Powerful hitters, versatile athletes highlight all-decade volleyball team

Lindsey was a team player all the way and often made references to the Warriors overall strength while minimizing her own contributions.

“I guess it’s from experience and we’re all way mentally tough,” Lindsey said after a three-set sweep over Stayton in 2017. “We trust each other so much and I think that helps a lot.”

Lindsey headed to Eastern Oregon after her PHS career wrapped up and became the first member of her family to play at the collegiate level.

Haylie Bennett

Bennett has been one of the most visible volleyball stars to come out of Philomath High in recent years with her success at the Division I collegiate level. While wearing a Warriors uniform, Bennett had a powerful presence at the net with hitting that opposing defenses more often than not could not handle.

“She’s incredible and we’re fortunate to have her,” Stringer said heading into the 2015 season. “She’s one of our captains and a good role model for the rest of the team. She’s the best player I’ve ever had.”

After earning the JV team’s most valuable player award in 2012, Bennett moved up to varsity the next season on a team that went 23-9. During her junior year, Bennett earned a spot on the all-Oregon West first team.