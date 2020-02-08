Reynece Ryan places 3rd at wrestling regional to punch her ticket to state

In the second year as a sanctioned sport, the Philomath High School girls wrestling program is sending an athlete to state.
Reynece Ryan, an Alsea sophomore who wrestles with the Warriors through a cooperative agreement, pinned McNary's Dalila Hernandez in 2 minutes, 53 seconds in the third-place match Saturday at the OSAA Girls South Regional at Thurston High in Springfield. The top four out of each weight class move on to state, which means Ryan will wear Warrior colors on Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Ryan opened the tournament with two wins during Friday's early rounds. She pinned Thurston's Colleen Bailey in just 26 seconds to set up a quarterfinal bout against McNary's Hernandez, the same opponent she would meet in the medal round. In their first meeting, the result was similar with Ryan winning on a pin with 2 seconds left in the first period.
On Saturday, Ryan went up against Elmira's Maranda Hanson in the semifinals and lost on a pin in 3:21. But she regrouped to finish strong with a consolation semifinal victory over Emily Carlile of Grants Pass on a pin in 52 seconds and then the third-place match victory over Hernandez.
Ryan, who has a season record of 20-4, just barely missed qualifying last season as a freshman.
The only wrestler on the roster for regionals, Ryan's 22 points placed the Warriors at 37th out of 61 teams in the team scoring.
OSAA Girls South Regional
Friday-Saturday at Springfield
Team scoring: Thurston 265, Bend 131, North Medford 123, Elmira 109, North Salem 100, Sweet Home 86, West Albany 84, Grants Pass 72, Cottage Grove 71, La Pine 69, Madras 67, McKay 63, Phoenix 49, Ridgeview 48, McNary 47, Siuslaw 44, Ashland 41, Toledo 39, Reedsport 38, Henley 37, Central 36, Eagle Point 33, Churchill 31, North Douglas 31, Sutherlin 31, Mazama 30, Mountain View 30, Pleasant Hill 28, Summit 28, Bonanza 26, Newport 26, Douglas 24, North Eugene 24, Springfield 24, Junction City 23, Klamath Union 23, Creswell 22, Grant Union 22, Philomath 22, Willamette 22, Hidden Valley 21.5, Gold Beach 19, Corvallis 18, North Lake 18, Crater 17, South Eugene 16, North Bend 15, Riverside 15, South Medford 15, Lost River 14, North Valley 13, South Salem 13, Santiam 12, Cascade 9, Taft 8, Culver 7, South Umpqua 7, Redmond 4. Glide 0, Rogue River 0, Sisters 0.
PHS results
190 — Reynece Ryan (4-1, 3rd): Pinned Colleen Bailey, Thurston, 0:26; pinned Dalila Hernandez, McNary, 1:58; pinned by Maranda Hanson, Elmira, 3:21; pinned Emily Carlile, Grants Pass, 0:52; pinned Dalila Hernandez, McNary, 2:53.