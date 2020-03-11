You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Scoreboard Online: March 11, 2020

Scoreboard Online: March 11, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Warriors mascot
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

CALENDAR

Thursday, March 12

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Philomath vs. Cottage Grove (at Forest Grove High School), 1:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Philomath vs. Klamath Union (at Forest Grove High School), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Philomath vs. Astoria or La Grande (at Forest Grove High School), 9 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Philomath vs. Woodburn or North Marion (at Forest Grove High School), 10:45 a.m. or 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Philomath vs. TBD (at Forest Grove High School), TBD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Philomath vs. TBD (at Forest Grove High School), TBD

Sunday, March 15

DANCE/DRILL

Philomath at City Showcase (at West Albany HS), 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

BOYS TENNIS

Crescent Valley at Philomath (Ashbrook Independent School, Corvallis), 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Philomath at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lebanon at Philomath, 5 p.m. (varsity, JV)

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A State Playoffs

Round 1

Friday, March 6

Marist Catholic 52, La Grande 33

Woodburn 67, Marshfield 63 (OT)

Saturday, March 7

Gladstone 71, Seaside 67

Stayton 52, Banks 50

Henley 64, Baker 52

North Marion 85, Hidden Valley 73

Klamath Union 69, Cascade 68

Philomath 48, Phoenix 45

4A State Tournament

At Forest Grove HS

Thursday, March 12

Quarterfinals

(8) Gladstone vs. (1) Marist Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

(12) Stayton vs. (4) Henley, 3:15 p.m.

(7) Klamath Union vs. (2) Philomath, 6:30 p.m.

(6) Woodburn vs. (3) North Marion, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Consolation Semifinals

Gladstone-Marist Catholic loser vs. Stayton-Henley loser, 9 a.m.

Klamath Union-Philomath loser vs. Woodburn-North Marion loser, 10:45 a.m.

Semifinals

Gladstone-Marist Catholic winner vs. Stayton-Henley winner, 6:30 p.m.

Klamath Union-Philomath winner vs. Woodburn-North Marion winner, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Fourth/Sixth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 9:45 a.m.

Third/Fifth Place

Semifinal losers, 3:15 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

PHS Summaries

Philomath 48, Phoenix 45

Saturday at Philomath

PHOENIX (14-11)...10...10...13...12...—...45

PHILOMATH (20-4)...13...8...13...14...—...48

Phoenix: Ethan Hutsell 4 1-2 11, AJ Stanfield 2 2-2 7, Braeden Watts 2 0-0 6, Logan Jenkins 1 2-2 5, Nico Ortega 2 0-2 5, Ty Clayton 1 2-4 4, Devin Hutstell 2 0-0 4, Nik Goff 1 0-0 3, Alex Osorio 0 0-0 0, Jake Olsiewski 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-12 45.

Philomath: Ty May 7 2-3 16, Michael Lundy 5 0-0 11, Toby Stueve 4 0-0 8, Dylan Bennett 3 0-0 6, Ben Reams 1 1-3 3, Cole Matthews 1 0-0 2, Dylan Edwards 1 0-0 2, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-6 48.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A State Playoffs

Round 1

Friday, March 6

Cottage Grove 60, Madras 43

La Grande 52, Cascade 46

Astoria 73, Junction City 34

Hidden Valley 55, Banks 39

North Marion 37, Stayton 34

Valley Catholic 42, Mazama 25

Baker 53, Gladstone 31

Saturday, March 7

Philomath 66, Phoenix 40

4A State Tournament

At Forest Grove HS

Thursday, March 12

Quarterfinals

(8) Cottage Grove vs. (1) Philomath, 1:30 p.m.

(5) La Grande vs. (4) Astoria, 3:15 p.m.

(6) North Marion vs. (3) Hidden Valley, 6:30 p.m.

(7) Valley Catholic vs. (2) Baker, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Consolation Semifinals

Cottage Grove-Philomath loser vs. La Grande-Astoria loser, 9 a.m.

North Marion-Hidden Valley loser vs. Valley Catholic-Baker loser, 10:45 a.m.

Semifinals

Cottage Grove-Philomath winner vs. La Grande-Astoria winner, 1:30 p.m.

North Marion-Hidden Valley winner vs. Valley Catholic-Baker winner, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Fourth/Sixth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 8 a.m.

Third/Fifth Place

Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5:45 p.m.

PHS Summaries

Philomath 66, Phoenix 40

Saturday at Philomath

PHOENIX (12-12)...4...10...14...12...—...40

PHILOMATH (24-1)...12...21...27...6...—...66

Phoenix: Delani Parent 3 0-0 9, Morgan James 3 0-0 6, Kassandra Skaff 2 0-0 6, Lola Lumbreras 2 0-0 6, Cristal Tellez 2 1-1 5, Alex Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Fatima Flores 1 0-1 3, Josie Bolstad 0 2-6 2, Ani Champion Blazio 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-8 40.

Philomath: Sage Kramer 12 10-12 35, Mia Rust 7 1-2 15, Rivers Nuno 3 0-2 6, Lara Hunter 0 4-5 4, Emma Pankalla 2 0-0 4, Braedyn McNeely 1 0-0 2, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0, Abigail Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 15-21 66.

BASEBALL

PHS Schedule

Varsity

March 20: at Hidden Valley, 3 p.m.

March 21: at Henley, noon

March 23: Dallas (Oregon Coast Classic at Newport), 9:30 a.m.

March 23: Marshfield (Oregon Coast Classic at Newport), noon

March 24: Gladstone (Oregon Coast Classic at Newport), 2:30 p.m.

March 27: North Marion, 3 p.m.

March 30: at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.

April 1: Stayton, 4:30 p.m.

April 2: at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.

April 6: Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.

April 8: at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.

April 9: Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.

April 13: at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.

April 15: Cascade, 4:30 p.m.

April 16: at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.

April 20: Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

April 22: at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

April 23: Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

April 28: Taft, 4:30 p.m.

May 1: Eagle Point, 4:30 p.m.

May 4: Newport, 4:30 p.m.

May 6: at Newport, 4:30 p.m.

May 7: Newport, 4:30 p.m.

May 11: at Woodburn, 3 p.m.

May 12: Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.

May 14: at Woodburn, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

PHS Schedule

Varsity

March 17: Lebanon, 5 p.m.

March 23: Henley (North Medford Spring Break Invitational at Medford), 8 a.m.

March 23: Churchill (North Medford Spring Break Invitational at Medford), noon

March 24: North Bend (North Medford Spring Break Invitational at Medford), 8 a.m.

March 24: Mazama (North Medford Spring Break Invitational at Medford), 10 a.m.

March 30: at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.

April 1: Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.

April 2: at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.

April 6: Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

April 9: Newport, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: La Grande, noon

April 11: Dallas, 4 p.m.

April 13: at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.

April 15: Stayton, 4:30 p.m.

April 16: at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.

April 20: Cascade, 4:30 p.m.

April 22: at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

April 27: at Newport, 4:30 p.m.

April 29: Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.

April 30: at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.

May 4: Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.

May 6: at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.

May 7: Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

May 12: Newport, 4:30 p.m.

May 14: at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

PHS Schedule

March 17: Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.

March 19: South Albany, 4 p.m.

March 31: at Central, 4:30 p.m.

April 3: at North Bend, 2 p.m.

April 3: at Marshfield, 4 p.m.

April 6: at North Marion, 4 p.m.

April 8: at Cascade, 4 p.m.

April 10: at Junction City, 4 p.m.

April 13: Sisters, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Stayton, 4 p.m.

April 21: Woodburn, 4 p.m.

April 28: Estacada, 4 p.m.

April 30: at Madras, 4 p.m.

May 4: Molalla, 4 p.m.

May 7: District Tournament (at Estacada), 10 a.m.

May 11: District Tournament (at Sisters), 10 a.m.

May 14: District Tournament (at Sisters), 10 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

PHS Schedule

March 17: at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.

March 19: at South Albany, 4 p.m.

March 31: Central, 4:30 p.m.

April 3: at Marshfield, 2 p.m.

April 3: at North Bend, 4 p.m.

April 6: North Marion, 4 p.m.

April 8: Cascade, 4 p.m.

April 10: at Junction City, 4 p.m.

April 13: at Sisters, 4 p.m.

April 15: Stayton, 4 p.m.

April 21: at Woodburn, 4 p.m.

April 23: Corbett, 4 p.m.

April 28: at Estacada, 4 p.m.

April 30: Madras, 4 p.m.

May 4: at Molalla, 4 p.m.

May 7: District Tournament (at Madras), 10 a.m.

May 11: District Tournament (at Sisters), 10 a.m.

May 14: District Tournament (at Sisters), 10 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

PHS Schedule

Varsity

April 4: at Junction City Invitational, 10 a.m.

April 7: at Newport, 4 p.m.

April 11: Philomath Coed Classic, 10 a.m.

April 17: Logger Twilight Invitational (at Scio), 3 p.m.

April 24: Central Coast Invitational (at Florence), 4 p.m.

May 2: Meet of Champions at (Sweet Home), 11:30 a.m.

May 5: at Newport, 4 p.m.

May 15: Wally Ciochetti Invitational (at Cottage Grove), 2 p.m.

May 21-23: Oregon West Championships (at Stayton)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News