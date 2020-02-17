Reynece Ryan develops passion for wrestling

When sophomore Reynece Ryan walks onto a wrestling mat, she immediately begins to size up her opponent.
She takes note of how it feels in that moment leading up to the opening whistle. She looks for clues in the other wrestler’s mannerisms or the way she’s carrying herself.
“There are signs per se that shows if the person is going to be more aggressive,” Ryan said last week before practice. “If they act a certain way, they can be less aggressive, or you can tell that they’re nervous and they don’t really know what they’re doing.”
But Ryan knows what she’s doing. Confidence runs high in this 15-year-old.
“I come in pretty strong, pretty hard to show that I’m here and I’m ready to wrestle and that I want this match to be a good one,” she said. “I love the adrenalin rush, I love the push and drive that you get out of it. In this sport, if you don’t have the drive or the passion to do something, then this is really not for you.”
That approach to her matches has netted exceptional results this season with a 20-4 record. At the OSAA Southern Regional Feb. 7-8 in Springfield, Ryan placed third in the 190-pound weight division and qualified for the Feb. 28-29 state championships.
Elmira’s Maranda Hanson defeated Ryan with a pin in the second period in the regional’s semifinals. It was the third time they had met this season — once in an exhibition and once in Cottage Grove.
Ryan came back to win a consolation semifinal and then the third-place match to qualify for state.
“I feel like I built from that and it gave me a bigger drive,” she said. “I feel like any time that I lose a match, it gives me a bigger drive to do better and realize what I’ve done wrong and to fix what I’ve done wrong.”
Ryan lives in Philomath but just this academic year started attending classes at Alsea High. She’s able to continue wrestling with the PHS program through a cooperative agreement.
Ryan’s first exposure to the sport came when she was in the fifth grade. She went to a Mat Club event to watch her little brother wrestle.
“I saw him doing it and I was like, ‘that’s so fun, I want to do that, that looks amazing,’” Ryan said. “Mom was like, ‘well, if you work on it, maybe next year you can do it.’ My sixth-grade year I started doing wrestling and I’ve loved it ever since.”
Girls wrestling is now in its second year as a sport sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association. That’s doesn’t mean girls wrestling wasn’t around in the past — females have been competing at PHS going back years. But the OSAA’s move, which includes regional and state tournaments like any other sport, has led to much-increased participation statewide.
“It’s growing so much and it’s so amazing to see all that,” Ryan said. “It’s great to meet all of the different kind of people and to wrestle and see all of the different personalities you can get from it. It’s my passion.”
You have free articles remaining.
Ryan wrestled one, maybe two girls, during her three years in the Mat Club. Even during her freshman season, the number of opponents was limited. Ryan remembers her first high school match — a first-period pin over a Junction City opponent at the Perry Burlison Tournament.
“Once I did it and I realized the kind of potential I could have, I loved it,” she said. “I thought that this is definitely something I want to do.”
Ryan ended up with a 16-10 record as a freshman.
“I like the way this year has gone compared to last year towards the beginning of the year towards this year, I’ve grown so much at this sport,” she said. “I’m so happy with how great I’ve been doing and how far I’ve come from there ... it’s wonderful.”
Ryan missed out on a trip to state as a freshman, however. In last year’s OSAA Girls Southern Regional, she advanced into the 170-pound quarterfinals but lost to a Thurston opponent. Rebounding with a victory over a Grants Pass girl, the tournament then ended for Ryan with a loss to a Crater opponent.
“Last year, I was going so far and I was pushing really hard and I was trying to get to a point of like, ‘oh, this is something I can go for, this is something I can be,’” Ryan said. “I pushed hard and once I didn’t make it, I was disappointed ... but I was really happy at how far I had come even then.”
Ryan found motivation for this season in last year’s regionals experience.
“Last year, it wasn’t the greatest feeling to get to where I wanted to be, but it was definitely a big push for this year,” she said. “This year, I made it an entirely big goal — I had to make it to state.”
Wrestling assistant Bill Keese has been Ryan’s primary coach this season and has accompanied her to all of her tournaments. Another assistant, Michael West, has also been at many of her matches.
In practice, Ryan has more recently been wrestling some of the bigger boys on the team.
“My coaches have been telling me that if I make certain moves on them, then I can definitely make moves on anybody else that I wrestle,” she said.
The Feb. 7-8 regional at Thurston High represented the largest girls tournament she’s ever participated in.
“It was definitely way different to go to a wrestling tournament and actually be only girls with no guys wrestling there, she said. “Watching some of the matches out there and just seeing some of the competition. ... It was nerve-wracking at first for sure, but it was dang, this was way bigger than it was last year and there are so many more girls here.”
Ryan said she’s received support from her family, including Mom. In fact, she received a sorely-needed pair of wrestling shoes as a gift from her this past Christmas.
As for state, the competitiveness in Ryan makes it obvious that she’s out to win a medal.
“I mean I’m pushing for it, for sure,” she said. “I can’t assume anything that will happen or how the tournament may be, but I’m definitely pushing to get as high as I can in there and everybody knows I’m here and I’m wrestling and it’s going to be a big competition for me.”