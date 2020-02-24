PYAC signing up baseball, softball players

The Philomath Youth Activities Club is now registering youngsters for T-ball, softball and baseball. To guarantee a spot, organizers need registration forms by March 6.

The T-ball (coed for youth entering kindergarten and first grade this fall) and Mites (coed, youth currently in first and second grades) seasons begin in early June and end in mid-July. Games are played Monday and Wednesday evenings in Philomath and Corvallis. The cost is $70 per player.

The Minors (boys, third and fourth grades), Juniors (boys, fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (boys, seventh and eighth grades) play in the Junior Baseball Association’s Valley League with seasons that run from May through mid-July. Games are played evenings with limited travel across the Willamette Valley. The cost is $100 per player for Minors and Juniors, and $115 for Seniors.

Softball teams compete in a league with other towns are organized into teams for girls currently in the third and fourth grades, fifth and sixth grades, and seventh and eighth grades. Games are played on weekday evenings from mid-May through mid-July across the Willamette Valley.

Softball costs are $90 for third and fourth grades, $100 for fifth and sixth grades and $115 for seventh and eighth grades.