Scoreboard Online: March 4, 2020

CALENDAR
Saturday, March 7
DANCE/DRILL
Philomath at Dancing With the Colleens (Sheldon High School, Eugene), 9:30 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Philomath, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Philomath, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Final)
Team...Conf...All
Philomath...10-2...19-4
Cascade...8-4...18-6
Woodburn...8-4...17-7
Stayton...7-5...16-8
Sweet Home...6-6...15-9
Newport...3-9...8-16
Sisters...0-12...2-22
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Philomath 40, Woodburn 36
Stayton 50, Cascade 47
Sweet Home 60, Newport 50
Friday, Feb. 28
Woodburn 60, Siuslaw 39
Phoenix 64, Sweet Home 51
Saturday, Feb. 29
Stayton 59, North Valley 41
4A State Playoffs
Round 1
Saturday, March 7
(16) La Grande at (1) Marist Catholic, TBD
(9) Seaside at (8) Gladstone, 5:30 p.m.
(12) Stayton at (5) Banks, 5 p.m.
(13) Baker at (4) Henley, 3 p.m.
(14) Hidden Valley at (3) North Marion, 6 p.m.
(11) Marshfield at (6) Woodburn, TBD
(10) Cascade at (7) Klamath Union, TBD
(15) Phoenix at (2) Philomath, 6 p.m.
PHS Summaries
Philomath 40, Woodburn 36
Feb. 25 at Philomath
WOODBURN (16-7, 8-4)...4...9...15...8...—...36
PHILOMATH (19-4, 10-2)...11...14...5...10...—...40
Woodburn: Jeovanny Marroquin 5 4-7 15, Reese Miller 2 4-5 8, Cole Beyer 2 0-0 4, Carter Nelson 2 0-0 4, Georgio Bustamante 1 0-0 3, Jonathan Marroquin 1 0-0 2, Tomas Veliz 0 0-0 0, Jordan Blem 0 0-0 0, Jose Lua 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-12 36.
Philomath: Michael Lundy 4 5-6 14, Toby Stueve 4 0-3 9, Ben Reams 2 5-7 9, Dylan Edwards 2 0-0 4, Cole Matthews 0 2-2 2, Ty May 0 2-4 2, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0, Colby Roe 0 0-0 0, Dylan Bennett 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 14-22 40.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 48, Woodburn 46
Feb. 25 at Philomath
WOODBURN...13...12...7...14...—...46
PHILOMATH...11...10...12...15...—...48
PHS scoring: Mark Grimmer 11, Isaac Lattin 8, Chad Russell 7, Caleb Jensen 6, Garrett Hibbs 5, Cameron Ordway 4, Brody Bushnell 4, Carson Gerding 2, Logan Carter 0.
Team notes: The JV team finishes the season with a 17-3 record. ... Sophomore Mark Grimmer scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line, including 4 for 4 with 50 seconds left (following a traditional foul and a technical foul) for a 45-41 lead. ... As a team, Philomath made 22 of 30 free throws (73.3%). ... Trey Ecker served as interim head coach with Eddie Van Vlack not available. ... Philomath trailed 25-21 at halftime and took a 33-32 lead into the fourth. ... Woodburn saw a game-tying shot attempt at the buzzer bounce off the rim.
Junior Varsity II
Woodburn 50, Philomath 48
Feb. 25 at Philomath
WOODBURN...6...26...13...5...—...50
PHILOMATH...13...5...12...18...—...48
PHS scoring: Josh Peters 16, Isaiah Poole 13, Chad Russell 7, Dylan Bell 4, Colton Hibbs 3, Micah Poole 2, Eliason Hinds-Cook 2, Isaac Workman 1, Aaron Sapp 0, Garrett Wulk 0, Dawson Clendenin 0.
Team notes: The JVII team suffered its only loss of the season in the finale and finishes 15-1. ... Philomath led by seven going into the second quarter but Woodburn went on a scoring barrage with a 26-5 run. ... The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter with an 18-5 run but fell two points short. ... Philomath beat Woodburn, 28-27, in their first meeting this season. ... Freshman Josh Peters scored 16 points on six field goals and 4 of 11 free throws. ... Freshman Isaiah Poole also hit double figures with 13 points on five field goals and 3 of 3 free throws. ... Freshman Chad Russell scored seven points in the second half — he could only be used in two quarters because he also played in the JV game. ... As a team, Philomath finished below 50% on free throws (11 of 23).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oregon West Standings
(Final)
Team...Conf...All
Philomath...12-0...23-1
Cascade...10-2...15-9
Stayton...8-4...17-7
Newport...5-7...9-15
Woodburn...5-7...8-15
Sweet Home...1-11...7-16
Sisters...1-11...3-21
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Philomath 83, Woodburn 58
Cascade 49, Stayton 40
Newport 56, Sweet Home 37
Friday, Feb. 28
Stayton 36, Seaside 28
Saturday, Feb. 29
West Albany 57, Philomath 48
4A State Playoffs
Round 1
Friday, March 6
(9) Madras at (8) Cottage Grove, 6 p.m.
(12) Cascade at (5) La Grande, TBD
(13) Junction City at (4) Astoria, TBD
(14) Banks at (3) Hidden Valley, 6 p.m.
(11) Stayton at (6) North Marion, 7 p.m.
(10) Mazama at (7) Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.
(15) Gladstone at (2) Baker, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
(16) Phoenix at (1) Philomath, 4:30 p.m.
PHS Summaries
Philomath 83, Woodburn 58
Feb. 25 at Philomath
WOODBURN (8-15, 5-7)...11...20...21...6...—...58
PHILOMATH (23-0, 12-0)...19...24...20...20...—...83
Woodburn: Aria Kent 4 4-6 15, Taiya Kent 3 5-7 11, Willow Nesham 4 0-0 11, Eliana Arechiga 3 0-0 8, Lina Cabrera 2 1-2 7, Leslie Barajas-Contreras 1 0-0 3, Briana Cruz Bogarin 1 0-0 3, Marlene Hernandez Vivar 0 0-0 0, Tatyana Kalugin 0 0-0 0, Alexandra Sanarov Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Lilli Pankey 0 0-0 0, Dulce Loya Lupian 0 0-0 0, Mya Salinas 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 10-16 58.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 17 5-8 44, Emma Pankalla 7 0-2 16, Mia Rust 5 5-5 15, Braedyn McNeely 1 0-0 2, Rivers Nuno 1 0-0 2, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 1 0-0 2, Kamden Combs 0 2-2 2, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Lara Hunter 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 12-19 83.
West Albany 57, Philomath 48
Saturday at Philomath
WEST ALBANY (17-8)...8...16...20...13...—...57
PHILOMATH (23-1)...15...12...7...14...—...48
West Albany: Carley Robb 6 2-3 23, Brooklyn Strandy 6 0-0 16, McKenzie Kosmicki 1 6-10 8, Lily Ruiz 3 0-0 7, Lyndsay Bailey 1 0-0 2, Sarah Ball 0 1-2 1, Lydia Creager 0 0-0 0, Kendra Kosmicki 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-15 57.
Philomath: Emma Pankalla 7 1-2 18, Sage Kramer 7 0-0 17, Mia Rust 4 0-4 9, Lara Hunter 1 0-0 2, Kaili Saathoff 1 0-0 2, Braedyn McNeely 0 0-0 0, Rivers Nuno 0 0-0 0, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 1-6 48.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 43, Woodburn 17
Feb. 25 at Philomath
WOODBURN...3...5...2...7...—...17
PHILOMATH...14...4...15...10...—...43
PHS scoring: Hailie Couture 12, Kiya Smith 8, Cassidy Lewis 7, Ingrid Hellesto 6, K Bacho 4, Alivia Pittman 4, Mia Bennett 2, Elizabeth Morales 0, Alyson Todd 0, Mia Cook 0.
Team notes: The girls JV team finishes the season with a 17-1 record. ... Philomath had big starts to each half with a 14-3 run in the first quarter and a 15-2 run in the third quarter. ... Freshman Hailie Couture scored 12 points with eight in the second half. ... Philomath shot only two free throws in the game.
Junior Varsity II
Woodburn 36, Philomath 34
Feb. 25 at Philomath
WOODBURN...14...3...9...10...—...36
PHILOMATH...10...14...4...6...—...34
PHS scoring: Hannah Beck 9, Mia Cook 8, Alyson Todd 6, Elizabeth Morales 5, Ingrid Hellesto 2, Macy Freeman 2, Alivia Pittman 2, Brooke Moade 0, Makayla Gilmore-Garcia 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-4 34.
Team notes: The JVII squad lost for the only time this season in the finale and finishes 12-1. ... Freshman Hannah Beck had a team-high nine points and scored seven in the second quarter alone. ... Freshman Mia Cook finished with eight points on four field goals. ... Woodburn’s top scorer, Kaileah Peterson, finished with 19 points with five of her baskets coming on 3-pointers. ... Philomath led 24-17 at halftime but Woodburn rallied in the fourth.
WRESTLING
Class 4A State Championships
Friday-Saturday at Portland
BOYS
Team scoring: La Grande 261, Sweet Home 254.5, Tillamook 142.5, Cascade 101, Baker 97, Woodburn 89, Junction City 80.5, Banks 76.5, Estacada 64, Hidden Valley 63.5, Mazama 60, Philomath 60, Siuslaw 49, Elmira 44, Gladstone 42.5, Ontario 38.5, Cottage Grove 34, Seaside 34, Madras 32.5, Marshfield 32.5, North Valley 30, Stayton 29.5, McLoughlin 28, Klamath Union 23, Henley 19, Newport 11, Phoenix 11, Molalla 10.5, Sisters 8, Corbett 3, North Marion 3, Astoria 0.
PHS results
106 — Blake Niemann (1-2): Lost tech. fall Hunter Smith, Banks, 15-0 (2:20); pinned Rogan Willins, La Grande, 0:24; pinned by Jake Sieminski, Sweet Home, 2:34.
120 — Ben Hernandez (1-2): Pinned by Wesley Vasquez, Woodburn, 1:05; pinned Gabe Chavez, Hidden Valley, 2:08; pinned by Mason Buss, Siuslaw, 2:24.
126 — Caleb Blackburn (1-2): Dec. Michael Graeber, Hidden Valley, 7-5; pinned by Braden Carson, La Grande, 1:20; lost maj. dec. Ronaldo Hernandez, North Marion, 15-5.
138 — David Griffith (0-2): Pinned by Jesse Jones, McLoughlin, 3:41; pinned by Caleb McDonald, Estacada, 2:08.
145 — Blaise Pindell (4-2, 4th): Lost dec. Braxton Bisenius, La Grande, 1-0; pinned Misael Ramos, Woodburn, 4:56; dec. Kaden Christiansen, Woodburn, 9-7 (SV); dec. Cody Hovda, Estacada, 2-0; dec. Brayden Newport, Sweet Home, 7-6 (TB); lost dec. Jake Eskew, Baker, 11-5.
195 — Issiah Blackburn (4-1, 3rd): Dec. Ethan Martin, Sisters, 9-5; dec. Tieson O’Hagen, Tillamook, 5-1; pinned by Nat Brown, Elmira, 5:05; pinned Luke Nelson, Seaside, 2:49; dec. Connar Kohn, Philomath, 10-5.
195 — Connar Kohn (3-2, 4th): Pinned Luke Nelson, Seaside, 2:53; pinned Rafael Pereyda, McLoughlin, 1:35; lost tech. fall Christopher Woodworth, La Grande, 18-3 (5:42); pinned Kody Zemke, Madras, 3:59; lost dec. Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, 10-5.
285 — Joseph Choi (1-2): Lost dec. Isaac Pena, Mazama, 11-10; pinned Perry Reeder, Tillamook, 2:21; pinned by Devin Gotchall, Estacada, 4:30.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Thurston 72, Bend 66, Century 49.5, Elmira 42, Glencoe 38, North Medford 33, Grants Pass 28, Milwaukie 27, Cottage Grove 24, McKay 24, Vale 24, West Linn 23.5, Baker 23, Phoenix 22, Eagle Point 21, La Pine 21, Madras 21, North Salem 21, Oregon City 21, Mountain View 20, Nyssa 20, Scappoose 20, North Douglas 18, Pleasant Hill 18, West Albany 18, Douglas 16, Lincoln 16, Ontario 16, Dallas 15, Forest Grove 15, Sweet Home 15, Hillsboro 14, Cleveland 13, Newport 12, Summit 12, Franklin 11, Siuslaw 10, Creswell 8, North Eugene 8, Hood River Valley 7, La Grande 7, Sandy 7, Centennial 5, Bonanza 4, Aloha 3.5, Banks 3, Mazama 3, North Lake 3, Philomath 3, Springfield 3, Sunset 3, Estacada 1, Central 0, David Douglas 0, Echo 0, Hidden Valley 0, Jefferson (Portland) 0, Lake Oswego 0, McNary 0, Newberg 0, Putnam 0, Reedsport 0, Ridgeview 0, Warrenton 0, Willamina 0.
PHS results
190 — Reynece Ryan (1-2): Lost dec. Abigail Osei, Ontario, 8-3; pinned Jade Vollner, Warrenton, 0:50; lost dec. Olivia Willard, Sandy, 4-1.