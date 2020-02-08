Reynece Ryan places 3rd at wrestling regional to punch her ticket to state

In the second year as a sanctioned sport, the Philomath High School girls wrestling program is sending an athlete to state.

Reynece Ryan, an Alsea sophomore who wrestles with the Warriors through a cooperative agreement, pinned McNary's Dalila Hernandez in 2 minutes, 53 seconds in the third-place match Saturday at the OSAA Girls South Regional at Thurston High in Springfield. The top four out of each weight class move on to state, which means Ryan will wear Warrior colors on Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Ryan opened the tournament with two wins during Friday's early rounds. She pinned Thurston's Colleen Bailey in just 26 seconds to set up a quarterfinal bout against McNary's Hernandez, the same opponent she would meet in the medal round. In their first meeting, the result was similar with Ryan winning on a pin with 2 seconds left in the first period.

On Saturday, Ryan went up against Elmira's Maranda Hanson in the semifinals and lost on a pin in 3:21. But she regrouped to finish strong with a consolation semifinal victory over Emily Carlile of Grants Pass on a pin in 52 seconds and then the third-place match victory over Hernandez.

Ryan, who has a season record of 20-4, just barely missed qualifying last season as a freshman.