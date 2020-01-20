Scoreboard Online: Jan. 20, 2020

Team notes: The Philomath’s JV squad improved to 10-0 through the end of last week. ... The Warriors trailed 18-14 at halftime but created separation in the third quarter with a 15-6 run. ... In that third quarter, Abigail Brown scored six points and Hailie Couture had five, including the lone 3-pointer of the game. ... Brown finished with 15 points on six field goals and 3 of 8 free throws. ... Kiya Smith hit double figures as well with 10 points on five field goals and was the only player to score in all four quarters. ... The JV Warriors were scheduled to play Tuesday against Sisters after the newspaper’s deadline. The team plays Friday at Tillamook.