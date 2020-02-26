Scoreboard Online: Feb. 26, 2020

Junior Varsity

Philomath 40, Newport 17

Friday at Newport

Team notes: The JV team enters this week at 16-1 on the season. ... Hailie Couture led a balanced offensive attack with 10 points on three field goals and 3 of 4 free throws. ... Kiya Smith scored nine on four field goals, K Bacho had eight on four baskets and Mia Bennett tossed in seven on three field goals and a free throw. ... Philomath’s defense allowed eight points in the second quarter and nine points in the other three quarters combined. ... The Warriors held a 20-10 advantage at the break and pulled away for good with a 12-3 run in the third. ... Couture (first quarter) and Smith (third quarter) both buried 3-pointers. ... The team played Tuesday at home against Woodburn after deadline.