Scoreboard Online: Jan. 20, 2020

CALENDAR
Tuesday, Jan. 21
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (JVII), 7 p.m. (varsity)
Friday, Jan. 24
WRESTLING
Mid-Valley Classic at Philomath, 10 a.m. (varsity boys, girls, JV)
SWIMMING
Junction City at Philomath, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Philomath at Tillamook, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity), 7 p.m. (JVII)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Philomath at Tillamook, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (JVII), 7 p.m. (varsity)
Saturday, Jan. 25
WRESTLING
Philomath at Hood River Elks Memorial Tournament, 9:30 a.m. (girls)
Tuesday, Jan. 28
SWIMMING
Blanchet Catholic, Salem Academy at Philomath, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newport at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newport at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 7 p.m. (varsity)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Through Saturday)
Team...Conf...All
Philomath...3-0...11-2
Woodburn...2-0...10-3
Stayton...2-1...10-4
Cascade...1-1...11-3
Newport...0-1...5-8
Sisters...0-2...2-12
Sweet Home...0-3...9-5
Monday, Jan. 13
Woodburn 58, Corbett 52
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Philomath 57, Sweet Home 50
Stayton 65, Newport 37
Sisters at Cascade, ppd.
Friday, Jan. 17
Philomath 50, Cascade 39
Woodburn 56, Sisters 45
Banks 65, Newport 52
Stayton 67, Sweet Home 65
Saturday, Jan. 18
Cascade 44, Sisters 29
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Sisters at Philomath, late
Cascade at Newport, late
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Stayton at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Philomath at Tillamook, 7 p.m.
Woodburn at Newport, 7 p.m.
Stayton at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Sweet Home at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Newport at Philomath, 7 p.m.
Cascade at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
Sweet Home at Sisters, 7 p.m.
PHS Summaries
Philomath 57, Sweet Home 50
Jan. 14 at Philomath
SWEET HOME (9-4, 0-2)...15...13...10...12...—...50
PHILOMATH (10-2, 2-0)...14...14...16...13...—...57
Sweet Home: Hunter Coulter 8 1-4 17, Casey Tow 7 0-2 16, Aiden Tyler 3 1-1 7, Zach Luttmer 2 0-0 5, Brayden Keesee 1 0-0 3, Kai Bryson 0 2-2- 2, Zach Zanona 0 0-1 0, Cole Baxter 0 0-0 0, Jasper Korn 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 4-9 50.
Philomath: Ben Reams 6 3-4 16, Dylan Edwards 5 0-1 11, Michael Lundy 3 2-5 8, Toby Stueve 3 2-4 8, Ty May 3 0-2 6, Dylan Bennett 3 0-0 6, Cole Matthews 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-16 57.
Philomath 50, Cascade 39
Friday at Turner
PHILOMATH (11-2, 3-0)...10...14...11...15...—...50
CASCADE (10-3, 0-1)...10...5...10...14...—...39
Philomath: Michael Lundy 4 5-8 15, Toby Stueve 1 7-12 9, Dylan Edwards 2 3-4 8, Ty May 2 2-2 6, Cole Matthews 2 0-0 5, Ben Reams 2 0-5 4, Dylan Bennett 1 1-5 3, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 18-39 50.
Cascade: Carson Molan 5 3-4 13, Matt-Alex Rainey 5 1-3 13, Elijah Nolan 4 0-0 9, Drake Davis 0 3-4 3, Justus Bischoff 0 1-3 1, Jake Bertsch 0 0-0 0, David Kanoff 0 0-0 0, Kellen Sande 0 0-0 0, Dominic Ball 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-14 39.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 52, Sweet Home 15
Jan. 14 at Philomath
SWEET HOME...5...4...4...2...—...15
PHILOMATH...17...19...7...9...—...52
PHS scoring: Garrett Hibbs 16, Mark Grimmer 10, Brody Bushnell 7, Chad Russell 5, Carson Gerding 4, Logan Carter 3, Micah Poole 3, Caleb Jensen 2, Isaac Lattin 2, Dylan Bell 0, Cameron Ordway 0.
Team notes: Sophomore Garrett Hibbs scored his 16 points on seven field goals, two of those 3-pointers. ... Sophomore Mark Grimmer scored all 10 of his points in the first half. ... The Warriors led 36-9 by halftime.
Philomath 53, Cascade 30
Friday at Turner
PHILOMATH...10...16...16...11...—...53
CASCADE...5...11...7...7...—...30
PHS scoring: Garrett Hibbs 13, Cameron Ordway 11, Mark Grimmer 11, Carson Gerding 9, Chad Russell 7, Logan Carter 2, Caleb Jensen 0, Isaac Lattin 0, Micah Poole 0.
Team notes: Philomath’s JV entered this week’s action with an 8-2 record. ... Three players hit double figures. ... Garrett Hibbs scored all 13 of his game-high points in the first three quarters. ... Cameron Ordway’s 11 points included a 6 for 6 performance on free throws. ... Mark Grimmer also scored half-dozen points at the foul line as part of his 11 points. ... Grimmer and Ordway both hit 3-pointers. ... Cascade scored in single digits in three of the four quarters. ... Nearly half of Cascade’s points came on free throws. ... The team was scheduled to play Tuesday against Sisters after the newspaper’s press run. The team heads to Tillamook on Friday.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 79, Sweet Home 24
Jan. 14 at Philomath
SWEET HOME...11...6...2...5...—...24
PHILOMATH...23...17...21...18...—...79
PHS scoring: Colton Hibbs 19, Micah Poole 16, Josh Peters 15, Dawson Clendenin 8, Dylan Bell 6, Garrett Wulk 5, Chad Russell 4, Aaron Sapp 2, Isaiah Poole 2, Eliason Hinds-Cook 2.
Team notes: Freshman Colton Hibbs, sophomore Micah Poole and freshman Josh Peters combined for 50 of the team’s 79 points. ... Hibbs hit five 3-pointers as part of his 19-point performance. ... Poole hit seven field goals with two of those being treys for 16. ... Peters hit seven baskets and added a free throw for his 15. ... All 10 players available for action scored in the game.
Philomath 81, Cascade 24
Friday at Turner
PHILOMATH...23...16...20...21...—...81
CASCADE...4...6...5...9...—...24
PHS scoring: Josh Peters 16, Colton Hibbs 15, Micah Poole 13, Dawson Clendenin 9, Isaiah Poole 6, Chad Russell 6, Eliason Hinds-Cook 5, Dylan Bell 3, Aaron Sapp 3, Isaac Workman 2, Garrett Wulk 2. Totals 33 4-8 81.
Team notes: Philomath’s JVII squad remained unbeaten at 9-0 through last week’s games. ... The Warriors were hot from long range with 10 3-pointers. Micah Poole and Colton Hibbs each buried three with the others by Dylan Bell, Aaron Sapp, Dawson Clendenin and Eliason Hinds-Cook. ... Josh Peters had a game-high 16 on six field goals and 4 of 7 free throws. ... Hibbs finished with 15 points on six field goals. ... Micah Poole scored his 13 on five field goals. ... Philomath led 49-10 at halftime. ... The team was slated to face Sisters on Tuesday after the newspaper’s press run. The team plays Friday at Tillamook.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Through Saturday)
Team...Conf...All
Philomath...3-0...13-0
Woodburn...2-0...5-7
Stayton...2-1...10-4
Cascade...1-1...6-8
Newport...0-1...4-9
Sisters...0-2...2-12
Sweet Home...0-3...6-8
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Philomath 64, Sweet Home 20
Stayton 58, Newport 36
Sisters at Cascade, ppd.
Friday, Jan. 17
Philomath 54, Cascade 29
Woodburn 58, Sisters 31
Stayton 76, Sweet Home 33
Banks 55, Newport 36
Saturday, Jan. 18
Cascade 46, Sisters 29
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Sisters at Philomath, late
Cascade at Newport, late
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Stayton at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Philomath at Tillamook, 5:30 p.m.
Woodburn at Newport, 5:30 p.m.
Stayton at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.
Sweet Home at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Newport at Philomath, 5:30 p.m.
Cascade at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Sweet Home at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.
PHS Summaries
Philomath 64, Sweet Home 20
Jan. 14 at Philomath
SWEET HOME (6-7, 0-2)...3...6...6...5...—...20
PHILOMATH (12-0, 2-0)...26...14...14...10...—...64
Sweet Home: Brooke Burke 3 1-4 8, Adaira Burger 3 0-0 6, Becky Belcher 2 1-5 5, Natalie Rodgers 0 1-2 1, Chloe Fairchild 0 0-0 0, Hannah Powell 0 0-0 0, Danielle Tressel 0 0-0 0, Kassidy Vandehei 0 0-0 0, Katie Miller 0 0-4 0, Kirsten Watkins 0 0-0 0, Katie Robeck 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-15 20.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 9 0-0 20, Mia Rust 4 4-4 12, Lara Hunter 4 2-3 10, Emma Pankalla 3 0-0 6, Alexis Van Vlack 2 0-0 4, Abigail Brown 2 0-0 4, Braedyn McNeely 1 0-0 2, Rivers Nuno 1 0-0 2, Kamden Combs 1 0-0 2, Kaili Saathoff 1 0-0 2, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Ingrid Hellesto 0 0-0 0, K Bacho 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-7 64.
Philomath 54, Cascade 29
Friday at Turner
PHILOMATH (13-0, 3-0)...6...19...16...13...—...54
CASCADE (5-8, 0-1)...9...8...7...5...—...29
Philomath: Mia Rust 8 2-2 19, Sage Kramer 6 1-3 14, Lara Hunter 3 0-0 9, Emma Pankalla 2 3-4 7, Braedyn McNeely 1 0-0 2, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 1 0-0 2, Rivers Nuno 0 1-2 1, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-11 54.
Cascade: Camryn Boyles 4 0-0 10, Abbigail Cordero 3 2-2 8, Bailey Pedersen 1 3-4 6, Abby Jeppsen 2 0-2 4, Kenna Coleman 0 1-4 1, Grace Hinkle 0 0-0 0, Anna Wilson 0 0-0 0, Natalee Federico 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-12 29.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 50, Sweet Home 7
Jan. 14 at Philomath
SWEET HOME...1...0...0...6...—...7
PHILOMATH...16...10...10...14...—...50
PHS scoring: Abigail Brown 11, Cassidy Lewis 9, Kiya Smith 8, Hailie Couture 8, K Bacho 6, Elizabeth Morales 4, Ingrid Hellesto 4.
Team notes: Philomath took a 36-1 lead into the fourth quarter. ... The Warriors allowed only one field goal in the game and shut out the Huskies in the second and third quarters. ... Freshman Abigail Brown scored 11 points on five field goals and a free throw. ... The JV team had only seven players available for action.
Philomath 36, Cascade 32
Friday at Turner
PHILOMATH...10...4...15...7...—...36
CASCADE...5...13...6...8...—...32
PHS scoring: Abigail Brown 15, Kiya Smith 10, Hailie Couture 7, K Bacho 2, Cassidy Lewis 2, Ingrid Hellesto 0, Elizabeth Morales 0, Mia Cook 0, Alyson Todd 0, Alivia Pittman 0.
Team notes: The Philomath’s JV squad improved to 10-0 through the end of last week. ... The Warriors trailed 18-14 at halftime but created separation in the third quarter with a 15-6 run. ... In that third quarter, Abigail Brown scored six points and Hailie Couture had five, including the lone 3-pointer of the game. ... Brown finished with 15 points on six field goals and 3 of 8 free throws. ... Kiya Smith hit double figures as well with 10 points on five field goals and was the only player to score in all four quarters. ... The JV Warriors were scheduled to play Tuesday against Sisters after the newspaper’s deadline. The team plays Friday at Tillamook.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 44, Cascade 25
Jan. 14 at Turner
PHILOMATH...9...9...12...14...—...44
CASCADE...4...8...3...10...—...25
PHS scoring: Alivia Pittman 20, Mia Cook 14, Alyson Todd 4, McKenzie Hauck 4, Hannah Beck 2, Makayla Gilmore-Garcia 0, Brooke Moade 0, Macy Freeman 0.
Team notes: Sweet Home does not have a JVII team so the game at Cascade was arranged for Tuesday. ... Junior Alivia Pittman scored 20 points on nine field goals and 2 of 4 free throws. ... Freshman Mia Cook’s 14 points came on seven baskets. ... Philomath led only 18-12 at halftime before pulling away for good in the third quarter with a 12-3 run.
Philomath 28, Cascade 10
Friday at Turner
PHILOMATH...4...7...10...7...—...28
CASCADE...2...2...2...4...—...10
PHS scoring: Philomath’s JVII team entered this week unbeaten at 7-0. ... The Warriors led 11-4 at halftime and 21-6 going into the fourth in the low-scoring affair. ... Alyson Todd had a game-high 13 points on five field goals and 3 of 9 free throws. ... Macy Freeman scored seven on three field goals and 1 of 2 free throws. ... Cascade hit just four baskets in the game. ... The JVII squad is slated to play Friday at Tillamook.
SWIMMING
Philomath Tri-Meet
Friday at Philomath
BOYS
Team scoring: Philomath 405, Sisters 351, The Dalles 296
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Brennan Provance, Carrson Hirte, Caleb Matthews), 2:00.21.
200 freestyle: 1, Austen Heuberger, Sisters, 2:15.64.
200 individual medley: 1, Skyler Coburn, The Dalles, 2:41.54; 3, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 2:51.10; 4, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 2:57.06; 5, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 2:57.39.
50 freestyle: 1, Bryce Harris, The Dalles, 24.57; 4, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 27.04; 6, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 27.49; 7, Chris Melton, Philomath, 28.40; 9, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 30.97.
100 butterfly: 1, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 1:06.68; 2, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:07.34.
100 freestyle: 1, Bryce Harris, The Dalles, 56.76; 5, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:02.44; 6, Chris Melton, Philomath, 1:06.70; 7, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:09.70; 9, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:13.44.
500 freestyle: 1, Jonathan Snodgrass, The Dalles, 7:28.37.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Sisters (Sam Mayes, Clayten Heuberger, Osmond Bates, Austen Heuberger), 1:46.85; 3, Philomath (Micah Matthews, Kellen Houchin, Cameron Latz, Chris Melton), 2:01.50.
100 backstroke: 1, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:05.79; 2, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:25.56.
100 breaststroke: 1, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:20.31; 2, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:22.23; 3, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:22.42.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Sisters (Sam Mayes, Clayten Heuberger, Osmond Bates, Austen Heuberger), 3:56.84; 2, Philomath (Carrson Hirte, Caleb Matthews, Brennan Provance, Eli McLennan), 4:01.83; 4, Philomath B (Micah Matthews, Kellen Houchin, Braedon Littrell, Cameron Latz), 4:51.82.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Philomath 854, The Dalles 440, Sisters 288
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, The Dalles (Kendall Webber, Hannah Haight, Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, Lydia DiGennaro), 2:09.84; 2, Philomath (Ophelia Katsikis, Melia Morton, Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez), 2:12.35; 4, Philomath B (Ellie Leslie, Kaeleigh Houchin, Katherine Holden, Allison Neelands), 2:43.07.
200 freestyle: 1, Kendall Webber, The Dalles, 2:15.03; 2, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 2:28.63; 4, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 2:35.03; 5, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 2:47.79; Grace Bennett, Philomath, 2:50.10; 8, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 3:02.27.
200 individual medley: 1, Lydia Bartlett, Sisters, 2:19.38; 2, Melia Morton, Philomath, 2:34.34; 5, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 3:05.24; 6, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 3:32.20.
50 freestyle: 1, Lydia DiGennaro, The Dallas, 26.78; 2, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 27.50; 5, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 33.67; 9, Lily Schell, Philomath, 39.73.
100 butterfly: 1, Lydia DiGennaro, The Dalles, 1:10.45; 3, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:36.66; 4, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 1:38.21; 5, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 2:04.65.
100 freestyle: 1, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:03.15; 3, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 1:09.82; 6, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 1:27.92.
500 freestyle: 1, Kendall Webber, The Dalles, 6:05.00.
200 freestyle relay: 1, The Dalles (individuals not available), 1:52.42; 3, Philomath (Audrey Davis, Ophelia Katsikis, Kyla Berger, Shaylee Charley), 2:09.28; 5, Philomath B (Katherine Holden, Ellie Leslie, Lily Schell, Allison Neelands), 2:26.35.
100 backstroke: 1, Kennedy Abbas, The Dalles, 1:15.78; 2, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:20.15; 4, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:26.28; 7, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 1:47.31; 9, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:57.80.
100 breaststroke: 1, Lydia Bartlett, Sisters, 1:13.54; 2, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:15.56; 4, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:28.71; 5, Lily Schell, Philomath, 1:38.70.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Philomath (Melia Morton, Hannah Hernandez, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross), 4:23.20; 3, Philomath B (Grace Bennett, Kaeleigh Houchin, Kyla Berger, Shaylee Charley), 5:00.94.
South Albany Sprints
Saturday at Albany
BOYS
Team scoring: Marist Catholic 347, Salem Academy 245, Stayton 189.5, Philomath 174, Sisters 165, North Marion 140.5, Blanchet Catholic 137, Sweet Home 128, Kennedy 127, Cascade 65, Junction City 32.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Salem Academy (Austyn Shelton, Kaden Sullinger, TJ Lee, Nathan Witters), 1:58.30; 4, Philomath (Brennan Provance, Caleb Matthews, Eli McLennan, Carrson Hirte), 2:04.22.
200 freestyle: 1, Jacob Miller, Kennedy, 2:04.43.
100 individual medley: 1, Lucas Toth, North Marion, 1:01.68; 4, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:07.81; 6, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:13.08; 9, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:16.96; 10, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:20.21.
50 freestyle: 1, Parker Dirkx, Stayton, 24.29; 6, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 26.60; 10, Chris Melton, Philomath, 28.63; 16, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 30.74.
50 butterfly: 1, Cameron Miller, Kennedy, 27.09; 6, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 28.98; 8, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 29.99; 14, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 38.15.
100 freestyle: 1, Parker Dirkx, Stayton, 53.58; 15, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:09.55.
500 freestyle: 1, Jacob Miller, Kennedy, 5:29.54.
50 backstroke: 1, Austyn Shelton, Salem Academy, 28.95; 8, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 37.28; 14, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 42.81.
50 breaststroke: 1, Clifford Hegney, Blanchet Catholic, 32.57; 8, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 36.40; 10, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 37.56; 13, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 39.80.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy (TJ Lee, Tyler Palanuk, Nathan Witters, Austyn Shelton), 1:41.08; 10, Philomath (Micah Matthews, Braedon Litrell, Kellen Houchin, Cameron Latz), 2:02.65.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Sweet Home 401, Blanchet Catholic 296, Stayton 211, Philomath 191, Marist Catholic 175, North Marion 136, Cascade 134, Sisters 132, Salem Academy 71, Junction City 56, Kennedy 20.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Sweet Home (Isabel Sayer, Malia Hewitt, Megan Hager, Torree Hawken), 2:03.39; 4, Philomath (Melia Morton, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez), 2:13.35.
200 freestyle: 1, Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 2:07.54; 15, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 2:47.69; 21, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 3:02.99.
100 individual medley: 1, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 1:01.67; 6, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:10.59; 15, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 1:27.35; 16, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 1:27.83; 20, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:31.09.
50 freestyle: 1, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 24.20; 5, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 28.50; 10, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 32.16; 12, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 35.02; 18, Lily Schell, Philomath, 38.74;
50 butterfly: 1, Aubrie Ellison, Marist Catholic, 29.20; 8, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 41.21; 9, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 41.56.
100 freestyle: 1, Lauren Barry, Marist Catholic, 57.05; 5, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:04.32; 6, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:09.10; 18, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:27.90.
500 freestyle: 1, Lydia Bartlett, Sisters, 5:17.57; 5, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 6:51.06.
50 backstroke: 1, Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 28.19; 4, Melia Morton, Philomath, 31.48; 10, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 38.50; 12, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 39.03.
50 breaststroke: 1, Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 35.15; 7, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 39.82; 14, Lily Schell, Philomath, 45.05.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Stayton (Caitlyn Martinak, Ashley Rea, Kylie Mannix, Sydney Maurer), 1:52.92; 10, Philomath (Ophelia Katsikis, Lily Schell, Grace Bennett, Shaylee Charley), 2:19.62.
WRESTLING
Junction City 38, Philomath 36
Wednesday at Philomath
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, pinned Cade Grant, 0:20
113 — Cameron Truesdell, Junction City, tech. fall Chase Ringwald, 20-5 (5:33)
120 — Isaac Harris, Philomath, won by forfeit
126 — Evan Potter, Junction City, pinned Ben Hernandez, 1:27
132 — Caleb Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Chance Hutchinson, 1:43
138 — Bodee Haddy, Junction City, pinned Jacob Williams, 1:55
145 — David Griffith, Philomath, dec. Henry Casarez, 9-3
152 — Emmett Henderson, Junction City, dec. Blaise Pindell, 10-5
160 — Ezra Haddy, Junction City, pinned Cooper Latz, 1:10
170 — Matthew Dean, Junction City, won by forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Skyler Breeton, 2:23
195 — Gavin Watters, Junction City, won by forfeit
220 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, dec. Bryer Moore, 9-5
285 —Joseph Choi, Philomath, pinned Hunter Davis, 0:46
Exhibition
138 — Richard Rodriguez, Junction City, tech. fall David Hunter, 16-0 (4:46)
138 — Carson Henderson, Junction City, pinned David Hunter, 0:22
Oregon Classic
Friday-Saturday at Redmond
Pool Matches (Round Robin)
Philomath 54, Estacada 29
106 — Chase Ringwald, Philomath, won by forfeit
113 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, pinned Faith Grainger, 2:45
120 — Landin Vittetoe, Estacada, tech. fall Isaac Harris, 15-0
126 — Ben Hernandez, Philomath, pinned Rylan Rouske, 1:58
132 — Caleb Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Tucker Jackson, 3:13
138 — Caleb McDonald, Estacada, pinned Jacob Williams, 1:33
145 — Cody Hovda, Estacada, pinned David Griffith, 0:52
152 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, pinned Mark Youngberg, 4:00
160 — Cooper Latz, Philomath, pinned Aron Meraz, 2:32
170 — James Durand, Estacada, won by forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Kaden Settle, 2:38
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, pinned Jackson Turner, 3:06
220 — Nico Winsor, Estacada, won by forfeit
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, pinned Mariano Martinez, 1:08
Tillamook 52, Philomath 27
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, pinned Joshua Perdew, 1:52
113 — Austin Simmons, Tillamook, pinned Chase Ringwald, 0:32
120 — Bradley Rieger, Tillamook, pinned Isaac Harris, 0:13
126 — Quintin Metcalfe, Tillamook, pinned Ben Hernandez, 0:17
132 — Parker McKibbin, Tillamook, pinned Caleb Blackburn, 3:55
138 — Keegan Hagerty, Tillamook, pinned Jacob Williams, 0:17
145 — David Griffith, Philomath, pinned Gilbert Whitlatch, 5:09
152 — Chad Werner, Tillamook, maj. dec. Blaise Pindell, 15-4
160 — Sam Connelly, Tillamook, pinned Cooper Latz, 0:20
170 — Alex Werner, Tillamook, won by forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, dec. Miquel Niemi, 12-8
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, pinned Tieson O’Hagen, 1:26
220 — Jackson Contreras, Tillamook, won by forfeit
285 — Joseph Choi, Philomath, won by forfeit
Philomath 58, McLoughlin 12
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, pinned Ethan Jones, 0:44
113 — Chase Ringwald, Philomath, won by forfeit
120 — Isaac Wood, McLoughlin, pinned Isaac Harris, 3:24
126 — Ben Hernandez, Philomath, pinned Brandon Wood, 0:24
132 — Caleb Blackburn, Philomath, maj. dec. Layne Ensey, 13-4
138 — Jacob Williams, Philomath, pinned Aysia Quigg, 0:32
145 — Jesse Jones, McLoughlin, pinned David Griffith, 1:06
152 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, pinned Adrian Pineda, 1:23
160 — Cooper Latz, Philomath, pinned Ethan Barahona, 1:12
170 — Double forfeit
182 — Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, won by forfeit
195 — Double forfeit
220 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, pinned Tanner Wells, 0:46
285 —Joseph Choi, Philomath, pinned Andy Ceja, 3:36
Championship Bracket
Baker 57, Philomath 24
106 — Chase Ringwald, Philomath, won by forfeit
113 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, pinned Caleb Shaw, 3:14
120 — Gavin Stone, Baker, pinned Isaac Harris, 1:17
126 — Johnny Niehaus, Baker, pinned Ben Hernandez, 1:23
132 — Caleb Blackburn, Philomath, inj. def. Cody Eskew, 2:35
138 — Casey Vaughan, Baker, pinned Jacob Williams, 0:59
145 — Jake Eskew, Baker, pinned David Griffith, 3:38
152 — Ian Feldmeier, Baker, pinned Blaise Pindell, 1:40
160 — Gauge Bloomer, Baker, pinned Cooper Latz, 0:55
170 — Adrian Allen, Baker, won by forfeit
182 — MaHonri Rushton, Baker, pinned Issiah Blackburn, 1:17
195 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, won by forfeit
220 — Colt Cobb, Baker, won by forfeit
285 —Jaden Martin, Baker, dec. Joseph Choi, 13-7
Note: Cascade defeated Philomath in the consolation semifinals. Ontario defeated Philomath in the seventh-place match. Results were not available for those two matches.
Nick Lutz Invitational
Saturday at Florence
Team Scoring: Cottage Grove 58.5, Sutherlin 57, Creswell 56, Newport 42, Siuslaw 42, Churchill 30, South Eugene 23, Toledo 22, Douglas 22, North Bend 18, North Douglas 16, Gold Beach 9, Willamette 9, Waldport 8, Philomath 6, Amity 4.
PHS Results
190 — Reynece Ryan (2-0): Pinned Si Imis Fry, Gold Beach, 0:28; pinned Si Imis Fry, Gold Beach, 0:11.