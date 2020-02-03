Scoreboard Online: Feb. 3, 2020

CALENDAR
Tuesday, Feb. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stayton at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity), 7 p.m. (JVII)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stayton at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 7 p.m. (varsity)
Wednesday, Feb. 5
WRESTLING
Elmira at Philomath, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
WRESTLING
Philomath at Oregon West Duals (Newport), noon
Friday, Feb. 7
WRESTLING
Philomath at Special District 2 South Regional Meet (Thurston), 4 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Philomath at Sweet Home, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity), 7 p.m. (JVII)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Philomath at Sweet Home, 4 p.m. (JV), 7 p.m. (varsity)
Saturday, Feb. 8
WRESTLING
Philomath at Special District 2 South Regional Meet (Thurston), 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity), 7 p.m. (JVII)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (JVII), 7 p.m. (varsity)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Through Saturday)
Team...Conf...All
Cascade...5-1...15-3
Philomath...5-1...14-3
Woodburn...5-1...13-4
Stayton...3-3...11-6
Sweet Home...2-4...11-6
Newport...1-5...6-12
Sisters...0-6...2-16
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Philomath 40, Newport 37
Cascade 49, Woodburn 47
Sweet Home 48, Sisters 32
Thursday, Jan. 30
Newport 63, Sisters 52
Friday, Jan. 31
Woodburn 54, Philomath 44
Cascade 60, Stayton 47
Sweet Home 59, Newport 34
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Sisters at Newport, 4 p.m.
Stayton at Philomath, 5:30 p.m.
Sweet Home at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Philomath at Sweet Home 5:30 p.m.
Cascade at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.
Newport at Stayton, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Cascade at Philomath, 5:30 p.m.
Sisters at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Stayton at Sweet Home, 5:30 p.m.
PHS Summaries
Philomath 40, Newport 37
Jan. 28 at Philomath
NEWPORT (5-11, 0-4)...12...3...10...12 — 37
PHILOMATH (14-2, 5-0)...9...12...15...4 — 40
Newport: Luke Losier 4 3-4 13, Bryan Tapia 3 4-4 13, Fredy Hidalgo 1 5-6 8, Payton Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Weston Pettett 0 1-2 1, Courtland Garrett 0 0-0 0, Carson Braxling 0 0-0 0, Markus Everitt 0 0-00 0, Quinton Travis 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 12-14 37.
Philomath: Toby Stueve 6 0-0 13, Michael Lundy 4 1-2 10, Ben Reams 3 1-2 8, Ty May 2 0-2 4, Cole Matthews 1 0-0 2, Dillon Olsen 0 2-2 2, Dylan Edwards 0 1-3 1, Dylan Bennett 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-11 40.
Woodburn 54, Philomath 44
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH (14-3, 5-1)...19...8...5...12 — 44
WOODBURN (13-4, 5-1)...8...18...13...15 — 54
Philomath: Ty May 6 5-6 17, Michael Lundy 4 4-4 13, Toby Stueve 2 2-3 6, Ben Reams 0 2-4 2, Dylan Bennett 1 0-0 2, Brody Hiner 1 0-0 2, Garrett Hibbs 1 0-0 2, Cole Matthews 0 0-0 0, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0, Dylan Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-17 44.
Woodburn: Tomsa Veliz 5 0-0 14, Jeovanny Marroquin 4 2-4 13, Jonathan Marroquin 3 5-7 11, Carter Nelson 1 4-5 6, Reese Miller 3 0-2 6, Georgio Bustamante 2 0-0 4, Cole Beyer 0 0-0 0, Jordan Blem 0 0-0 0, Mauricio Maravilla 0 0-0 0, Miguel-Antonio Trevino 0 0-0 0, David Cherimnov 0 0-0 0, Jose Lua 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-18 54.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 52, Newport 32
Jan. 28 at Philomath
NEWPORT...6...10...9...7 — 32
PHILOMATH...14...7...29...2 — 52
PHS scoring: Carson Gerding 23, Cameron Ordway 12, Mark Grimmer 8, Brody Bushnell 3, Garrett Hibbs 2, Isaac Lattin 2, Chad Russell 2, Dylan Bell 0, Isaiah Poole 0, Caleb Jensen 0, Logan Carter 0, Micah Poole 0.
Team notes: Philomath led only 21-16 at halftime before unleashing in the third with a 29-point outburst to take control. ... Carson Gerding scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter. ... Carson Gerding hit double digits as well with a dozen points on six baskets. ... PHS made just 4 of 11 from the foul line.
Woodburn 45, Philomath 44
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH...13...9...14...8 — 44
WOODBURN...11...14...9...11 — 45
PHS scoring: Cameron Ordway 9, Carson Gerding 9, Chad Russell 8, Garrett Hibbs 6, Mark Grimmer 6, Caleb Jensen 2, Logan Carter 2, Brody Bushnell 2, Isaac Lattin 0.
Team notes: The Philomath JV record goes to 11-3. ... The game was close throughout with the Warriors taking a 36-34 lead into the fourth. ... Five players scored between nine and six points for PHS. ... Sophomore Carson Gerding had the team’s lone 3-pointer with his shot in the first quarter. ... The Warriors made 5 of 8 free throws. ... Philomath was scheduled host Stayton Tuesday after the newspaper’s deadline. The team hits the road for Sweet Home Friday.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 28, Woodburn 27
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH...4...8...4...12 — 28
WOODBURN...11...4...7...5 — 27
PHS scoring: Isaiah Poole 12, Micah Poole 6, Chad Russell 4, Josh Peters 4, Isaac Workman 2, Dylan Bell 0, Dawson Clendenin 0. Totals 10 4-4 28.
Team notes: The JVII squad entered this week with a perfect 11-0 record. ... Sophomore Micah Poole buried the game-winning 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left in the game. ... Philomath trailed 22-16 going into the fourth quarter. ... Freshman Isaiah Poole scored a game-high 12 points on five buckets — two of those 3-pointers. ... Micah Poole had the team’s other two 3-pointers. ... The Warriors were 4 for 4 from the line (two each by freshmen Chad Russell and Josh Peters), which proved to be important with the final outcome. ... The Warriors did not play Tuesday with no JVII team for Newport. ... The JVII squad was scheduled to face Stayton Tuesday after the newspaper’s deadline. The team plays Friday at Sweet Home.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Through Saturday)
Team...Conf...All
Philomath...6-0...17-0
Cascade...5-1...10-8
Stayton...4-2...12-5
Newport...3-3...7-11
Woodburn...2-4...5-11
Sweet Home...1-5...7-10
Sisters...0-6...2-16
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Philomath 58, Newport 23
Cascade 55, Woodburn 48
Sweet Home 57, Sisters 39
Thursday, Jan. 30
Newport 51, Sisters 29
Friday, Jan. 31
Philomath 65, Woodburn 34
Cascade 61, Stayton 60
Newport 67, Sweet Home 35
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Sisters at Newport, 5:30 p.m.
Stayton at Philomath, 7 p.m.
Sweet Home at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Philomath at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.
Cascade at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Newport at Stayton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Woodburn at Corbett, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Cascade at Philomath, 7 p.m.
Stayton at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.
Sisters at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
PHS Summaries
Philomath 58, Newport 23
Jan. 28 at Philomath
NEWPORT (5-11, 1-3)...6...2...10...5 — 23
PHILOMATH (16-0, 5-0)...16...18...19...5 — 58
Newport: Avonly Wolf 3 0-3 7, Stella Barber 3 0-0 6, Nicole Dickason 2 0-0 4, Abbey Green 1 0-0 2, Hannah Trommlitz 0 2-6 2, Dakota Rundell 1 0-0 2, Hannah Driebergen 0 0-0 0, Carlee Murray 0 0-0 0, Victoria Smith 0 0-0 0, Piper Thompson 0 0-0 0, Michaela Wagner 0 0-0 0, Kathleen Martinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-9 23.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 9 3-4 21, Emma Pankalla 5 1-1 12, Lara Hunter 2 2-2 7, Mia Rust 3 1-2 7, Braedyn McNeely 2 0-0 4, Kaili Saathoff 2 0-1 4, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 1 0-0 2, Abigail Brown 0 1-2 1, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Rivers Nuno 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Hailie Couture 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-12 58.
Philomath 65, Woodburn 34
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH (17-0, 6-0)...23...21...10...11 — 65
WOODBURN (5-11, 2-4)...10...9...8...7 — 34
Philomath: Sage Kramer 16 4-6 40, Rivers Nuno 3 0-0 6, Mia Rust 3 0-0 6, Emma Pankalla 2 0-0 5, Kaili Saathoff 2 0-0 4, Braedyn McNeely 1 0-0 2, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 1 0-0 2, Lara Hunter 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Abigail Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 4-6 65.
Woodburn: Aria Kent 3 3-6 11, Taiya Kent 3 4-5 11, Willow Nesham 2 0-1 5, Eliana Arechiga 1 0-1 3, N. Zapeda 1 0-0 2, Alexandra Sanarov Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Mya Salinas 0 0-0 0, Islie Flores 0 0-0 0, Leslie Barajas-Contreras 0 0-0 0, Lina Cabrera 0 0-0 0, Marlene Hernandez Vivar 0 0-0 0, Briana Cruz Bogarin 0 0-0 0, Tatyana Kalugin 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-13 34.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 59, Newport 20
Jan. 28 at Philomath
NEWPORT...2...4...9...5 — 20
PHILOMATH...16...18...21...4 — 59
PHS scoring: Abigail Brown 16, Hailie Couture 14, Cassidy Lewis 8, Ingrid Hellesto 8, Kiya Smith 7, K Bacho 6, Elizabeth Morales 0, Alyson Todd 0, Alivia Pittman 0, Mia Cook 0.
Team notes: Philomath led 16-2 by the end of the first and 34-6 at halftime. ... Abigail Brown scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half. ... Hailie Couture scored all 14 of her points in the second and third quarters. ... The team hit five 3-pointers with four from Couture and one from Kiya Smith. ... PHS shot 100%... from the foul line, although that was on just four attempts for the game (all by Brown).
Philomath 41, Woodburn 13
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH...15...7...8...11 — 41
WOODBURN...2...4...5...2 — 13
PHS scoring: Hailie Couture 15, Abigail Brown 14, Ingrid Hellesto 6, Kiya Smith 3, Alivia Pittman 2, K Bacho 1, Elizabeth Morales 0, Alyson Todd 0, Cassidy Lewis 0, Mia Cook 0.
Team notes: The PHS junior varsity girls entered this week with a 13-0 record. ... Freshmen Hailie Couture and Abigail Brown combined for 29 of the team’s 41 points. ... Couture hit seven field goals, one of those a 3-pointer. ... Brown made six baskets and was 2 for 4 at the foul line. ... The PHS defense allowed just two points each in the first and fourth quarters. ... The JV squad played Tuesday at home against Stayton after the newspaper’s deadline. The Warriors play Friday at Sweet Home.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 28, Woodburn 20
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH...8...10...2...8 — 28
WOODBURN...6...2...4...8 — 20
PHS scoring: Mia Cook 6, Ingrid Hellesto 6, Macy Freeman 4, Alyson Todd 4, Makayla Gilmore-Garcia 4, Alivia Pittman 2, Hannah Beck 2, Elizabeth Morales 0.
Team notes: The JVII squad remains unbeaten on the season with a 9-0 mark. ... Philomath created some cushion with a 10-2 in the second quarter for an 18-8 lead at halftime. ... During the second-quarter run, freshman Ingrid Hellesto scored all six of her points for the game. ... Freshman Macy Freeman hit two fourth-quarter baskets to help Philomath protect its lead. ... The team did not play Tuesday with no JVII squad from Newport. ... The JVII squad’s schedule shows no games this week with Stayton and Sweet Home also not having teams. The next game is Feb. 11 at home against Cascade.
SWIMMING
Philomath Tri Meet
Jan. 28 at Philomath
BOYS
Team scoring: Salem Academy 552, Philomath 342, Blanchet Catholic 265.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Carrson Hirte, Brennan Provance), 1:58.67; 5, Philomath B (Kellen Houchin, Micah Matthews, Cameron Latz, Chris Melton), 2:21.42.
200 freestyle: 1, Baylor York, Salem Academy, 2:27.51.
200 individual medley: 1, Austyn Shelton, Salem Academy, 2:14.48; 5, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 3:00.85; 6, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 3:12.80.
50 freestyle: 1, TJ Lee, Salem Academy, 25.51; 3, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 26.42; 5, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 26.67; 9, Chris Melton, Philomath, 28.27; 13, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 30.27.
100 butterfly: No entries.
100 freestyle: 1, TJ Lee, Salem Academy, 55.47; 5, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:01.51; 7, Chris Melton, Philomath, 1:04.12; 9, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:07.31.
500 freestyle: 1, Sebastian Ramos, Blanchet Catholic, 5:50.45.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy (individuals not available), 1:44.39; 2, Philomath (Carrson Hirte, Caleb Matthews, Brennan Provance, Eli McLennan), 1:44.87.
100 backstroke: 1, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:06.92; 4, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:16.03; 6, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:22.14; 7, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:24.07.
100 breaststroke: 1, Clifford Hagney, Blanchet Catholic, 1:15.14; 2, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:17.13; 4, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:23.55; 6, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:24.66.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy (individuals not available), 4:06.64; 4, Philomath (Cameron Latz, Braedon Littrell, Kellen Houchin, Micah Matthews), 4:46.13.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Blanchet Catholic 622, Philomath 540, Salem Academy 230.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Blanchet Catholic (Lauren Kennedy, Peyton Kowalski, Olivia Banning, Kayla Greenwood), 2:08.61; 2, Philomath (Melia Morton, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez), 2:10.89; 3, Philomath B (Ophelia Katsikis, Kaeleigh Houchin, Shaylee Charley, Allison Neelands), 2:30.45; 5, Philomath C (Emma Holden, Lily Schell, Grace Bennett, Katherine Holden), 2:39.92.
200 freestyle: 1, Lauren Kennedy, Blanchet Catholic, 2:14.88; 4, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 2:45.31; 5, Emma Holden, Philomath, 2:45.34; 7, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 2:58.89.
200 individual medley: 1, Melia Morton, Philomath, 2:34.22; 3, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 3:04.51.
50 freestyle: 1, Kayla Greenwood, Blanchet Catholic, 26.41; 2, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 27.48; 6, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 31.75; 9, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 33.48; 12, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 34.09; 16, Lily Schell, Philomath, 39.12.
100 butterfly: 1, Olivia Banning, Blanchet Catholic, 1:20.53; 3, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:32.59; 4, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 1:35.73; 5, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 2:06.40.
100 freestyle: 1, Kayla Greenwood, Blanchet Catholic, 1:01.00; 2, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:02.79; 6, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:16.70; 8, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 1:26.11.
500 freestyle: 1, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 6:34.94; 3, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 7:13.18.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy (individuals not available), 2:01.01; 3, Philomath (Ophelia Katsikis, Grace Bennett, Kaeleigh Houchin, Shaylee Charley), 2:13.07; 4, Philomath B (Ellie Leslie, Kyla Berger, Lily Schell, Allison Neelands), 2:27.23.
100 backstroke: 1, Lauren Kennedy, Blanchet Catholic, 1:09.41; 3, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:18.53; 6, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:25.00; 9, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 1:45.42.
100 breaststroke: 1, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:16.59; 3, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:26.34; 5, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:31.28; 8, Lily Schell, Philomath, 1:45.56; 10, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 1:48.36.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Blanchet Catholic (Kayla Greenwood, Olivia Banning, Lauren Kennedy, Peyton Kowalski), 4:18.17; 2, Philomath (Melia Morton, Hannah Hernandez, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross), 4:22.86.
WRESTLING
Cottage Grove Invitational
Friday-Saturday at Cottage Grove
BOYS
Team scoring: Grants Pass 387.5, McKay 194, Madras 193.5, Hidden Valley 187, Central Linn 173, North Eugene 173, Mazama 163, Sheldon 136, Siuslaw 123, Philomath 122.5, Cottage Grove 122, Elmira 119.5, Glide 118, Pleasant Hill 108, Summit 106.5, Willamette 99, Cascade Christian 93, Klamath Union 91.5, Corvallis 90.5, South Eugene 84.5, North Valley 70, Henley 65, Harrisburg 59, South Umpqua 52, Lowell 49, Creswell 45, Coquille 43, Churchill 21.5, Oakridge 21, Lost River 17.
PHS results
106 — Blake Niemann (4-0, 1st): Pinned Christian Dara, Grants Pass, 5:20; pinned Luke Larsen, Summit, 2:49; maj. dec. Agustin Cisneros, Lost River, 18-9; dec. Yoskar De La Mora, Siuslaw, 10-5.
113 — Chase Ringwald (1-2): Lost dec. Gavin Hoellrich, Pleasant Hill, 9-6; lost dec. Isaac Harris, Philomath, 16-9.
113 — Isaac Harris (1-2): Pinned by Connor Everetts, McKay, 1:09; dec. Chase Ringwald, Philomath, 16-9; pinned by Ashton Lewis, Mazama, 2:05.
120 — Ben Hernandez (1-2): Pinned Jonah Henneberg, Summit, 1:07; pinned by Josef Miner, Grants Pass, 2:27; pinned by Deacon Savio, Lowell, 2:34.
120 — Caleb Blackburn (1-2): Dec. Blake Owens, Central Linn, 10-8 (SV); pinned by Gage Dill, Glide, 5:02; lost dec. Jesus Alonso, Madras, 4-2.
138 — Jacob Williams (0-2): Pinned by Cody Havniear, Cascade, 0:38; pinned by Collin Switzler, Madras, 2:02.
138 — David Griffith (2-2): Dec. Brycen Loder, Mazama, 10-5; lost dec. Fernando Soto-Cruz, Cottage Grove, 4-3; pinned Cody Rambo, North Valley, 2:52; pinned by Zayne Wilde, North Valley, 3:38.
145 — Blaise Pindell (5-1, 2nd): Pinned Ayden Holcomb, Madras, 1:12; pinned Clayton Carper, North Eugene, 5:21; pinned Hunter Bain, Central Linn, 3:08; pinned Ethan Elmer, Coquille, 7-2; pinned Owen Archy, Hidden Valley, 4:38; lost dec. Sidney Bork, Sheldon, 7-3.
152 — Cooper Latz (0-2): Pinned by Jacob Dunn, Cottage Grove, 0:27; pinned by Mitchel Parel, Summit, 4:00.
182 — Issiah Blackburn (4-2, 4th): Pinned Omar Sanchez, McKay, 1:29; pinned Hagen Greer, Henley, 0:42; dec. Walker Lutz, Sheldon, 13-12; lost dec. Julian Grinager, Hidden Valley, 5-3; dec. Scott Renslow, Henley, 3-0; lost dec. Bryce Indell, Willamette, 4-3.
195 — Connar Kohn (4-1, 2nd): Tech. fall Ewan Seaders, Corvallis, 15-0 (4:08); med. forfeit Cobie Simpson, Cottage Grove; pinned Kody Zemke, Madras, 3:10; pinned David Ruiz, Grants Pass, 2:21; lost dec. Nat Brown, Elmira, 11-8.
285 — Joseph Choi (0-2): Pinned by Anthony Alvarez, McKay, 4:24; pinned by Isaac Pena, Mazama, 1:32.
Cottage Grove 2nd Chance
Saturday at Cottage Grove
109-110 — Chase Ringwald (1-1): Lost dec. Gabe Chavez, Hidden Valley, 5-0; pinned William Driscoll, Churchill, 1:14.
112-113 — Issac Harris (1-1): Pinned Tanner Watkins, North Valley, 3:29; lost dec. Caleb Bartlett, Willamette, 6-4.
118-120 — Ben Hernandez (2-0): Pinned Skyler Aubrey, La Pine, 2:33; pinned Fen Truitt, North Eugene, 1:12.
140 — Jacob Williams (1-1): Pinned by Preston Nibblett, Pleasant Hill, 1:06; pinned Ty Earnest, Mazama, 0:47.
141-142 — David Griffith (2-0): Maj. dec. Richard Rodriguez, Junction City, 12-2; pinned Nolan Earnest, Mazama, 0:40.
154-155 — Cooper Latz (0-2): Pinned by Raefe Kelley, Sheldon, 2:13; pinned by Dominic Russo, Glide, 0:44.
236-253 — Joseph Choi (2-0): Pinned Gamalliel Duenas, Hidden Valley, 0:54; pinned Caleb Moran, Mazama, 0:27.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Elmira 147, McKay 99, Cottage Grove 85, West Albany 84, Grants Pass 78, Junction City 60, La Pine 58.5, Century 55, Madras 54, Hidden Valley 53, Mazama 52, Churchill 51, Reedsport 49, Corvallis 43, North Eugene 38, Creswell 37, Siuslaw 36, South Eugene 36, Douglas 28, North Valley 26, Summit 24, Glide 23, Klamath Union 22, Pleasant Hill 22, Willamette 20, Philomath 18, Henley 16, Lost River 11, Redmond 9.
PHS Results
190 — Reynece Ryan (1-1, 2nd): Pinned Emily Carlile, Grants Pass, 3:03; pinned by Maranda Hanson, Elmira, 3:28.