Scoreboard Online: Jan. 27, 2020

Team notes: Philomath shot out to a 19-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. ... The Outlaws scored just two points in each of the second, third and fourth quarters. ... Seventy percent of the team’s scoring offense came from three players — Carson Gerding, Mark Grimmer and Brody Bushnell. ... Gerding scored 15 on six field goals and 2 of 4 on free throws. ... Grimmer had 13 points on six field goals and a free throw. ... Bushnell had 10 points on four field goals with two of those being 3-pointers. ... Five players hit treys with the others from Gerding, Garrett Hibbs and Micah Poole.