Scoreboard Online: Jan. 13, 2020

Junior Varsity

Stayton 61, Philomath 50

Friday at Stayton

Team notes: The JV team’s record was 6-2 entering this week. ... Philomath got into a big hole early with a 16-5 deficit through the first quarter. ... After the first, the two teams scored evenly at 45-45. ... Sophomore Carson Gerding had a team-high 12 points on five field goals with two of those 3-pointers. ... Mark Grimmer (two) and Logan Carter (one) also hit treys. ... The team played Tuesday against Sweet Home after the newspaper’s press run. The JV squad plays Friday at Cascade and Tuesday at home against Sisters.