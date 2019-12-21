Remington resigns as head softball coach

In the past four years, Philomath High School’s softball program reached heights that it had never experienced.

The Warriors won back-to-back Oregon West Conference titles, advanced as far as the semifinals in the state playoffs and steadily improved from year to year to become relevant in Class 4A softball.

Erik Remington, who took over the program in 2016, resigned from the position because of a career change that will not allow him to maintain the required level of hours needed to do the job.

“I will no longer have the full-time commitment that PHS is looking for,” Remington said in a resignation letter to Athletic Director Tony Matta. “I need to step aside of my head coaching role to a more volunteer role.”

Remington coached PHS softball to a 68-36 record over his four seasons. The Warriors reached the state semifinals in 2018 and the quarterfinals in 2019. The Oregon West title in 2018 was the first conference championship for Philomath in 34 years.

“It’s not very often that you look for a coach to take over a program that’s had great success,” Matta said. “Usually a coach comes in when a program’s bottomed out and you spend a few years rebuilding and that’s not the need here. The need here is to continue growing it.”