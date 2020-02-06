PHS wrestlers begin to position themselves for districts

“We were expecting a good matchup there, or he’s going down (to 182 to wrestle Issiah Blackburn),” Woosley said. “The kids I wanted to wrestle weren’t here, so that’s kind of a bummer. What it does do is after tomorrow’s duals, we’ll know exactly what’s up.”

Illness has been sweeping through Philomath’s campus, which apparently was also the case with Elmira. The Warriors have also been a little banged up, Woosley said.

Among those out with illness was Cameron Latz, an unfortunate circumstance because it was the team’s senior night and Latz is the lone senior on the squad.

In the dual against Elmira, the Warriors won four of the six matches that materialized on the mat. Freshman Caleb Blackburn, freshman David Griffith, sophomore Blaise Pindell and sophomore Joseph Choi all posted victories.

Blackburn (126 pounds) took all of 20 seconds to get a takedown on his opponent and ended up with a pin at the 1:29 mark. Griffith (138) piled on lots of points in his match and finished with a 16-0 technical fall in his match.

Pindell (145) got a pin 32 seconds into the third period after building leads of 2-0 after the first period and 7-0 after the second.