Scoreboard Online: Jan. 13, 2020

CALENDAR
Tuesday, Jan. 14
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sweet Home at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sweet Home at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (JVII), 7 p.m. (varsity)
Wednesday, Jan. 15
WRESTLING
Junction City at Philomath, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
WRESTLING
Philomath at Oregon Classic (Redmond), 7:30 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Philomath at Cascade, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity), 7 p.m. (JVII)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Philomath at Cascade, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (JVII), 7 p.m. (varsity)
SWIMMING
Philomath quad meet, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
WRESTLING
Philomath at Oregon Classic (Redmond), 8 a.m.
SWIMMING
Philomath at South Albany Sprint Meet, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (JVII), 7 p.m. (varsity)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Through Saturday)
Team...Conf...All
Cascade...1-0...10-2
Philomath...1-0...9-2
Woodburn...1-0...8-3
Newport...0-0...5-6
Sisters...0-0...2-10
Sweet Home...0-1...9-3
Stayton...0-1...8-4
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Woodburn 56, South Albany 50
Marshfield 68, Newport 53
Madras 64, Sisters 58
Marist Catholic 42, Cascade 39
Friday, Jan. 10
Philomath 57, Stayton 54
Woodburn 62, Sweet Home 58
Cascade 51, Valley Catholic 48
Newport at Sisters, ppd.
Monday, Jan. 13
Corbett at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Sweet Home at Philomath, 7 p.m.
Sisters at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Stayton at Newport, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Philomath at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Woodburn at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Banks at Newport, 7 p.m.
Sweet Home at Stayton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Sisters at Philomath, 7 p.m.
Cascade at Newport, 7 p.m.
PHS Summary
Philomath 57, Stayton 54
Friday at Stayton
PHILOMATH (9-2, 1-0)...14...17...12...14 — 57
STAYTON (8-4, 0-1)...10...14...14...16 — 54
Philomath: Ty May 7 2-9 17, Michael Lundy 5 2-3 13, Dylan Edwards 3 3-4 10, Ben Reams 2 2-4 6, Dylan Bennett 2 1-2 5, Toby Stueve 2 0-0 4, Brody Hiner 1 0-0 2, Cole Matthews 0 0-0 0, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-22 57.
Stayton: Ben Rash 5 5-6 16, Derek Berning 3 3-3 10, Bryce Whieldon 4 1-1 9, Gabriel Wigginton 2 0-0 6, Jacob Axmaker 2 0-0 5, Jonathan Daniels 2 0-0 4, Logan Classen 1 0-0 2, Malachi Muhic 1 0-0 2, Quinton Strand 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-10 54.
Junior Varsity
Stayton 61, Philomath 50
Friday at Stayton
PHILOMATH...5...20...14...11 — 50
STAYTON...16...9...22...14 — 61
PHS scoring: Carson Gerding 12, Brody Bushnell 9, Mark Grimmer 8, Cameron Ordway 6, Garrett Hibbs 6, Logan Carter 5, Caleb Jensen 4, Dylan Bell 0, Chad Russell 0, Isaac Lattin 0, Micah Poole 0.
Team notes: The JV team’s record was 6-2 entering this week. ... Philomath got into a big hole early with a 16-5 deficit through the first quarter. ... After the first, the two teams scored evenly at 45-45. ... Sophomore Carson Gerding had a team-high 12 points on five field goals with two of those 3-pointers. ... Mark Grimmer (two) and Logan Carter (one) also hit treys. ... The team played Tuesday against Sweet Home after the newspaper’s press run. The JV squad plays Friday at Cascade and Tuesday at home against Sisters.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 63, Stayton 30
Friday at Stayton
PHILOMATH...14...11...22...16 — 63
STAYTON...2...16...3...9 — 30
PHS scoring: Josh Peters 22, Isaiah Poole 10, Chad Russell 10, Micah Poole 8, Aaron Sapp 6, Garrett Wulk 4, Colton Hibbs 3, Dylan Bell 0, Dawson Clendenin 0, Eliason Hinds-Cook 0.
Team notes: The JVII squad entered this week’s game at 7-0. ... Freshman Josh Peters scored 22 points on 10 field goals and a couple of free throws. ... Sophomore Micah Poole buried two 3-pointers, both in the third quarter. ... Freshman Colton Hibbs also hit a 3. ... The JVII team plays Friday at Cascade and Tuesday at home against Sisters.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Through Saturday)
Team...Conf...All
Philomath...1-0...11-0
Woodburn...1-0...4-7
Cascade...0-0...5-7
Newport...0-0...4-7
Sisters...0-0...2-10
Stayton...0-1...8-4
Sweet Home...0-1...6-6
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Gladstone 58, Woodburn 56
Newport 32, Marshfield 20
Madras 59, Sisters 26
Marist Catholic 36, Cascade 33
Friday, Jan. 10
Philomath 46, Stayton 20
You have free articles remaining.
Woodburn 49, Sweet Home 36
Valley Catholic 45, Cascade 33
Newport at Sisters, ppd.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Sweet Home at Philomath, 5:30 p.m.
Stayton at Newport, 5:30 p.m.
Sisters at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Woodburn at Corbett, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Philomath at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.
Woodburn at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.
Sweet Home at Stayton, 5:30 p.m.
Newport at Banks, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Sisters at Philomath, 5:30 p.m.
Cascade at Newport, 5:30 p.m.
PHS Summary
Philomath 46, Stayton 20
Friday at Stayton
PHILOMATH (11-0, 1-0)...13...8...15...10 — 46
STAYTON (8-4, 0-1)...3...2...7...8 — 20
Philomath: Sage Kramer 9 3-4 22, Mia Rust 3 0-0 7, Braedyn McNeely 3 0-0 6, Lara Hunter 0 5-5 5, Emma Pankalla 2 0-0 4, Kamden Combs 1 0-0 2, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Rivers Nuno 0 0-0 0, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0, Abigail Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-9 46.
Stayton: Karlee Tyler 5 1-3 11, KJ Nyquist 1 2-4 3, Tori Nyquist 1 1-5 3, Emma Storey 0 2-2 2, Kaylee Tyler 0 0-0 0, Miley Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Maddy Mitzel 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 6-14 20.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 42, Stayton 17
Friday at Stayton
PHILOMATH...9...8...14...11 — 42
STAYTON...7...8...2...0 — 17
PHS scoring: Abigail Brown 16, Hailie Couture 15, Ingrid Hellesto 6, K Bacho 2, Mia Cook 2, Kiya Smith 0, Elizabeth Morales 0, Alyson Todd 0, Cassidy Lewis 0, Hannah Beck 0, Alivia Pittman 0, Brooke Moade 0, McKenzie Hauck 0.
Team notes: The JV team’s record remains perfect at 8-0. ... Abigail Brown and Hailie Couture combined to score 31 of the team’s 42 points. ... Brown scored her 16 on eight field goals while Couture made five field goals, including two 3-pointers, and 4 for 5 on free throws. ... Stayton scored just two points in the second half, none in the fourth quarter. ... All 13 players suited up for Philomath saw game action. ... There was no JVII game. ... The JV team plays Friday at Cascade and Tuesday at home against Sisters.
Junior Varsity II
Team notes: The JVII team did not play last week with a record that remains at 5-0. ... The team plays Friday at Cascade.
SWIMMING
Taft Invitational
Thursday at Taft
BOYS
Team scoring: Newport 348, Taft 347, Philomath 223, Gladstone 86, Toledo 73.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Newport (Caden Shanks, Luke Bachart, Toshio Toguchi, Stephen Boys), 2:05.93; 3, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Brennan Provance, Carrson Hirte), 2:21.25.
200 freestyle: 1, Luke Bachart, Newport, 2:08.48; 4, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 2:31.26; 7, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 2:43.21.
200 individual medley: 1, Sam Cortes, Taft, 2:27.73; 4, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 2:46.92; 9, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 3:23.42.
50 freestyle: 1, Caleb Fourier, Toledo, 29.17; 2, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 29.48; 3, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 29.78; 4, Chris Melton, Philomath, 32.11; 6, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 32.63.
100 butterfly: 1, Toshio Toguchi, Newport, 1:09.20.
100 freestyle: 1, Caden Shanks, Newport, 57.13; 5, Chris Melton, Philomath, 1:13.24; 10, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:22.46; 14, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:26.95.
400 freestyle: 1, Luke Bachart, Newport, 4:26.98.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Newport (Stephen Boys, Josh Malloy, Tristan Scarborough, Toshio Toguchi), 1:56.84.
100 backstroke: 1, Caden Shanks, Newport, 1:02.52; 3, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:15.56; 4, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:23.91; 6, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:34.60; 10, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:48.48.
100 breaststroke: 1, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:29.57; 5, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:34.45; 10, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:55.37.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Newport (Josh Malloy, Tristan Scarborough, Caden Shanks, Luke Bachart), 4:01.60; 3, Philomath (Brennan Provance, Caleb Matthews, Carrson Hirte, Eli McLennan), 4:37.28; 5, Philomath B (Chris Melton, Micah Matthews, Braedon Littrell, Kellen Houchin), 5:25.87.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Newport 323, Taft 291, Philomath 277, Gladstone 108, Toledo 65.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Newport (Lauren Bobo-Shisler, Chyanna Blackburn, Lorelei Bretz, Ana Kaldy), 2:22.51; 2, Philomath, 2:31.09; 6, Philomath B, 2:57.04.
200 freestyle: 1, Ana Kaldy, Newport, 2:29.60; 6, Emma Holden, Philomath, 3:09.34; 8, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 3:14.83; 12, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 3:29.74; 13, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 3:42.51.
200 individual medley: 1, Lorelei Bretz, Newport, 2:57.59.
50 freestyle: 1, Lauren Bobo-Shisler, Newport, 28.75; 2, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 31.58; 9, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 38.87.
100 butterfly: 1, Lorelei Bretz, Newport, 1:24.73; 7, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 1:56.73.
100 freestyle: 1, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:13.19; 8, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:25.27; 9, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 1:27.12.
400 freestyle: 1, Ana Kaldy, Newport, 5:15.97; 2, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 5:59.74; 4, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 6:39.74; 5, Emma Holden, Philomath, 6:48.62.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Taft (Lesley Lagunes, Kealy Boyd, Isabelle Serrato, Bryanna Paget), 2:26.62; 3, Philomath, 2:37.33; 5, Philomath B, 2:38.93.
100 backstroke: 1, Lauren Bobo-Shisler, Newport, 1:13.31; 3, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:32.11; 4, Opehlia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:36.75; 6, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 2:01.86.
100 breaststroke: 1, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:26.51; 5, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:40.50; 8, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:46.17; 9, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:46.53.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Newport (Lorelei Bretz, Chyanna Blackburn, Ana Kaldy, Lauren Bobo-Shisler), 4:48.98; 3, Philomath, 5:58.76.
Note: Participants on the Philomath girls’ relays could not be confirmed.
WRESTLING
Central 48, Philomath 30
Friday at Philomath
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, won by forfeit
113 — Chase Ringwald, Philomath, pinned Adrian Corona, 2:56
120 — Leslie Torres, Central, pinned Isaac Harris, 5:16
126 — Trevyn Lilly, Central, pinned Ben Hernandez, 1:40
132 — Caleb Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Leah Dickson, 2:41
138 — Ty Pearson, Central, pinned Jacob Williams, 1:01
145 — Ethan Dunigan, Central, pinned David Griffith, 1:12
152 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, pinned Manuel Vela, 1:30
160 — Ricky Taylor, Central, pinned Cooper Latz, 1:44
170 — Jose Lugo, Central, won by forfeit
182 — Brock Pierce, Central, dec. Issiah Blackburn, 5-4
195 — Gabe Cerventes, Central, won by forfeit
220 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, pinned Jordyn Montano, 1:55
285 —Gabriel Padilla, Central, dec. Joseph Choi, 3-0
Exhibition
145 — Katalina Nielsen, Central, pinned David Hunter, 3:38
Santiam Christian Screamin’ Eagle
Saturday at Adair Village
Team scoring: Sprague 162.5, Willamina 158.5, Philomath 157, Scio 143, Dayton 125, Rainier 112, Santiam Christian 105.5, Riverside 103, Corvallis 92.5, Amity 47.5, Monroe 35, Colton 25.5.
PHS results
106 — Blake Niemann (2-0, 1st): Dec. Quincy Palomo, Sprague, 7-6; dec. Chase Ringwald, Philomath, 14-7.
106 — Chase Ringwald (1-1, 2nd): Pinned Tanner Short, Sprague, 5:41; lost dec. Blake Niemann, Philomath, 14-7.
113 — Isaac Harris (2-2, 4th): Maj. dec. Lawson Setzer, Santiam Christian, 12-3; pinned by Ryan Penrose, Dayton, 2:00; pinned Braeden Barkes, Sprague, 5:11; lost dec. Aziz Alshuwaiee, Corvallis, 12-5.
120 — Ben Hernandez (2-3, 6th): Pinned Roger Moore, Colton, 0:25; pinned by Kaden Haugen, Santiam Christian, 4:49; pinned Jaden Dart, Corvallis, 2:36; lost dec. Caleb Perez, Santiam Christian, 9-2; lost dec. Shawn Parker, Sprague, 14-12 (OT).
126 — Caleb Blackburn (2-2, 5th): Pinned by Bryan Zuniga, Dayton, 1:33; pinned Tyson Perez, Sprague, 4:25; lost dec. Logan Chapman, Rainier, 6-3; pinned Bryan Zuniga, Dayton, 2:32.
138 — Jacob Williams (0-2): Pinned by Bryce Mode, Willamina, 1:50; pinned by Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 1:30.
145 — David Griffith (3-2, 6th): Pinned Devin Jeanes, Sprague, 3:14; pinned by Gavin Fortelney, Rainier, 2:52; pinned Hilal Zaman, Corvallis, 4:03; dec. David Estrada, Dayton, 10-6; pinned by Elijah Byers, Sprague, 4:16.
152 — Blaise Pindell (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Jake Trissel, Scio, 2:36; dec. Jacob Harris, Riverside, 4-1; lost dec. Brandon Isaacson, Rainier, 6-2.
160 — Cooper Latz (1-2): Pinned Joseph Castillo, Santiam Christian, 3:06; pinned by David Katon, Rainier, 1:36; pinned by Kayleb Saddler, Sprague, 2:53.
182 — Issiah Blackburn (3-0, 1st): Pinned Gary McDaniel, Scio, 3:10; dec. David Bowlin, Dayton, 7-4; pinned Korbin Howell, Rainier, 2:42.
220 — Connar Kohn (2-0, 1st): Pinned Avery Hunsaker, Sprague, 0:23; pinned Zachary McDonough, Riverside, 0:30.
285 — Joseph Choi (0-3, 6th): Pinned by Blake Larsen, Dayton, 1:26; lost med. forfeit to Jordy Mendoza, Riverside; lost med. forfeit to Antonio Reyes, Willamina.
Toledo/Siletz Women’s Invitational
Saturday at Toledo
Team scoring: Grants Pass 78, Taft 27, Reedsport Charter 22, Philomath 14, Toledo 7.
110 — Taylor Mussatti (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Cocao Barrett, Toledo, 0:55; pinned Sabrina Campos, Taft, 3:53; pinned by Samantha Dara, Grants Pass, 0:38.