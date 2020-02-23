Several PHS swimmers turn in season-best times at state meet

“They had a couple of really good PRs (with their splits),” Seiner said. “Maggie, for instance, broke 59 for the first time. Audrey Davis also did really well — she went 1:02 in her split, which is the best time for her by about 3 seconds.”

Morton found it to be a challenge to swim the relay right after giving it all in her individual event.

“There wasn’t a break in between the 100 breast and the 400 relay, so Melia kind of got slammed, so it wasn’t the best time for her,” Seiner said. “But overall, the girls did really well.”

For the boys, junior Eli McLennan finished ninth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.13 — which was on par with his best performances in the event.

The 200-yard medley relay ended up 11th in 1:53.59, which was very close to the time the Warriors turned in at districts. McLennan, junior Caleb Matthews, freshman Carrson Hirte and senior Brennan Provance swam legs on the relay.

Seiner said the team’s participation in the state meet was great experience.