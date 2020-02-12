Scoreboard Online: Feb. 12, 2020

CALENDAR
Thursday, Feb. 13
WRESTLING
Philomath at Siuslaw (Florence), 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
SWIMMING
Philomath at Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Tournament (Albany Community Pool), 11 a.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Philomath at Sisters, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity), 7 p.m. (JVII)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Philomath at Sisters, 7 p.m. (varsity)
Philomath at Woodburn, 4 p.m. (JVII)
Saturday, Feb. 15
SWIMMING
Philomath at Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Tournament (Albany Community Pool), 9 a.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Through Saturday)
Team...Conf...All
Cascade...6-1...16-3
Woodburn...6-1...14-4
Philomath...6-2...15-4
Stayton...4-4...12-7
Sweet Home...3-5...12-7
Newport...2-6...7-13
Sisters...0-8...2-18
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Philomath 45, Stayton 40
Newport 56, Sisters 50
Woodburn 54, Sweet Home 44
Friday, Feb. 7
Sweet Home 51, Philomath 42
Cascade 42, Sisters 27
Stayton 63, Newport 48
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Cascade at Philomath, late
Sisters at Woodburn, late
Stayton at Sweet Home, late
Friday, Feb. 14
Philomath at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.
Newport at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.
Woodburn at Stayton, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Cascade at Sweet Home, 5:30 p.m.
Newport at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Sisters at Stayton, 5:30 p.m.
PHS Summaries
Philomath 45, Stayton 40
Feb. 4 at Philomath
STAYTON (11-7, 3-4)...14...6...12...8...—...40
PHILOMATH (15-3, 6-1)...19...9...7...10...—...45
Stayton: Ben Rash 4 0-0 11, Derek Berning 3 3-4 9, Bryce Whieldon 4 0-2 9, Logan Classen 2 0-0 5, Malachi Muhic 1 0-0 3, Gabriel Wigginton 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Daniels 0 1-2 1, Jacob Axmaker 0 0-0 0, Quinton Strand 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-6 40.
Philomath: Michael Lundy 4 9-10 18, Ty May 5 1-2 12, Dylan Edwards 4 1-2 10, Toby Stueve 1 1-2 3, Cole Matthews 1 0-0 2, Dylan Bennett 0 0-1 0, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0, Ben Reams 0 0-0 0, Colby Roe 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-17 45.
Sweet Home 51, Philomath 42
Friday at Sweet Home
PHILOMATH (15-4, 6-2)...7...7...7...21...—...42
SWEET HOME (12-7, 3-5)...13...14...5...19...—...51
Philomath: Michael Lundy 6 3-4 17, Ty May 5 4-5 14, Toby Stueve 5 0-0 11, Ben Reams 0 0-1 0, Dylan Edwards 0 0-0 0, Dylan Bennett 0 0-2 0, Cole Matthews 0 0-0 0, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0, Garrett Hibbs 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-12 42.
Sweet Home: Hunter Coulter 6 6-8 19, Casey Tow 4 3-4 11, Aiden Tyler 2 3-4 8, Jasper Korn 1 1-4 4, Zach Luttmer 0 4-4 4, Brayden Keesee 1 0-0 3, Cole Baxter 1 0-0 2, Zach Zanona 0 0-2 0, Kai Bryson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 17-26 51.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 65, Stayton 53
Feb. 4 at Philomath
STAYTON...15...8...12...18...—...53
PHILOMATH...18...7...16...24...—...65
PHS scoring: Mark Grimmer 14, Caleb Jensen 11, Cameron Ordway 10, Brody Bushnell 8, Garrett Hibbs 7, Isaac Lattin 6, Carson Gerding 5, Logan Carter 2, Chad Russell 2.
Team notes: Stayton beat Philomath earlier this season, 61-50. ... The Warriors led 25-23 at halftime and 41-35 going into the fourth. ... Nine players scored with three in double figures. ... Mark Grimmer’s 14 came on five field goals and 4 of 4 on free throws. ... Caleb Jensen scored 11 on five field goals and 1 of 2 on free throws. ... Cameron Ordway had 10 on three field goals and 4 of 6 on foul shots. ... The team made 18 of 24 free throws, including Brody Bushnell’s 8 of 8 in the fourth quarter.
Philomath 45, Sweet Home 29
Friday at Sweet Home
PHILOMATH...23...6...13...3...—...45
SWEET HOME...3...9...12...5...—...29
PHS scoring: Mark Grimmer 12, Cameron Ordway 7, Carson Gerding 7, Brody Bushnell 7, Garrett Hibbs 5, Chad Russell 4, Isaac Lattin 2, Caleb Jensen 1, Dylan Bell 0, Isaiah Poole 0, Micah Poole 0.
Team notes: The JV squad came into this week with a 13-3 record. ... Philomath erupted for 23 points over the first 8 minutes to take a 20-point lead into the second quarter. ... The first-quarter outburst included three 3-pointers from Garrett Hibbs, Carson Gerding and Brody Bushnell. ... Mark Grimmer scored eight of his team-high 12 points in the third quarter. ... Eight players scored points in the win. ... Sweet Home outscored Philomath 26-22 over the final three quarters. ... Philomath was scheduled to play Tuesday against Cascade after the newspaper’s deadline. The Warriors play Friday at Sisters.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 71, Stayton 18
Feb. 4 at Philomath
STAYTON...3...5...6...4...—...18
PHILOMATH...24...18...16...13...—...71
PHS scoring: Colton Hibbs 12, Micah Poole 11, Eliason Hinds-Cook 11, Chad Russell 10, Josh Peters 9, Isaiah Poole 6, Aaron Sapp 4, Garrett Wulk 4, Dawson Clendenin 4, Dylan Bell 0.
Team notes: Four players hit double figures for scoring. ... Colton Hibbs scored his 12 points on four 3-pointers, three of those in the second half. ... Micah Poole, Eliason Hinds-Cook and Chad Russell each had five field goals. ... Philomath led 24-3 by the end of the first quarter with Poole and Josh Peters each scoring seven. ... By halftime, the lead was up to 42-8.
Philomath 48, Sweet Home 15
Friday at Sweet Home
PHILOMATH...10...14...12...12...—...48
SWEET HOME...3...3...2...7...—...15
PHS scoring: Josh Peters 10, Chad Russell 8, Micah Poole 7, Aaron Sapp 6, Dylan Bell 4, Dawson Clendenin 4, Eliason Hinds-Cook 4, Colton Hibbs 3, Isaiah Poole 2, Isaac Workman 0, Garrett Wulk 0.
Team notes: The JVII team had a 12-0 record coming into this week. ... Philomath led 24-6 at halftime and 36-8 going into the fourth. ... The offense featured a balanced scoring attack with nine players putting points on the board. ... Josh Peters scored six of his team-high 10 in the first quarter while Chad Russell had six of his eight in the second quarter. ... Micah Poole and Colton Hibbs buried 3-pointers in the third. ... The JVII team hosted Cascade Tuesday after press time. The Warriors play Friday at Sisters.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Through Saturday)
Team...Conf...All
Philomath...8-0...19-0
Cascade...6-1...11-8
Stayton...5-3...13-6
Newport...4-4...8-12
Woodburn...3-4...6-12
Sweet Home...1-7...7-12
Sisters...0-8...2-18
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Newport 62, Sisters 38
Philomath 43, Stayton 41
Woodburn 67, Sweet Home 53
Friday, Feb. 7
Philomath 57, Sweet Home 25
Cascade 61, Sisters 33
Stayton 56, Newport 35
Saturday, Feb. 8
Corbett 59, Woodburn 39
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Cascade at Philomath, late
Stayton at Sweet Home, late
Sisters at Woodburn, late
Friday, Feb. 14
Philomath at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Newport at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Woodburn at Stayton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Cascade at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.
Sisters at Stayton, 7 p.m.
Newport at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
PHS Summaries
Philomath 43, Stayton 41
Feb. 4 at Philomath
STAYTON (12-6, 4-3)...13...12...12...4...—...41
PHILOMATH (18-0, 7-0)...7...10...15...11...—...43
You have free articles remaining.
Stayton: Karlee Tyler 6 1-2 13, KJ Nyquist 2 6-7 11, Miley Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Maddy Mitzel 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Tyler 0 3-4 3, Tori Nyquist 1 0-2 3, Emma Storey 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-15 41.
Philomath: Emma Pankalla 5 1-1 13, Mia Rust 6 0-1 12, Sage Kramer 4 3-6 12, Kaili Saathoff 1 1-2 3, Rivers Nuno 1 0-0 2, Lara Hunter 0 1-2 1, Braedyn McNeely 0 0-0 0, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-12 43.
Philomath 57, Sweet Home 25
Friday at Sweet Home
PHILOMATH (19-0, 8-0)...20...12...21...4...—...57
SWEET HOME (7-12, 1-7)...4...12...3...6...—...25
Philomath: Sage Kramer 9 3-6 21, Mia Rust 9 2-6 20, Rivers Nuno 3 1-2 7, Emma Pankalla 2 0-0 4, Alexis Van Vlack 1 0-0 2, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 1 0-0 2, Kamden Combs 0 1-2 1, Braedyn McNeely 0 0-0 0, Lara Hunter 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-16 57.
Sweet Home: Brooke Burke 1 2-4 5, Katie Miller 1 3-4 5, Becky Belcher 2 0-0 4, Kirsten Watkins 2 0-0 4, Kassidy Vandehei 0 3-4 3, Natalie Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Adaira Burger 1 0-0 2, Hannah Powell 0 0-4 0, Katie Robeck 0 0-0 0, Chloe Fairchild 0 0-0 0, Mercedes Burks 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 8-16 25.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 41, Stayton 26
Feb. 4 at Philomath
STAYTON...5...6...4...11...—...26
PHILOMATH...16...11...10...4...—...41
PHS scoring: Hailie Couture 13, Kiya Smith 11, Ingrid Hellesto 5, Elizabeth Morales 4, Alyson Todd 4, K Bacho 2, Mia Bennett 2, Cassidy Lewis 0, Alivia Pittman 0, Mia Cook 0.
Team notes: Philomath shot out to leads of 16-5 at the end of the first and 27-11 at halftime. ... Hailie Couture hit three 3-pointers as part of her 13 points. ... Kiya Smith scored nine of her 11 points in the first quarter.
Philomath 40, Sweet Home 11
Friday at Sweet Home
SWEET HOME...4...4...2...1...—...11
PHILOMATH...5...16...16...3...—...40
PHS scoring: Kiya Smith 12, Ingrid Hellesto 8, Hailie Couture 6, Cassidy Lewis 6, Elizabeth Morales 4, Mia Bennett 2, Alyson Todd 2, K Bacho 0, Alivia Pittman 0, Mia Cook 0.
Team notes: Philomath’s JV team had a 15-0 entering this week. ... Sophomore Kiya Smith scored a dozen points on five field goals with two of those 3-pointers. ... Philomath outscored Sweet Home 16-4 run in the second quarter to build a 21-8 lead by halftime. ... Ingrid Hellesto scored six of her eight points during the second. ... During a 16-2 run in the third, Smith scored seven points. Both Smith and Hailie Couture had 3-pointers in that quarter. ... The JV team played Tuesday at home against Cascade after press time. ... The team’s next game will be Feb. 21 at Newport.
Junior Varsity II
Team notes: The JVII squad did not play last week. ... The team entered this week’s action with a 10-0 record. ... The Warriors were scheduled to play at home Tuesday against Cascade after the newspaper’s deadline. ... A JVII game at Woodburn has been arranged for Friday.
WRESTLING
Philomath Tri-Meet
Wednesday at Philomath
Philomath 47, Elmira 27
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, won by forfeit
113 — Enrico Cervantez, Elmira, dec. Isaac Harris, 8-2
120 — Ben Hernandez, Philomath, won by forfeit
126 — Caleb Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Wayde Walton, 1:29
132 — Logan Cave, Elmira, won by forfeit
138 — David Griffith, Philomath, tech. fall Seth Drago, 16-0 (5:50)
145 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, pinned Koby Warren, 5:28
152 — Ruben Fox, Elmira, won by forfeit
160 — Ayden Wolgamott, Elmira, won by forfeit
170 — Double forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, won by forfeit
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, won by forfeit
220 — Luke Wolgamott, Elmira, pinned Enoch Aparicio, 1:16
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, pinned Camden Levine, 5:16
Central Linn 54, Philomath 33
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, pinned Cory Stutz, 0:21
113 — Hagen Johnson, Central Linn, pinned Isaac Harris, 3:23
120 — Blake Owens, Central Linn, pinned Ben Hernandez, 1:19
126 — Rieley Branson, Central Linn, pinned Caleb Blackburn, 4:24
132 — Aaron Rico, Central Linn, won by forfeit
138 — Tony Belcastro, Central Linn, pinned Jacob Williams, 1:42
145 — Hunter McIrvin, Central Linn, pinned David Griffith, 5:28
152 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, dec. Cole Goracke, 4-3
160 — Jimmy Donaldson, Central Linn, won by forfeit
170 — Malachi Hansen, Central Linn, won by forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Sam Smallman, 0:24
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, pinned Dylan Day, 1:44
220 — Jimmy North, Central Linn, won by forfeit
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, pinned Grant Davidson, 1:27
Exhibition
Chase Ringwald, Philomath, pinned Hagen Johnson, 1:22
Drake Madison, Central Linn, pinned Enoch Aparicio, 0:31
OWC Duals
Thursday at Newport
Philomath 36, Stayton 24
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, pinned Wyatt Hooper, 0:58
113 — Cody Murphy, Stayton, pinned Isaac Harris, 1:50
120 — Ben Hernandez, Philomath, pinned Conner Redman, 1:30
126 — Donald Morgan, Stayton, won by forfeit
132 — Double forfeit
138 — David Griffith, Philomath, pinned Travis King, 1:53
145 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, dec. Jason Ritchie, 9-2
152 — Connor Hollenbeck, Stayton, won by forfeit
160 — Eli Brown, Stayton, won by forfeit
170 — Double forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, dec. Johnny Sylva, Stayton, 9-4
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, won by forfeit
220 — Double forfeit
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, pinned Clint Brownell, 1:20
Philomath 45, Newport 12
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, pinned Connor Addy, 0:43
113 — Isaac Harris, Philomath, pinned Jonathan Mazo-Amezaga, 3:23
120 — Double forfeit
126 — Double forfeit
132 — David Griffith, Philomath, dec. Cole Wiles, 13-12
138 — Double forfeit
145 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, won by forfeit
152 — Jonathan Wiese, Newport, won by forfeit
160 — Double forfeit
170 — Samuel Watson, Newport, won by forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Harrison Rodas, 1:40
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, won by forfeit
220 — Enoch Aparicio, Philomath, won by forfeit
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, won by forfeit
Sweet Home 66, Philomath 9
106 — Jake Sieminski, Sweet Home, pinned Blake Niemann, 1:10
113 — Treyson Smith, Sweet Home, pinned Isaac Harris, 0:17
120 — Kyle Watkins, Sweet Home, pinned Ben Hernandez, 1:16
126 — Rian Howard, Sweet Home, won by forfeit
132 — Christian Gregory, Sweet Home, won by forfeit
138 — Jackson Royer, Sweet Home, pinned David Griffith, 0:36
145 — Brayden Newport, Sweet Home, pinned Blaise Pindell, 1:00
152 — Ethan Spencer, Sweet Home, won by forfeit
160 — Evan Jensen, Sweet Home, won by forfeit
170 — Jesse Jamison, Sweet Home, pinned Issiah Blackburn, 1:02
182 — Double forfeit
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, pinned Iakona Howerton, 1:14
220 — Jake Fanning, Sweet Home, won by forfeit
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, dec. David McMullen, 2-1
Cascade 42, Philomath 28
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, won by forfeit
113 — Mauro Michel, Cascade, pinned Isaac Harris, 0:33
120 — Daniel Moore, Cascade, pinned Ben Hernandez, 0:41
126 — Trenton Wymore, Cascade, won by forfeit
132 — Tayton Miller, Cascade, won by forfeit
138 — David Griffith, Philomath, maj. dec. Caymus Roache, 14-3
145 — Kane Nixon, Cascade, pinned Blaise Pindell, 1:08
152 — Double forfeit
160 — Double forfeit
170 — Ben Roth, Cascade, won by forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Waylon Wymore, 1:06
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, pinned Gale Ochoa, 0:23
220 — Rion Gage, Cascade, won by forfeit
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, pinned Nathan Law, 0:35
OSAA Girls South Regional
Friday-Saturday at Springfield
Team scoring: Thurston 265, Bend 131, North Medford 123, Elmira 109, North Salem 100, Sweet Home 86, West Albany 84, Grants Pass 72, Cottage Grove 71, La Pine 69, Madras 67, McKay 63, Phoenix 49, Ridgeview 48, McNary 47, Siuslaw 44, Ashland 41, Toledo 39, Reedsport 38, Henley 37, Central 36, Eagle Point 33, Churchill 31, North Douglas 31, Sutherlin 31, Mazama 30, Mountain View 30, Pleasant Hill 28, Summit 28, Bonanza 26, Newport 26, Douglas 24, North Eugene 24, Springfield 24, Junction City 23, Klamath Union 23, Creswell 22, Grant Union 22, Philomath 22, Willamette 22, Hidden Valley 21.5, Gold Beach 19, Corvallis 18, North Lake 18, Crater 17, South Eugene 16, North Bend 15, Riverside 15, South Medford 15, Lost River 14, North Valley 13, South Salem 13, Santiam 12, Cascade 9, Taft 8, Culver 7, South Umpqua 7, Redmond 4. Glide 0, Rogue River 0, Sisters 0.
PHS results
190 — Reynece Ryan (4-1, 3rd): Pinned Colleen Bailey, Thurston, 0:26; pinned Dalila Hernandez, McNary, 1:58; pinned by Maranda Hanson, Elmira, 3:21; pinned Emily Carlile, Grants Pass, 0:52; pinned Dalila Hernandez, McNary, 2:53.