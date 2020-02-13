PHS wrestlers take mat at Siuslaw in final tuneup for districts

The Philomath High School wrestling team got in one last dual before turning its attention to districts with a Thursday trip down to Florence to battle Siuslaw.

The Warriors’ four winningest wrestlers all posted victories with sophomore Blake Niemann, sophomore Blaise Pindell, junior Issiah Blackburn and junior Connar Kohn all taking care of business. But on the scoreboard, the Vikings posted a 45-24 victory.

Niemann, who wrestles at 106 pounds, improved his record to 31-5 with a 4-0 decision over Yoskar De La Mora. The two grapplers could meet again in the district meet with both ranked in Class 4A by the Oregon Wrestling Forum — Niemann at No. 5 and De La Mora at No. 6. Niemann will take a 31-5 record into that meet.

At 145, Pindell closed out a victory over John Corser with a pin in 3:19. Pindell, who is ranked No. 6, upped his record for the season to 31-11.

Blackburn and Kohn both wrestled up a weight division. Blackburn, who is ranked No. 6 at 182, took the mat in a 195-pound match against JC Gentry and got a pin in just 47 seconds. His record goes to 32-9 on the season.