PHS wrestlers begin to position themselves for districts

As the season moves into early February, wrestling coaches begin to think about positioning their athletes for the district and state tournaments. Philomath High’s Troy Woosley started to really zone in this week on his strategy for the Feb. 21-22 Special District 2 Tournament at Stayton.
The Warriors battled another District 2 school in Elmira during a Wednesday evening double dual.
“I had a lot of kids wrestle with where they’re probably going to be at regionals, so we didn’t fill out a whole roster,” Woosley said after his team beat Elmira, 47-27. “We won a couple of the matches that we wanted to win, so that’s good, because that’s the last time we’ll see them before regionals. For seeding purposes, I wanted the head-to-head matchups and I wasn’t too concerned about the team score.”
Philomath heads to the Oregon West Conference Duals Thursday at Newport where the Warriors will match up with the host Cubs as well as Cascade, Siuslaw, Stayton and Sweet Home — all District 2 teams. The only district opponent that PHS will not see this week is Junction City, although those two teams met in a mid-January dual.
The dual against Elmira on Wednesday came off with a degree of disappointment, however, with two of the Falcons’ top wrestlers not competing. Just last weekend at the Cottage Grove Invitational, Nat Brown took a close 11-8 decision over Philomath’s Connar Kohn in the championship match at 195 pounds.
“We were expecting a good matchup there, or he’s going down (to 182 to wrestle Issiah Blackburn),” Woosley said. “The kids I wanted to wrestle weren’t here, so that’s kind of a bummer. What it does do is after tomorrow’s duals, we’ll know exactly what’s up.”
Illness has been sweeping through Philomath’s campus, which apparently was also the case with Elmira. The Warriors have also been a little banged up, Woosley said.
Among those out with illness was Cameron Latz, an unfortunate circumstance because it was the team’s senior night and Latz is the lone senior on the squad.
In the dual against Elmira, the Warriors won four of the six matches that materialized on the mat. Freshman Caleb Blackburn, freshman David Griffith, sophomore Blaise Pindell and sophomore Joseph Choi all posted victories.
Blackburn (126 pounds) took all of 20 seconds to get a takedown on his opponent and ended up with a pin at the 1:29 mark. Griffith (138) piled on lots of points in his match and finished with a 16-0 technical fall in his match.
Pindell (145) got a pin 32 seconds into the third period after building leads of 2-0 after the first period and 7-0 after the second.
Choi (285) battled back after trailing 4-0 early to win on a pin in 5:16. Choi nearly won in the final seconds of the second period. But the official’s slapping of the mat to indicate a pin came just after the clock had run out.
Philomath won by forfeit at four weight divisions while Elmira won by forfeit twice. There was a double forfeit at 170.
The Warriors also wrestled Central Linn during Wednesday’s home appearance and lost to the highly-ranked Class 2A school, 54-33.
“Against Central Linn, I bumped all of my kids up a weight, so they wrestled all out of their weight plan,” Woosley said. “But there’s no excuse for losing to them like we did. We just didn’t match up with them very well.”
Philomath’s on-the-mat victories against Central Linn were posted by sophomore Blake Niemann, Pindell, junior Issiah Blackburn, junior Connar Kohn and Choi.
Niemann (106), who was coming off a tournament victory at Cottage Grove, stuck his opponent in just 21 seconds.
“He just keeps winning,” Woosley said. “He’s in a tough, tough region and we’ll find out tomorrow where he stands again. We already know there are a couple of state placers from last year that are back, so it’ll be good.”
Pindell, wrestling at 152, pulled out a 4-3 decision over Central Linn’s Cole Goracke. The bout was close throughout with no score through the first period and a 2-2 tie after the second. In the third, Pindell got a takedown with 49 seconds remaining to take a 4-3 lead. He held on the rest of the way to not allow a match-tying escape.
Issiah Blackburn (182) had no challenge in his match with a pin in just 24 seconds. Kohn also notched a first-period pin with a victory at the 1:44 mark. He actually trailed 2-0 early in the match but then scored nine straight points before getting the stick.
Choi had been tied 2-2 in his match at 285 but he also won on a pin, which came with 33 seconds left in the first period.
Following Thursday’s OWC Duals, the Warriors will take some time off until a dual this coming Thursday at Siuslaw in Florence.
Philomath sophomore Reynece Ryan will also be wrestling with this week’s OSAA South Division Regional at Thurston.
Philomath Tri-Meet
Wednesday at Philomath
Philomath 47, Elmira 27
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, won by forfeit
113 — Enrico Cervantez, Elmira, dec. Isaac Harris, 8-2
120 — Ben Hernandez, Philomath, won by forfeit
126 — Caleb Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Wayde Walton, 1:29
132 — Logan Cave, Elmira, won by forfeit
138 — David Griffith, Philomath, tech. fall Seth Drago, 16-0 (5:50)
145 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, pinned Koby Warren, 5:28
152 — Ruben Fox, Elmira, won by forfeit
160 — Ayden Wolgamott, Elmira, won by forfeit
170 — Double forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, won by forfeit
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, won by forfeit
220 — Luke Wolgamott, Elmira, pinned Enoch Aparicio, 1:16
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, pinned Camden Levine, 5:16
Central Linn 54, Philomath 33
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, pinned Cory Stutz, 0:21
113 — Hagen Johnson, Central Linn, pinned Isaac Harris, 3:23
120 — Blake Owens, Central Linn, pinned Ben Hernandez, 1:19
126 — Rieley Branson, Central Linn, pinned Caleb Blackburn, 4:24
132 — Aaron Rico, Central Linn, won by forfeit
138 — Tony Belcastro, Central Linn, pinned Jacob Williams, 1:42
145 — Hunter McIrvin, Central Linn, pinned David Griffith, 5:28
152 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, dec. Cole Goracke, 4-3
160 — Jimmy Donaldson, Central Linn, won by forfeit
170 — Malachi Hansen, Central Linn, won by forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Sam Smallman, 0:24
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, pinned Dylan Day, 1:44
220 — Jimmy North, Central Linn, won by forfeit
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, pinned Grant Davidson, 1:27
Exhibition
Chase Ringwald, Philomath, pinned Hagen Johnson, 1:22
Drake Madison, Central Linn, pinned Enoch Aparicio, 0:31