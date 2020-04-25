Powerful hitters, versatile athletes highlight all-decade volleyball team

This past fall, the Philomath High School volleyball team pulled off the program’s top accomplishment of the past decade with a third-place trophy at the Class 4A tournament. The strong finish by the Warriors had reversed the postseason trend seen in previous seasons.
“These girls are so ready and their perception is we’re this team that still has so much room for growth and here we are still growing in the state tournament,” coach Denee Newton said up in Forest Grove this past November following a major victory over Sisters. The team lost in the semifinals to Sweet Home but rebounded for a four-set win over Junction City in a trophy match.
In nine of the 10 seasons during the 2010s, Philomath finished with winning records. And in seven of those nine years, the Warriors reached the Class 4A state playoffs.
But Philomath had a run of bad luck in the postseason with first-round exits in all but two seasons. The most painful elimination occurred in 2017 when the Warriors rolled to records of 10-0 in the Oregon West and 19-3 overall heading into a first-round home match against Scappoose. Seeded No. 4 for the playoffs, Philomath came up short in a five-set marathon.
To put the 2019 team’s accomplishments in perspective, the Warriors had advanced past the first round of state only once in the previous 20 years (the 2013 team beat Madras in the first round). The Warriors had last won a trophy at the state tournament in 1995.
Plenty of talented volleyball players wearing Warrior uniforms showcased their skills through the past decade. In the second installment of an all-decade series on Philomath High athletes, the volleyball picks include seven on the first team and seven more on the second team.
The first team includes three outside hitters in Joelle Berger (2016-19), Kaela Lindsey (2014-17) and Haylie Bennett (2012-15), and two middle blockers in Claire Kepner (2013-16) and Megan Schmidt (2011-14) to give Philomath a potent presence at the net. Madeline Lehman (2010-13) at setter and Tierra Stephenson at libero (2010-13) round out the first team.
Joelle Berger
During an interview in July before her senior season, Berger hinted at possible changes with her team role. In her first three years, she had been used both in the middle blocking and on the outside hitting.
“I’ll be hitting this year and I might be doing some other things,” she said at the time. “We’re just kind of experimenting.”
Berger had taken the season off from her club team to allow a shoulder injury to heal. Newton during a preseason interview confirmed the team’s new offensive approach with Berger hitting outside front row and setting back row. Berger had worked hard on developing setting skills, even participating in a clinic at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Berger, who could’ve made the all-decade team at three different positions, was the centerpiece of that 2019 squad that turned so many heads at the state tournament in Forest Grove, especially in the four-set win over perennial power Sisters.
Berger was one of only two PHS volleyball players during the decade to earn a spot on the Oregon West’s first team for three seasons. She was a sophomore standout on the OWC champion team of 2017 and in 2018 and 2019, she returned to the league’s first team. Following her senior year, she also earned second-team all-state recognition.
Kaela Lindsey
Lindsey was a fixture on the outside for the Warriors for three straight seasons with first-team honors on the all-conference squad following her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. For her senior season, Lindsey was a selection to the all-state first team and earned one of the two Player of the Year honors out of the Oregon West. She was also an all-state honorable mention choice in 2016.
“What makes her especially fierce is her ability to just push through and she uses frustration and fury to kind of drive herself in a good way,” Newton said. “You could trust that even when she’s falling into a slump, it’s going to be short-lived.”
Following her junior season, coach Joyce Stringer said, “Personally, I think she was the most dominant player in the league.”
Lindsey was a team player all the way and often made references to the Warriors overall strength while minimizing her own contributions.
“I guess it’s from experience and we’re all way mentally tough,” Lindsey said after a three-set sweep over Stayton in 2017. “We trust each other so much and I think that helps a lot.”
Lindsey headed to Eastern Oregon after her PHS career wrapped up and became the first member of her family to play at the collegiate level.
Haylie Bennett
Bennett has been one of the most visible volleyball stars to come out of Philomath High in recent years with her success at the Division I collegiate level. While wearing a Warriors uniform, Bennett had a powerful presence at the net with hitting that opposing defenses more often than not could not handle.
“She’s incredible and we’re fortunate to have her,” Stringer said heading into the 2015 season. “She’s one of our captains and a good role model for the rest of the team. She’s the best player I’ve ever had.”
After earning the JV team’s most valuable player award in 2012, Bennett moved up to varsity the next season on a team that went 23-9. During her junior year, Bennett earned a spot on the all-Oregon West first team.
In her final season, Bennett helped the Warriors to a 17-6 record and won the conference’s MVP honor. She was also a second-team all-state selection. As a senior, Bennett averaged 18.8 kills per match with an attack percentage of 53%. The season highlight occurred in mid-September in a significant four-set victory over Cascade when Bennett had 32 kills.
Bennett went on to become a key contributor at Oregon State, where she remains today and will play her senior season this fall.
“She’s one of the best players in the state of Oregon,” then-OSU coach Taras Liskevych said when Bennett signed with the Beavers. “We want to keep those athletes close to home.”
Claire Kepner
Kepner makes the all-decade first team at one of the two middle blocker positions. During her senior season in 2016, Kepner helped the Warriors to the conference co-title and had a knack of coming up big in clutch situations. Besides her play at the net, Kepner had exceptional all-around abilities on the volleyball court.
Kepner made the all-conference first team following her senior season and was second team after her junior year despite battling through a sprained clavicle.
Kepner was among the best on the team on defense, often led in digs and excelled on the serve-receive. During her junior and senior years, the Warriors won 17 of 20 conference matches.
Megan Schmidt
Schmidt occupies the other middle blocker spot on the first team. Schmidt’s top season came as a senior in 2014 with first-team all-OWC honors coming her way that fall. In all, she played three years with the varsity after earning the MVP award with the freshman squad in 2011.
Schmidt had solid numbers at the net with her hitting and blocking. She was also one of those players that had a positive impact on her teammates, even earning the team’s “Most Inspirational” honor as a senior.
Madeline Lehman
Lehman’s skills as a setter earns her a spot on the all-decade first team. Lehman played three years with the varsity and earned all-conference recognition each season — honorable mention in 2011 and first team in both 2012 and 2013.
With Lehman in the lineup during her junior and senior seasons, Philomath compiled a 39-8 overall record and reached the state tournament in 2013. Following her senior campaign, Lehman earned a spot on the all-state second team.
Tierra Stephenson
Stephenson was a primary contributor to the volleyball team all four years on the varsity under three different coaches. A team anchor on defense during her time with the program, Stephenson was honorable mention as a freshman in 2010, moved up to second team as a sophomore and then the first team as a junior and senior. A highlight season occurred in 2012 when the Warriors went 9-1 in league play and took the Oregon West title.
Stephenson just edges Lindsey Luke (2015-18) for the first-team libero spot on the all-decade team. Luke appears on the second team but was right there with the difference coming down to the number of times on the all-league team.
Others on the second team include Courtney Croy (2010-13) and Emma Pankalla (2017-19) at outside hitter, Kayla Thorsness (2008-10), Allie Martin (2016) and Haidyn Ecker (2014-17) at middle blocker, and Ella Skinkis (2015-18) at setter.
The program had several fine middle blockers during the decade. Just missing the second team would be Andrea Bartlow (2009-12) and Agata Bufo (2008-11).
