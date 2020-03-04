Scoreboard Online: March 4, 2020

Feb. 25 at Philomath

Team notes: The JVII team suffered its only loss of the season in the finale and finishes 15-1. ... Philomath led by seven going into the second quarter but Woodburn went on a scoring barrage with a 26-5 run. ... The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter with an 18-5 run but fell two points short. ... Philomath beat Woodburn, 28-27, in their first meeting this season. ... Freshman Josh Peters scored 16 points on six field goals and 4 of 11 free throws. ... Freshman Isaiah Poole also hit double figures with 13 points on five field goals and 3 of 3 free throws. ... Freshman Chad Russell scored seven points in the second half — he could only be used in two quarters because he also played in the JV game. ... As a team, Philomath finished below 50% on free throws (11 of 23).