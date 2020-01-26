Ryan places second at Hood River girls wrestling tournament

Reynece Ryan, an Alsea student who competes with Philomath High’s wrestling program, won three of four matches and placed second Saturday at the Hood River Girls Invitational.

Ryan has put together a strong sophomore season with the Warriors by compiling a 15-2 record — 14 of those victories on pins.

Ryan, who wrestles at 190 pounds, opened Saturday’s tournament with a second-period pin over Centennial’s Melody Lozano. In the quarterfinals, she defeated Grant Union’s Ashleigh Ostberg with a pin in just 19 seconds. Scappoose’s Isis Phillips went down in the semifinals with Ryan winning with an 11-0 major decision.

In the championship match, Ryan went up against Milwaukie’s Fiona McConnell, a junior who hasn’t lost this season. Although Ryan lost on a pin in 3:50, she’s one of only four wrestlers this season who had stayed on the mat that long against McConnell.

Ryan has now reached the championship bout in four major tournaments this season with victories at the Burlison Girls Tournament on Dec. 7 and the Liberty Girls Open Tournament on Dec. 21, and runner-up showings in the Battle in the ‘Boro on Jan. 11 and this recent outing at Hood River.