Scoreboard Online: Feb. 3, 2020

Junior Varsity II

Philomath 28, Woodburn 27

Friday at Woodburn

Team notes: The JVII squad entered this week with a perfect 11-0 record. ... Sophomore Micah Poole buried the game-winning 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left in the game. ... Philomath trailed 22-16 going into the fourth quarter. ... Freshman Isaiah Poole scored a game-high 12 points on five buckets — two of those 3-pointers. ... Micah Poole had the team’s other two 3-pointers. ... The Warriors were 4 for 4 from the line (two each by freshmen Chad Russell and Josh Peters), which proved to be important with the final outcome. ... The Warriors did not play Tuesday with no JVII team for Newport. ... The JVII squad was scheduled to face Stayton Tuesday after the newspaper’s deadline. The team plays Friday at Sweet Home.