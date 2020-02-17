Reynece Ryan develops passion for wrestling

“It’s growing so much and it’s so amazing to see all that,” Ryan said. “It’s great to meet all of the different kind of people and to wrestle and see all of the different personalities you can get from it. It’s my passion.”

Ryan wrestled one, maybe two girls, during her three years in the Mat Club. Even during her freshman season, the number of opponents was limited. Ryan remembers her first high school match — a first-period pin over a Junction City opponent at the Perry Burlison Tournament.

“Once I did it and I realized the kind of potential I could have, I loved it,” she said. “I thought that this is definitely something I want to do.”

Ryan ended up with a 16-10 record as a freshman.

“I like the way this year has gone compared to last year towards the beginning of the year towards this year, I’ve grown so much at this sport,” she said. “I’m so happy with how great I’ve been doing and how far I’ve come from there ... it’s wonderful.”

Ryan missed out on a trip to state as a freshman, however. In last year’s OSAA Girls Southern Regional, she advanced into the 170-pound quarterfinals but lost to a Thurston opponent. Rebounding with a victory over a Grants Pass girl, the tournament then ended for Ryan with a loss to a Crater opponent.