Scoreboard Online: March 11, 2020

CALENDAR
Thursday, March 12
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Philomath vs. Cottage Grove (at Forest Grove High School), 1:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Philomath vs. Klamath Union (at Forest Grove High School), 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Philomath vs. Astoria or La Grande (at Forest Grove High School), 9 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Philomath vs. Woodburn or North Marion (at Forest Grove High School), 10:45 a.m. or 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Philomath vs. TBD (at Forest Grove High School), TBD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Philomath vs. TBD (at Forest Grove High School), TBD
Sunday, March 15
DANCE/DRILL
Philomath at City Showcase (at West Albany HS), 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
BOYS TENNIS
Crescent Valley at Philomath (Ashbrook Independent School, Corvallis), 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Philomath at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lebanon at Philomath, 5 p.m. (varsity, JV)
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A State Playoffs
Round 1
Friday, March 6
Marist Catholic 52, La Grande 33
Woodburn 67, Marshfield 63 (OT)
Saturday, March 7
Gladstone 71, Seaside 67
Stayton 52, Banks 50
Henley 64, Baker 52
North Marion 85, Hidden Valley 73
Klamath Union 69, Cascade 68
Philomath 48, Phoenix 45
4A State Tournament
At Forest Grove HS
Thursday, March 12
Quarterfinals
(8) Gladstone vs. (1) Marist Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
(12) Stayton vs. (4) Henley, 3:15 p.m.
(7) Klamath Union vs. (2) Philomath, 6:30 p.m.
(6) Woodburn vs. (3) North Marion, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Consolation Semifinals
Gladstone-Marist Catholic loser vs. Stayton-Henley loser, 9 a.m.
Klamath Union-Philomath loser vs. Woodburn-North Marion loser, 10:45 a.m.
Semifinals
Gladstone-Marist Catholic winner vs. Stayton-Henley winner, 6:30 p.m.
Klamath Union-Philomath winner vs. Woodburn-North Marion winner, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Fourth/Sixth Place
Consolation semifinal winners, 9:45 a.m.
Third/Fifth Place
Semifinal losers, 3:15 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
PHS Summaries
Philomath 48, Phoenix 45
Saturday at Philomath
PHOENIX (14-11)...10...10...13...12...—...45
PHILOMATH (20-4)...13...8...13...14...—...48
Phoenix: Ethan Hutsell 4 1-2 11, AJ Stanfield 2 2-2 7, Braeden Watts 2 0-0 6, Logan Jenkins 1 2-2 5, Nico Ortega 2 0-2 5, Ty Clayton 1 2-4 4, Devin Hutstell 2 0-0 4, Nik Goff 1 0-0 3, Alex Osorio 0 0-0 0, Jake Olsiewski 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-12 45.
Philomath: Ty May 7 2-3 16, Michael Lundy 5 0-0 11, Toby Stueve 4 0-0 8, Dylan Bennett 3 0-0 6, Ben Reams 1 1-3 3, Cole Matthews 1 0-0 2, Dylan Edwards 1 0-0 2, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-6 48.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A State Playoffs
Round 1
Friday, March 6
Cottage Grove 60, Madras 43
La Grande 52, Cascade 46
Astoria 73, Junction City 34
Hidden Valley 55, Banks 39
North Marion 37, Stayton 34
Valley Catholic 42, Mazama 25
Baker 53, Gladstone 31
Saturday, March 7
Philomath 66, Phoenix 40
4A State Tournament
At Forest Grove HS
Thursday, March 12
Quarterfinals
(8) Cottage Grove vs. (1) Philomath, 1:30 p.m.
(5) La Grande vs. (4) Astoria, 3:15 p.m.
(6) North Marion vs. (3) Hidden Valley, 6:30 p.m.
(7) Valley Catholic vs. (2) Baker, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Consolation Semifinals
Cottage Grove-Philomath loser vs. La Grande-Astoria loser, 9 a.m.
North Marion-Hidden Valley loser vs. Valley Catholic-Baker loser, 10:45 a.m.
Semifinals
Cottage Grove-Philomath winner vs. La Grande-Astoria winner, 1:30 p.m.
North Marion-Hidden Valley winner vs. Valley Catholic-Baker winner, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Fourth/Sixth Place
Consolation semifinal winners, 8 a.m.
Third/Fifth Place
Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5:45 p.m.
PHS Summaries
Philomath 66, Phoenix 40
Saturday at Philomath
PHOENIX (12-12)...4...10...14...12...—...40
PHILOMATH (24-1)...12...21...27...6...—...66
You have free articles remaining.
Phoenix: Delani Parent 3 0-0 9, Morgan James 3 0-0 6, Kassandra Skaff 2 0-0 6, Lola Lumbreras 2 0-0 6, Cristal Tellez 2 1-1 5, Alex Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Fatima Flores 1 0-1 3, Josie Bolstad 0 2-6 2, Ani Champion Blazio 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-8 40.
Philomath: Sage Kramer 12 10-12 35, Mia Rust 7 1-2 15, Rivers Nuno 3 0-2 6, Lara Hunter 0 4-5 4, Emma Pankalla 2 0-0 4, Braedyn McNeely 1 0-0 2, Alexis Van Vlack 0 0-0 0, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Kaili Saathoff 0 0-0 0, Abigail Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 15-21 66.
BASEBALL
PHS Schedule
Varsity
March 20: at Hidden Valley, 3 p.m.
March 21: at Henley, noon
March 23: Dallas (Oregon Coast Classic at Newport), 9:30 a.m.
March 23: Marshfield (Oregon Coast Classic at Newport), noon
March 24: Gladstone (Oregon Coast Classic at Newport), 2:30 p.m.
March 27: North Marion, 3 p.m.
March 30: at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.
April 1: Stayton, 4:30 p.m.
April 2: at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.
April 6: Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.
April 8: at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.
April 9: Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.
April 13: at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
April 15: Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
April 16: at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
April 20: Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
April 22: at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
April 23: Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
April 28: Taft, 4:30 p.m.
May 1: Eagle Point, 4:30 p.m.
May 4: Newport, 4:30 p.m.
May 6: at Newport, 4:30 p.m.
May 7: Newport, 4:30 p.m.
May 11: at Woodburn, 3 p.m.
May 12: Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.
May 14: at Woodburn, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
PHS Schedule
Varsity
March 17: Lebanon, 5 p.m.
March 23: Henley (North Medford Spring Break Invitational at Medford), 8 a.m.
March 23: Churchill (North Medford Spring Break Invitational at Medford), noon
March 24: North Bend (North Medford Spring Break Invitational at Medford), 8 a.m.
March 24: Mazama (North Medford Spring Break Invitational at Medford), 10 a.m.
March 30: at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.
April 1: Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.
April 2: at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
April 6: Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
April 9: Newport, 4:30 p.m.
April 11: La Grande, noon
April 11: Dallas, 4 p.m.
April 13: at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.
April 15: Stayton, 4:30 p.m.
April 16: at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.
April 20: Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
April 22: at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
April 27: at Newport, 4:30 p.m.
April 29: Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.
April 30: at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.
May 4: Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.
May 6: at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
May 7: Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
May 12: Newport, 4:30 p.m.
May 14: at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
PHS Schedule
March 17: Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.
March 19: South Albany, 4 p.m.
March 31: at Central, 4:30 p.m.
April 3: at North Bend, 2 p.m.
April 3: at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
April 6: at North Marion, 4 p.m.
April 8: at Cascade, 4 p.m.
April 10: at Junction City, 4 p.m.
April 13: Sisters, 4 p.m.
April 15: at Stayton, 4 p.m.
April 21: Woodburn, 4 p.m.
April 28: Estacada, 4 p.m.
April 30: at Madras, 4 p.m.
May 4: Molalla, 4 p.m.
May 7: District Tournament (at Estacada), 10 a.m.
May 11: District Tournament (at Sisters), 10 a.m.
May 14: District Tournament (at Sisters), 10 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
PHS Schedule
March 17: at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.
March 19: at South Albany, 4 p.m.
March 31: Central, 4:30 p.m.
April 3: at Marshfield, 2 p.m.
April 3: at North Bend, 4 p.m.
April 6: North Marion, 4 p.m.
April 8: Cascade, 4 p.m.
April 10: at Junction City, 4 p.m.
April 13: at Sisters, 4 p.m.
April 15: Stayton, 4 p.m.
April 21: at Woodburn, 4 p.m.
April 23: Corbett, 4 p.m.
April 28: at Estacada, 4 p.m.
April 30: Madras, 4 p.m.
May 4: at Molalla, 4 p.m.
May 7: District Tournament (at Madras), 10 a.m.
May 11: District Tournament (at Sisters), 10 a.m.
May 14: District Tournament (at Sisters), 10 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
PHS Schedule
Varsity
April 4: at Junction City Invitational, 10 a.m.
April 7: at Newport, 4 p.m.
April 11: Philomath Coed Classic, 10 a.m.
April 17: Logger Twilight Invitational (at Scio), 3 p.m.
April 24: Central Coast Invitational (at Florence), 4 p.m.
May 2: Meet of Champions at (Sweet Home), 11:30 a.m.
May 5: at Newport, 4 p.m.
May 15: Wally Ciochetti Invitational (at Cottage Grove), 2 p.m.
May 21-23: Oregon West Championships (at Stayton)