Several PHS swimmers turn in season-best times at state meet

Philomath High School’s Maggie Ross made the most out of the opportunity.
When the Oregon School Activities Association released its list of qualifiers for the state swim meet, Ross had just barely missed the cut in the 50-yard freestyle. She was still going as part of a relay, but it would’ve been nice to get to Beaverton in her favorite individual event in her senior year.
A day later, she found out that she had qualified in the event after all. One of the original qualifiers dropped out and Ross moved up into the 12th spot for another opportunity to swim the 50 free.
“She did really well,” PHS coach Akari Seiner said about her performance during Friday’s preliminaries. “She went from 12th place to eighth place and took about a half-second off her best time.”
A half-second in a 50-yard race — that’s a significant improvement. Ross touched the wall in 25.95 seconds and finished eighth. It was the first time she had ever broken 26.
Philomath didn’t advance any swimmers to finals out of the three individual events and two relays that had qualified. Junior Melia Morton came the closest with a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Morton swam the distance with a personal-record time of 1:13.72.
The girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay trimmed one-hundredth of a second off its previous-best time, which they had set at districts in Albany. Morton, senior Hannah Hernandez, junior Audrey Davis and Ross came in with a 4:09.89.
“They had a couple of really good PRs (with their splits),” Seiner said. “Maggie, for instance, broke 59 for the first time. Audrey Davis also did really well — she went 1:02 in her split, which is the best time for her by about 3 seconds.”
Morton found it to be a challenge to swim the relay right after giving it all in her individual event.
“There wasn’t a break in between the 100 breast and the 400 relay, so Melia kind of got slammed, so it wasn’t the best time for her,” Seiner said. “But overall, the girls did really well.”
For the boys, junior Eli McLennan finished ninth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.13 — which was on par with his best performances in the event.
The 200-yard medley relay ended up 11th in 1:53.59, which was very close to the time the Warriors turned in at districts. McLennan, junior Caleb Matthews, freshman Carrson Hirte and senior Brennan Provance swam legs on the relay.
Seiner said the team’s participation in the state meet was great experience.
“We only had eight make it to state, but we had two relays and so I added four alternates, mostly underclassmen, because in two years, they’re going to be the ones who are going to be on the relays and hopefully going to state. I wanted to give them a chance to see it before they actually went.”
Alternates that went included sophomore Braedon Littrell, freshman Micah Matthews, sophomore Cameron Latz and sophomore Chris Melton for the boys 200 medley relay. And for girls 400 freestyle relay, the alternates were senior Shaylee Charley, sophomore Ophelia Katsikis, sophomore Kaeleigh Houchin and freshman Grace Bennett.
Seiner said she enjoyed her first year of coaching high school swimming.
“It was definitely full of a lot of new experiences, which was really exciting,” Seiner said. “It’s something that even as the season was going on, state came up really fast. It feels like it hasn’t been a whole season yet but it makes me really excited for next year.
“There are a lot of kids on the team who show a lot of potential in this sport,” she added. “I’m really excited for everyone on this team.”
OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Championsips
Friday-Saturday at Beaverton
BOYS
Team scoring: Newport 75, Madras 30, St. Mary’s 24, La Grande 23, Cascade Christian 23, Marshfield 20, Valley Catholic 20, Stayton 12, Catlin Gabel 12, Taft 10, North Valley 9, Cove 8, Klamath Union 8, Salem Academy 7, Kennedy 5, North Marion 5, Astoria 4, Molalla 4, Henley 4, Marist Catholic 2, Corbett 2.
PHS Results
200 medley relay: Prelims—11, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Carrson Hirte, Brennan Provance), 1:53.59.
100 backstroke: Prelims—9, Eli McLennan, 1:02.13.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Catlin Gabel 78, Sweet Home 65, La Grande 49, Marist Catholic 21, Newport 19, Sisters 12, Baker 12, Corbett 9, Marshfield 7, Klamath Union 7, Tillamook 7, Stayton 6, Henley 6, Hidden Valley 3, Cascade 2, St. Mary’s 2, Cottage Grove 1, Valley Catholic 1, Molalla 1.
PHS Results
50 freestyle: Prelims—8, Maggie Ross, 25.95.
100 breaststroke: Prelims—7, Melia Morton, 1:13.72.
400 freestyle relay: Prelims—9, Philomath (Melia Morton, Hannah Hernandez, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross), 4:09.89.