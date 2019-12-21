Remington resigns as head softball coach

In the past four years, Philomath High School’s softball program reached heights that it had never experienced.
The Warriors won back-to-back Oregon West Conference titles, advanced as far as the semifinals in the state playoffs and steadily improved from year to year to become relevant in Class 4A softball.
Erik Remington, who took over the program in 2016, resigned from the position because of a career change that will not allow him to maintain the required level of hours needed to do the job.
“I will no longer have the full-time commitment that PHS is looking for,” Remington said in a resignation letter to Athletic Director Tony Matta. “I need to step aside of my head coaching role to a more volunteer role.”
Remington coached PHS softball to a 68-36 record over his four seasons. The Warriors reached the state semifinals in 2018 and the quarterfinals in 2019. The Oregon West title in 2018 was the first conference championship for Philomath in 34 years.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s not very often that you look for a coach to take over a program that’s had great success,” Matta said. “Usually a coach comes in when a program’s bottomed out and you spend a few years rebuilding and that’s not the need here. The need here is to continue growing it.”
Remington, who could not be immediately reached for an interview, said he’ll continue to help with the softball team.
“I will be staying with the program, but not as the head coach on paper,” Remington said. “My assistant coaches will stay with the program and one will be applying for the head position.”
Matta posted the job vacancy and has received some interest. One of Remington’s assistants, as he indicated, did apply. But if the job does go to an outside candidate, the head coach typically has the decision of who they want for assistants.
“When the next coach comes in, he’ll sit down with everybody interested, the assistants from previous years,” Matta said. “Erik said he could be here only about 60 percent of the time.”
Matta hopes to have the position filled by the end of January. Pitchers and catchers can report for workouts beginning Feb. 17 and full practices begin March 2.
In other coaching news, assistants Shelly Brown (volleyball) and Tyler Haslam (tennis) have stepped away, the latter because he’s relocating for school. Matta is also advertising those positions.