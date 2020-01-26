Ryan places second at Hood River girls wrestling tournament

Reynece Ryan, an Alsea student who competes with Philomath High’s wrestling program, won three of four matches and placed second Saturday at the Hood River Girls Invitational.
Ryan has put together a strong sophomore season with the Warriors by compiling a 15-2 record — 14 of those victories on pins.
Ryan, who wrestles at 190 pounds, opened Saturday’s tournament with a second-period pin over Centennial’s Melody Lozano. In the quarterfinals, she defeated Grant Union’s Ashleigh Ostberg with a pin in just 19 seconds. Scappoose’s Isis Phillips went down in the semifinals with Ryan winning with an 11-0 major decision.
In the championship match, Ryan went up against Milwaukie’s Fiona McConnell, a junior who hasn’t lost this season. Although Ryan lost on a pin in 3:50, she’s one of only four wrestlers this season who had stayed on the mat that long against McConnell.
Ryan has now reached the championship bout in four major tournaments this season with victories at the Burlison Girls Tournament on Dec. 7 and the Liberty Girls Open Tournament on Dec. 21, and runner-up showings in the Battle in the ‘Boro on Jan. 11 and this recent outing at Hood River.
Thurston won the team title with 252 points. Ryan scored 23 points to place Philomath 23rd out of the 33 schools that participated.
Hood River Girls Invitational
Saturday at Hood River
Team scoring: Thurston 252, Hillsboro 179, Bend 157, Centennial 93, Forest Grove 92, Century 85, Warrenton 74, Ridgeview 68, Scappoose 66, Mountain View 64, Hood River Valley 52, Oregon City 50, McKay 48, Grant Union 47, McNary 46, Lincoln 43, David Douglas 42, La Pine 41, Sandy 30, Milwaukie 29.5, Douglas 28, South Salem 26, Philomath 23, Molalla 22.5, Cleveland 21, The Dalles 21, Summit 20, Wilsonville 20, Riverside 17, Echo/Stanfield 9, Barlow 3, Gladstone 3, Heppner 0.
PHS results
190 — Reynece Ryan (3-1, 2nd): Pinned Melody Lozano, Centennial, 3:33; pinned Ashleigh Ostberg, Grant Union, 0:19; maj. dec. Isis Phillips, Scappoose, 11-0; pinned by Fiona McConnell, Milwaukie, 3:50.