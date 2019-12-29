PHS swimmer Melia Morton wins 100 breaststroke at Stayton Invite

Philomath High School junior Melia Morton won the 100-yard breaststroke at Saturday’s Stayton Invitational — the team’s second swim meet of the season and first in two weeks.

Morton touched the wall first with a time of 1:30.86, more than 3 seconds faster than the runner-up. Teammate Audrey Davis, also a junior, placed fourth in 1:38.20.

In the team races, Philomath’s girls finished fourth in the five-school meet. The boys ended up fifth. Team champions were the Sweet Home girls and Salem Academy boys.

The PHS boys had two swimmers finish second in three individual races. Junior Eli McLennan was runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 1:19.49 as well as the 100 backstroke in 1:14.36. Sophomore Cameron Latz finished second in the 200 individual medley in 3:28.95.

Among the other results for the boys, senior Brennan Provance was fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:12.99) and the 200 medley relay of McLennan, Provance, sophomore Braedon Littrell and Latz finished fourth (2:35.89).

Besides the victory in the 100 breaststroke, Morton placed third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:57.95. Senior Shaylee Charley finished fourth in the 400 freestyle (6:42.59).