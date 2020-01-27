Scoreboard Online: Jan. 27, 2020

CALENDAR
Tuesday, Jan. 28
SWIMMING
Blanchet Catholic, Salem Academy at Philomath, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newport at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newport at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 7 p.m. (varsity)
Friday, Jan. 31
WRESTLING
Philomath at Cottage Grove Invitational, noon
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Philomath at Woodburn, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity), 7 p.m. (JVII)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Philomath at Woodburn, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (JVII), 7 p.m. (varsity)
Saturday, Feb. 1
WRESTLING
Philomath at Cottage Grove Invitational, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stayton at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 5:30 p.m. (varsity), 7 p.m. (JVII)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stayton at Philomath, 4 p.m. (JV), 7 p.m. (varsity)
Wednesday, Feb. 5
WRESTLING
Elmira at Philomath, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Through Saturday)
Team...Conf...All
Philomath...4-0...13-2
Woodburn...4-0...12-3
Cascade...3-1...13-3
Stayton...3-2...11-5
Newport...0-3...5-10
Sweet Home...0-4...9-6
Sisters...0-4...2-14
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Philomath 53, Sisters 37
Cascade 69, Newport 43
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Woodburn 57, Stayton 51
Friday, Jan. 24
Philomath 44, Tillamook 41
Woodburn 57, Newport 39
Stayton 59, Sisters 32
Cascade 58, Sweet Home 49
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Newport at Philomath, 7 p.m.
Cascade at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
Sweet Home at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Newport at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Philomath at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
Cascade at Stayton, 7 p.m.
Newport at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Sisters at Newport, 4 p.m.
Stayton at Philomath, 5:30 p.m.
Sweet Home at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
PHS Summaries
Philomath 53, Sisters 37
Jan. 21 at Philomath
SISTERS (2-13, 2-3)...11...7...13...6 — 37
PHILOMATH (12-2, 4-0)...13...19...15...6 — 53
Sisters: Sam Nicklous 5 4-5 17, Nate Weber 3 0-0 9, Connor Linn 3 1-2 9, Joe Scholl 1 0-0 2, Brogan Petterson 0 0-0 0, Adam Maddox 0 0-0 0, Max Palanuk 0 0-0 0, Hudson Jones 0 0-0 0, Ricky Huffman 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-7 37.
Philomath: Dylan Edwards 10 2-2 23, Ty May 4 2-4 10, Michael Lundy 2 0-0 5, Dillon Olsen 1 1-2 4, Ben Reams 2 0-0 4, Toby Stueve 1 1-2 3, Garrett Hibbs 0 2-2 2, Carson Gerding 0 1-2 1, Dylan Bennett 0 1-2 1, Cole Matthews 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-16 53.
Philomath 44, Tillamook 41
Friday at Tillamook
PHILOMATH (13-2)...12...4...12...16...— 44
TILLAMOOK (7-9)...14...9...4...14...— 41
Philomath: Dylan Edwards 4 1-2 11, Toby Stueve 3 3-4 10, Michael Lundy 2 2-5 7, Ty May 1 4-8 6, Ben Reams 1 3-9 6, Cole Matthews 0 2-2 2, Dylan Bennett 0 2-3 2, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 17-33 44.
Tillamook: Trask Veek-Petersen 3 4-6 12, Marshall Allen 2 8-13 12, Kellen Shelley 2 2-2 7, Tyson Wilkes 1 0-0 3, Matt Bever 1 1-2 3, Ethan Miller 1 0-0 2, Aiden Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaleb Boomer 0 0-0 0, Isaac Hornbeak 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 15-23 41.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 54, Sisters 11
Jan. 21 at Philomath
SISTERS...5...2...2...2 — 11
PHILOMATH...19...7...16...12 — 54
PHS scoring: Carson Gerding 15, Mark Grimmer 13, Brody Bushnell 10, Caleb Jensen 4, Garrett Hibbs 3, Micah Poole 3, Cameron Ordway 2, Chad Russell 2, Isaac Lattin 2, Logan Carter 0, Dylan Bell 0.
Team notes: Philomath shot out to a 19-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. ... The Outlaws scored just two points in each of the second, third and fourth quarters. ... Seventy percent of the team’s scoring offense came from three players — Carson Gerding, Mark Grimmer and Brody Bushnell. ... Gerding scored 15 on six field goals and 2 of 4 on free throws. ... Grimmer had 13 points on six field goals and a free throw. ... Bushnell had 10 points on four field goals with two of those being 3-pointers. ... Five players hit treys with the others from Gerding, Garrett Hibbs and Micah Poole.
Philomath 65, Tillamook 38
Friday at Tillamook
PHILOMATH...11...20...18...16 — 65
TILLAMOOK...8...10...12...8 — 38
PHS scoring: Mark Grimmer 23, Brody Bushnell 10, Carson Gerding 9, Garrett Hibbs 8, Chad Russell 5, Dylan Bell, Cameron Ordway 2, Isaac Lattin 2, Logan Carter 2, Caleb Jensen 1, Isaiah Poole 0, Micah Poole 0.
Team notes: The JV boys took a 10-2 record into this week. ... Philomath started to pull away in the second quarter and led 31-18 at halftime. ... Sophomore Mark Grimmer scored his 23 points in the first three quarters with eight field goals and 5 of 7 free throws. He had two 3-pointers in the second quarter. ... Brody Bushnell scored 10, which included a 3-pointer. ... Carson Gerding hit a pair of treys as part of his nine points. ... In all, PHS buried six 3-pointers with the other by Dylan Bell. ... The JV team played at home Tuesday after the newspaper’s press run. The Warriors play Friday at Woodburn.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 41, Tillamook 26
Friday at Tillamook
PHILOMATH...16...6...10...9 — 41
TILLAMOOK...7...4...9...6 — 26
PHS scoring: Isaiah Poole 11, Dylan Bell 10, Josh Peters 8, Micah Poole 7, Dawson Clendenin 3, Chad Russell 2, Colton Hibbs 0, Garrett Wulk 0, Aaron Sapp 0, Isaac Workman 0.
Team notes: The JVII team’s record remains perfect at 10-0. ... Philomath shot out to leads of 16-7 at the end of the first and 22-11 by halftime. ... Isaiah Poole’s 11 points came on five field goals, one of those a 3-pointer. ... Dylan Bell’s 10 included two baskets — one of those a 3-pointer — and 5 of 7 on free throws. ... Philomath plays Friday at Woodburn.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Through Saturday)
Team...Conf...All
Philomath...4-0...15-0
Stayton...4-1...12-4
Cascade...3-1...8-8
Woodburn...2-2...5-9
Newport...1-2...5-10
Sweet Home...0-4...6-9
Sisters...0-4...2-14
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Philomath 57, Sisters 17
Cascade 43, Newport 34
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Stayton 61, Woodburn 45
Friday, Jan. 24
Philomath 58, Tillamook 21
Newport 60, Woodburn 57
Stayton 49, Sisters 38
Cascade 60, Sweet Home 27
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Newport at Philomath, 5:30 p.m.
Cascade at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Sweet Home at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Newport at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Philomath at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Cascade at Stayton, 5:30 p.m.
Newport at Sweet Home, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Sisters at Newport, 5:30 p.m.
Stayton at Philomath, 7 p.m.
Sweet Home at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
PHS Summaries
Philomath 57, Sisters 17
Jan. 21 at Philomath
SISTERS (2-13, 0-3)...3...6...3...5 — 17
PHILOMATH (14-0, 4-0)...26...9...16...6 — 57
Sisters: Payden Petterson 2 0-0 6, Emma Lutz 1 0-0 3, Ellie Rush 1 0-0 3, RylieReece Morgan 1 0-0 2, Josie Aylor 1 0-0 2, Josie Patton 0 1-2 1, Hallie Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Ellie Mayes 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Moffat 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 1-2 17.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 8 4-8 20, Lara Hunter 4 0-0 10, Mia Rust 5 0-0 10, Emma Pankalla 3 1-2 9, Rivers Nuno 1 0-0 2, Kamden Combs 1 0-3 2, Kaili Saathoff 1 0-0 2, Abigail Brown 1 0-0 2, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Braedyn McNeely 0 0-0 0, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0, Hailie Couture 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-13 57.
Philomath 58, Tillamook 21
Friday at Tillamook
PHILOMATH (15-0)...30...6...13...9 — 58
TILLAMOOK (4-11)...2...7...6...6 — 21
Philomath: Sage Kramer 7 7-8 23, Mia Rust 6 0-1 12, Lara Hunter 2 4-7 10, Rivers Nuno 1 2-2 4, Emma Pankalla 1 1-2 4, Braedyn McNeely 1 1-3 3, Kaili Saathoff 1 0-0 2, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-2 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Abigail Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 15-25 58.
Tillamook: Lexie Crabtree 3 4-4 10, Lexie Braxling 1 1-2 3, Sidney Stevens 1 1-2 3, Makayla Tuiolemotu 1 0-0 2, Sahira Tapia 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Jenck 0 1-2 1, Daisy Valencia 0 0-0 0, Allie Bentley 0 0-0 0, Denice Gracia Perez 0 0-1 0, Liz Gomez 0 0-0 0, Chloe Rieger 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 7-11 21.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 40, Tillamook 9
Friday at Tillamook
PHILOMATH...12...4...10...14 — 40
TILLAMOOK...0...0...8...1 — 9
PHS scoring: Abigail Brown 15, Kiya Smith 9, Hailie Couture 8, K Bacho 4, Mia Cook 2, Ingrid Hellesto 2, Elizabeth Morales 0, Alyson Todd 0, Cassidy Lewis 0, Alivia Pittman 0.
Team notes: Philomath’s JV team entered this week with an 11-0 record. ... Philomath had a shutout going into the third quarter with a 16-0 lead at the break. ... Freshman Abigail Brown scored in every quarter and finished with 15 on five field goals and 3 of 6 on free throws. ... Freshman Hailie Couture buried a pair of 3-pointers as part of her eight points. ... Sophomore Kiya Smith also had a trey and ended up with nine. ... The team played at home Tuesday after the newspaper’s deadline and heads to Woodburn on Friday.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 26, Tillamook 15
Friday at Tillamook
PHILOMATH...14...5...3...4 — 26
TILLAMOOK...0...2...5...8 — 15
PHS scoring: Alivia Pittman 10, Macy Freeman 5, Mia Cook 3, Ally Todd 3, Ingrid Hellesto 2, McKenzie Hauck 1, Brooke Moade 0, Hannah Beck 0, Makayla Gilmore-Garcia 0.
Team notes: The JVII squad goes to 8-0 on the season. ... The Warriors shutout Tillamook in the first quarter, 14-0, and led 19-2 by halftime. ... Junior Alivia Pittman’s 10 points came on five field goals. ... The JVII squad plays Friday at Woodburn.
SWIMMING
Sweet Home Invitational
Friday at Sweet Home
BOYS
Team scoring: Marist Catholic 114, Salem Academy 95, Philomath 54, Sweet Home 45.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Salem Academy (individuals not available), 1:57.42; 3, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Carrson Hirte, Brennan Provance), 1:59.84; 7, Philomath B (Braedon Littrell, Micah Matthews, Cameron Latz, Chris Melton), 2:22.15.
200 freestyle: 1, Trent McQuaid, Marist Catholic, 2:00.37; 7, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 2:49.14.
200 individual medley: 1, TJ Lee, Salem Academy, 2:21.59; 2, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 2:23.53; 5, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 2:49.95; 8, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 2:54.57.
50 freestyle: 1, Austyn Shelton, Salem Academy, 24.38; 2, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 25.89; 8, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 27.65; 10, Chris Melton, Philomath, 27.95; 14, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 30.84.
100 butterfly: 1, Austyn Shelton, Salem Academy, 57.56; 2, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 1:07.14.
100 freestyle: 1, Kyler Lajoie, Marist Catholic, 59.16; 7, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:03.21; 9, Chris Melton, Philomath, 1:05.22; 12, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 1:10.28.
500 freestyle: 1, Micah Wright, Sweet Home, 6:21.95; 5, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 8:05.90.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Salem Academy (individuals not available), 1:43.37; 2, Philomath (Carrson Hirte, Caleb Matthews, Brennan Provance, Eli McLennan), 1:44.00.
100 backstroke: 1, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:04.37; 8, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:26.04.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jackson Anderson, Marist Catholic, 1:15.55; 3, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:19.12; 7, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 1:22.53; 8, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:24.61.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Marist Catholic (Trent McQuaid, Ryan Watts, Kyler Lajoie, Jackson Anderson), 3:57.62; 4, Philomath (Chris Melton, Braedon Littrell, Kellen Houchin, Cameron Latz), 4:40.33.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Sweet Home 135, Marist Catholic 77, Philomath 66, Salem Academy 28.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Marist Catholic (Sofia James, Lauren Barry, Aubrie Ellison, Katie Thompson), 2:00.14; 3, Philomath (Melia Morton, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez), 2:10.99; 5, Philomath B (Ophelia Katsikis, Kaeleigh Houchin, Shaylee Charley, Allison Neelands), 2:26.44.
200 freestyle: 1, Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 2:05.19; 6, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 2:49.40; 7, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 2:54.19.
200 individual medley: 1, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 2:14.32; 3, Melia Morton, Philomath, 2:33.65; 7, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 2:56.40.
50 freestyle: 1, Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 25.55; 3, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 27.72; 7, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 30.76; 11, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 33.65; 14, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 34.64.
100 butterfly: 1, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 1:00.28; 6, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:36.34; 8, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 2:16.20.
100 freestyle: 1, Jamie Seward, Sweet Home, 56.82; 3, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:03.15; 10, Ophelia Kitsikis, Philomath, 1:18.09.
500 freestyle: 1, Sofia James, Marist Catholic, 5:47.29; 3, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 6:42.23; 6, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 7:14.76.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Sweet Home (Megan Hager, Torree Hawken, Jamie Seward, Malia Hewitt), 1:46.41; 5, Philomath (Ophelia Katsikis, Grace Bennett, Kaeleigh Houchin, Shaylee Charley), 2:12.72; 6, Philomath B (Emma Holden, Katherine Holden, Lily Schell, Allison Neelands), 2:26.87.
100 backstroke: 1, Tyler Chloe, Sweet Home, 1:00.34; 5, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:21.05; 7, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:25.42.
100 breaststroke: 1, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:15.81; 4, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:26.32; 5, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:33.30.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Sweet Home (Jamie Seward, Isabel Sayer, Malia Hewitt, Chloe Tyler), 3:54.86; 3, Philomath (Melia Morton, Hannah Hernandez, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross), 4:32.39.
WRESTLING
Mid-Valley Classic
Friday at Philomath
BOYS
Team scoring: West Linn 155.5, McNary 148, Central 147, Southridge 124.5, Philomath 123, Harrisburg 88.5, South Albany 56.5.
PHS results
106 — Chase Ringwald (1-2, 4th): Lost dec. Damian Hernandez, McNary, 7-2; pinned Nathan Marietta, Southridge, 3:01; lost maj. dec. Damian Hernandez, McNary, 9-1.
106 — Blake Niemann (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Joseph Barros II, McNary, 0:47; pinned Nathan Marietta, Southridge, 0:28; pinned by Russell Talmadge, Harrisburg, 1:19.
113 — Isaac Harris (1-2, 4th): Lost dec. Adrian Martinez, Central, 4-0; dec. Liam Sievers, Central, 3-2; pinned by Nicolas Garza, Southridge, 1:42.
120 — Ben Hernandez (2-2, 5th): Pinned by Logan Bond, South Albany, 0:33; pinned Jackson Fritz, Southridge, 1:04; pinned by Kellen Hanson, South Albany, 1:27; pinned Curtis Talmadge, Harrisburg, 1:41.
138 — David Griffth (2-1, 3rd): Pinned by Gilbert Parra, McNary, 4:54; pinned Jack Wall, West Linn, 4:46; pinned Daniel Hernandez, McNary, 2:21.
145 — Blaise Pindell (3-1, 2nd): Pinned Ivan Vallejo, McNary, 5:47; pinned Esteban Victoria, McNary, 5:37; pinned Hunter Ruberto, McNary, 3:37; lost maj. dec. Ethan Dunigan, Central, 12-0.
160 — Cooper Latz (1-3, 6th): Pinned by Brady Tappana, South Albany, 1:32; pinned Henry James, West Linn, 0:22; pinned by Jesus Saldivar, McNary, 2:55; lost sudden victory Bryson Cannaday, Harrisburg, 8-6.
195 — Connar Kohn (2-1, 2nd): Pinned Elijah Seamster, Southridge, 1:27; pinned Gabe Knox, Harrisburg, 1:51; lost dec. Chandler Strauss, Harrisburg, 9-2.
285 — Joseph Choi (3-1, 3rd): Pinned Anthony Lopez, McNary, 4:51; lost dec. Gabriel Padilla, Central, 8-1; pinned Nomani Liu, Southridge, 2:22; dec. Layne Runyan, McNary, 8-4.
Junior Varsity
138 — Jacob Williams (2-1, 1st); Dec. Avery Adams, South Albany, 18-12; pinned by Avery Adams, South Albany, 1:29; maj. dec. Avery Adams, South Albany, 11-1.
GIRLS
Team scoring: McNary 11, Central 10, Philomath 10, Southridge 8.
190 — Reynece Ryan (2-0, 1st): Pinned Dalila Hernandez, McNary, 0:25; pinned Dalila Hernandez, McNary, 1:44.
Hood River Girls Invitational
Saturday at Hood River
Team scoring: Thurston 252, Hillsboro 179, Bend 157, Centennial 93, Forest Grove 92, Century 85, Warrenton 74, Ridgeview 68, Scappoose 66, Mountain View 64, Hood River Valley 52, Oregon City 50, McKay 48, Grant Union 47, McNary 46, Lincoln 43, David Douglas 42, La Pine 41, Sandy 30, Milwaukie 29.5, Douglas 28, South Salem 26, Philomath 23, Molalla 22.5, Cleveland 21, The Dalles 21, Summit 20, Wilsonville 20, Riverside 17, Echo/Stanfield 9, Barlow 3, Gladstone 3, Heppner 0.
PHS results
190 — Reynece Ryan (3-1, 2nd): Pinned Melody Lozano, Centennial, 3:33; pinned Ashleigh Ostberg, Grant Union, 0:19; maj. dec. Isis Phillips, Scappoose, 11-0; pinned by Fiona McConnell, Milwaukie, 3:50.