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:19.49.
100 freestyle: 1, Cole Mason, Cascade, 1:03.96; 4, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:12.99.
400 freestyle: 1, Tanner Fixsen, Stayton, 4:41.41.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy, 1:59.98.
100 backstroke: 1, Austyn Shelton, Salem Academy, 1:09.01; 2, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:14.36.
100 breaststroke: 1, Grant Vogel, Stayton, 1:29.33; 5, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:36.60.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Stayton, 4:35.83.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Sweet Home 205, Stayton 128, Cascade 65, Philomath 63, Salem Academy 45.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Sweet Home, 2:15.83; 5, Philomath (Allison Neelands, Audrey Davis, Melia Morton, Shaylee Charley), 2:46.12.
200 freestyle: 1, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 2:11.35; 9, Emma Holden, Philomath, 3:15.20; 10, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 3:33.52.
200 individual medley: 1, Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 2:38.26; 3, Melia Morton, Philomath, 2:57.95; 8, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 3:37.39.
50 freestyle: 1, Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 25.90; 7, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 37.87; 14, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 41.97; 16, Lily Schell, Philomath, 45.11.
100 butterfly: 1, Raquel Druery, Salem Academy, 1:21.35; 8, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 2:01.78; 10, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 2:23.00.
100 freestyle: 1, Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 1:04.42; 9, Lily Schell, Philomath, 1:45.79.
400 freestyle: 1, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 4:44.04; 4, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 6:42.59; 5, Emma Holden, Philomath, 6:54.84.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Sweet Home, 2:04.00; 3, Philomath (Kyla Berger, Shaylee Charley, Lily Schell, Allison Neelands), 2:20.44.
100 backstroke: 1, Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 1:13.12.
100 breaststroke: 1, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:30.86; 4, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:38.20.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Stayton, 4:07.62; 4, Philomath (Melia Morton, Audrey Davis, Emma Holden, Katherine Holden), 5:34.42.