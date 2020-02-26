Scoreboard Online: Feb. 26, 2020

CALENDAR
Friday, Feb. 28
WRESTLING
Philomath at Class 4A Wrestling State Championships (Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland), 8:30 a.m. (Session 1)
Saturday, Feb. 29
WRESTLING
Philomath at Class 4A Wrestling State Championships (Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland), 9 a.m. (Session 2), 7 p.m. (Session 3)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Albany at Philomath, 3 p.m. (varsity)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Through Saturday)
Team...Conf...All
Philomath...9-2...18-4
Cascade...8-3...18-5
Woodburn...8-3...16-6
Stayton...6-5...14-8
Sweet Home...5-6...14-8
Newport...3-8...8-15
Sisters...0-12...2-22
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Cascade 51, Sweet Home 48
Woodburn 51, Newport 44
Stayton 44, Sisters 32
Friday, Feb. 21
Philomath 38, Newport 34
Cascade 69, Woodburn 48
Sweet Home 45, Sisters 20
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Woodburn at Philomath, late
Stayton at Cascade, late
Sweet Home at Newport, late
PHS Summaries
Philomath 38, Newport 34
Friday at Newport
PHILOMATH (18-4, 9-2)...9...9...9...11...—...38
NEWPORT (8-15, 3-8)...5...12...14...3...—...34
Philomath: Michael Lundy 6 1-2 14, Ty May 4 3-6 11, Ben Reams 2 0-2 4, Dylan Edwards 2 0-0 4, Toby Stueve 1 1-2 3, Dylan Bennett 1 0-0 2, Cole Matthews 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-12 38.
Newport: Fredy Hidalgo 6 1-3 13, Payton Cunningham 3 0-2 7, Bryan Tapia 3 0-0 7, Quintin Travis 2 0-0 4, Luke Losier 1 0-0 3, Markus Everitt 0 0-0 0, Kaden Bruns 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-5 34.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 55, Newport 46
Friday at Newport
PHILOMATH...18...10...15...12...—...55
NEWPORT...11...15...9...11...—...46
PHS scoring: Mark Grimmer 23, Brody Bushnell 8, Carson Gerding 6, Caleb Jensen 5, Cameron Ordway 4, Chad Russell 4, Garrett Hibbs 2, Logan Carter 2, Isaac Lattin 1, Dylan Bell 0, Micah Poole 0.
Team notes: The Philomath JV squad entered this week with a 16-3 record. ... Mark Grimmer scored in each of the four quarters and ended up with 23 on 10 field goals and 2 of 2 on free throws. ... Grimmer had 13 points in the second half and hit the Warriors’ lone 3-pointer. ... Newport buried eight 3-pointers to keep the score closer than one might expect. ... The team played at home Tuesday against Woodburn after the newspaper’s press time.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 51, Crescent Valley 38
Feb. 18 at Corvallis
PHILOMATH...10...11...16...14...—...51
CRESCENT VALLEY...10...11...3...14...—...38
PHS scoring: Chad Russell 18, Josh Peters 14, Micah Poole 8, Dawson Clendenin 3, Dylan Bell 2, Isaiah Poole 2, Issac Workman 2, Eliason Hinds-Cook 2, Colton Hibbs 0, Aaron Sapp 0, Garrett Wulk 0.
Team notes: The Philomath JVII squad headed into this week at 15-0. ... This game was played last Tuesday; there was no game Friday at Newport. ... The game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first and 21-21 at halftime. ... Philomath put together a 16-3 run in the third quarter to pull away. ... Freshman Chad Russell scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, including nine during the pivotal third. ... Freshman Josh Peters finished with 14 on six field goals and a pair of foul shots. ... Sophomore Micah Poole and freshman Dawson Clendenin each hit 3-pointers. ... The JVII team was scheduled to end its season Tuesday at home against Woodburn after the newspaper’s deadline.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Through Saturday)
Team...Conf...All
Philomath...11-0...22-0
Cascade...9-2...14-9
Stayton...8-3...16-6
Woodburn...5-6...8-14
Newport...4-7...8-15
Sweet Home...1-10...7-15
Sisters...1-11...3-21
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Cascade 45, Sweet Home 33
Stayton 40, Sisters 24
Woodburn 54, Newport 34
Friday, Feb. 21
Philomath 67, Newport 32
Cascade 63, Woodburn 48
Sisters 45, Sweet Home 39
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Woodburn at Philomath, late
Stayton at Cascade, late
Sweet Home at Newport, late
PHS Summaries
Philomath 67, Newport 32
Friday at Newport
PHILOMATH (21-0, 10-0)...20...10...27...10...—...67
NEWPORT (8-14, 4-6)...8...3...14...7...—...32
Philomath: Sage Kramer 16 2-2 37, Mia Rust 7 1-4 15, Emma Pankalla 4 0-1 9, Braedyn McNeely 0 2-2 2, Lara Hunter 0 2-5 2, Rivers Nuno 1 0-1 2, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-15 67.
Newport: Carlee Murray 3 1-2 10, Stella Barber 3 0-2 6, Dakota Rundell 2 0-1 5, Hannah Tommlitz 1 2-4 4, Avonly Wolf 1 0-0 3, Michaela Wagner 1 1-2 3, Nicole Dickason 0 1-2 1, Abbey Green 0 0-0 0, Hannah Driebergen 0 0-0 0, Piper Thompson 0 0-0 0, Kathleen Martinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-13 32.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 40, Newport 17
Friday at Newport
PHILOMATH...9...11...12...8...—...40
NEWPORT...2...8...3...4...—...17
PHS scoring: Hailie Couture 10, Kiya Smith 9, K Bacho 8, Mia Bennett 7, Elizabeth Morales 2, Ingrid Hellesto 2, Mia Cook 2, Alyson Todd 0, Cassidy Lewis 0, Alivia Pittman 0, Makayla Gilmore-Garcia 0.
Team notes: The JV team enters this week at 16-1 on the season. ... Hailie Couture led a balanced offensive attack with 10 points on three field goals and 3 of 4 free throws. ... Kiya Smith scored nine on four field goals, K Bacho had eight on four baskets and Mia Bennett tossed in seven on three field goals and a free throw. ... Philomath’s defense allowed eight points in the second quarter and nine points in the other three quarters combined. ... The Warriors held a 20-10 advantage at the break and pulled away for good with a 12-3 run in the third. ... Couture (first quarter) and Smith (third quarter) both buried 3-pointers. ... The team played Tuesday at home against Woodburn after deadline.
Junior Varsity II
Team notes: Newport does not have a JVII team so Philomath didn’t see action. ... The JVII team’s record stood at 12-0 entering this week. ...The team was scheduled to play Woodburn Tuesday after the newspaper’s deadline.
SWIMMING
OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Championsips
Friday-Saturday at Beaverton
BOYS
Team scoring: Newport 75, Madras 30, St. Mary’s 24, La Grande 23, Cascade Christian 23, Marshfield 20, Valley Catholic 20, Stayton 12, Catlin Gabel 12, Taft 10, North Valley 9, Cove 8, Klamath Union 8, Salem Academy 7, Kennedy 5, North Marion 5, Astoria 4, Molalla 4, Henley 4, Marist Catholic 2, Corbett 2.
PHS Results
200 medley relay: Prelims—11, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Carrson Hirte, Brennan Provance), 1:53.59.
100 backstroke: Prelims—9, Eli McLennan, 1:02.13.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Catlin Gabel 78, Sweet Home 65, La Grande 49, Marist Catholic 21, Newport 19, Sisters 12, Baker 12, Corbett 9, Marshfield 7, Klamath Union 7, Tillamook 7, Stayton 6, Henley 6, Hidden Valley 3, Cascade 2, St. Mary’s 2, Cottage Grove 1, Valley Catholic 1, Molalla 1.
PHS Results
50 freestyle: Prelims—8, Maggie Ross, 25.95.
100 breaststroke: Prelims—7, Melia Morton, 1:13.72.
400 freestyle relay: Prelims—9, Philomath (Melia Morton, Hannah Hernandez, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross), 4:09.89.
WRESTLING
OSAA 4A Special District 2 Tournament
Friday-Saturday at Stayton
Team scoring: Sweet Home 477.5, Cascade 214, Stayton 167, Siuslaw 163.5, Philomath 151.5, Junction City 123.5, Elmira 103.5, Newport 25.
PHS results
106 — Blake Niemann (2-2, 4th): Pinned Wyatt Hooper, Stayton, 3:08, lost maj. dec. Jake Sieminski, Sweet Home, 16-5; dec. Yoskar De La Mora, Siuslaw, 9-7... pinned by Treyson Smith, Sweet Home, 2:50.
113 — Chase Ringwald (2-3, 6th): Lost dec. Cody Murphy, Stayton, 6-5; maj. dec. Dominic Rodriguez, Sweet Home, 12-1; pinned Cayden Gray, Siuslaw, 2:46; pinned by Ben Adams, Stayton, 5:18; lost maj. dec. Cody Murphy, Stayton, 9-0.
113 — Isaac Harris (0-2): Pinned by Daniel Moore, Cascade, 3:30; pinned by Ben Adams, Stayton, 5:52.
120 — Ben Hernandez (2-2, 4th): Pinned Connor Stapleton, Cascade, 3:03; pinned by Evan Potter, Junction City, 0:48; pinned William Walton, Elmira, 4:53; pinned by Connor Ford, Sweet Home, 0:56.
126 — Caleb Blackburn (4-1, 3rd): Pinned Kyle Hughes, Siuslaw, 5:53; pinned Lucy Roache, Cascade, 2:59; pinned by Rian Howard, Sweet Home, 0:35; pinned Trenton Smith, Sweet Home, 2:19; dec. Hunter Petterson, Siuslaw, 7-2.
138 — David Griffith (3-2, 4th): Pinned Chance O’Brien, Siuslaw, 1:31; tech. fall Seth Drago, Elmira, 18-2 (4:58); pinned by Jackson Royer, Sweet Home, 0:51; pinned Caymus Roache, Cascade, 4:28; pinned by Tristan Spencer, Sweet Home, 0:59.
138 — Jacob Williams (0-2): Lost tech. fall Koby Warren, Elmira, 16-0 (3:07); pinned by Caymus Roache, Cascade, 4:45.
145 — Blaise Pindell (3-2, 4th): Pinned Chance Ellingsworth, Stayton, 5:36; dec. Joe Baxter, Cascade, 5-2; lost dec. Brayden Newport, Sweet Home, 6-3; dec. Carson Henderson, Junction City, 7-5 (SV); pinned by Gavin Walberg, Sweet Home, 1:39.
152 — Cooper Latz (0-2): Pinned by Ethan Spencer, Sweet Home, 0:48; pinned by AJ Xiong, Cascade, 2:54.
195 — Issiah Blackburn (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Charlie Crawford, Sweet Home, 3:12; pinned Gale Ochoa, Cascade, 3:55; lost dec. Nat Brown, Elmira, 7-3.
195 — Connar Kohn (3-1, 3rd): Pinned Tristan Bradley, Cascade, 0:40; pinned by Nat Brown, Elmira, 5:28; pinned Charlie Crawford, Sweet Home, 1:29; pinned Iakona Howerton, Sweet Home, 2:51.
220 — Enoch Aparicio (0-2): Pinned by Christian Newlan, Siuslaw, 1:14; pinned by Luke Wolgamott, Elmira, 0:23.
285 — Joseph Choi (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Hunter Davis, Junction City, 1:37; dec. David McMullen, Sweet Home, 5-1 (TB); lost dec. Matthew Horrillo, Siuslaw, 3-0.