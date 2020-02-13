You are the owner of this article.
PHS wrestlers take mat at Siuslaw in final tuneup for districts

PHS wrestlers take mat at Siuslaw in final tuneup for districts

PHS wrestling: Issiah Blackburn

Issiah Blackburn, seen here in Philomath's last home appearance, pinned his Siuslaw opponent in 47 seconds on Thursday night.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

The Philomath High School wrestling team got in one last dual before turning its attention to districts with a Thursday trip down to Florence to battle Siuslaw.

The Warriors’ four winningest wrestlers all posted victories with sophomore Blake Niemann, sophomore Blaise Pindell, junior Issiah Blackburn and junior Connar Kohn all taking care of business. But on the scoreboard, the Vikings posted a 45-24 victory.

Niemann, who wrestles at 106 pounds, improved his record to 31-5 with a 4-0 decision over Yoskar De La Mora. The two grapplers could meet again in the district meet with both ranked in Class 4A by the Oregon Wrestling Forum — Niemann at No. 5 and De La Mora at No. 6. Niemann will take a 31-5 record into that meet.

At 145, Pindell closed out a victory over John Corser with a pin in 3:19. Pindell, who is ranked No. 6, upped his record for the season to 31-11.

Blackburn and Kohn both wrestled up a weight division. Blackburn, who is ranked No. 6 at 182, took the mat in a 195-pound match against JC Gentry and got a pin in just 47 seconds. His record goes to 32-9 on the season.

Kohn, ranked No. 4 at 195, wrestled at 220 and posted a 15-8 decision over Christian Newlan. Kohn owns an impressive 32-5 record on the season. Newlan appears in the OWF rankings at No. 15 in the 220 division.

Among the other matches, No. 7-ranked Matthew Horrillo had to fight for a 5-2 decision over Joseph Choi in the heavyweight division. Choi’s record stands at 21-13.

The Class 4A Special District 2 tournament will be up next for the Warriors on Feb. 21-22 at Stayton.

Siuslaw 45, Philomath 24

Thursday at Florence

106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, dec. Yoskar De la Mora, 4-0

113 — Chase Ringwald, Philomath, won by forfeit

120 — Mason Buss, Siuslaw, pinned Isaac Harris, 0:50

126 — Hunter Petterson, Siuslaw, pinned Ben Hernandez, 5:30

132 — Kyle Hughes, Siuslaw, won by forfeit

138 — Elijah LaCosse, Siuslaw, pinned David Griffith, 3:34

145 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, pinned John Corser, 3:19

152 — Ryan Jennings, Siuslaw, pinned Cooper Latz, 0:19

160 — Louis Gentry, Siuslaw, won by forfeit

170 — Jesus Garcia, Siuslaw, won by forfeit

182 — Double forfeit

195 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, pinned JC Gentry, 0:47

220 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, dec. Christian Newlan, 15-8

285 —Matthew Horrillo, Siuslaw, dec. Joseph Choi, 5-2

