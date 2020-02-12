Scoreboard Online: Feb. 12, 2020

Team notes: Philomath’s JV team had a 15-0 entering this week. ... Sophomore Kiya Smith scored a dozen points on five field goals with two of those 3-pointers. ... Philomath outscored Sweet Home 16-4 run in the second quarter to build a 21-8 lead by halftime. ... Ingrid Hellesto scored six of her eight points during the second. ... During a 16-2 run in the third, Smith scored seven points. Both Smith and Hailie Couture had 3-pointers in that quarter. ... The JV team played Tuesday at home against Cascade after press time. ... The team’s next game will be Feb. 21 at Newport.