Shining Stars finish on 'top of the mountain' in final competition

While the boys and girls state basketball tournaments attracted the most attention in recent days because of the timing of state-level decisions, another Philomath High program that lost its state championships was the Shining Stars dance and drill team.
Philomath High’s team had been preparing for the March 15 City Showcase, an annual dance competition extravaganza in Albany. The following week, the top dance teams, including the Shining Stars, were going to put forth their best at the state championships.
“I am so shattered on so many accounts but as I have felt very grateful for many little tender mercies that happened in the last week,” PHS coach Lori Haslam said Friday. “I am so glad that we ended last Saturday (March 7) at the top of the mountain by taking first place.”
Haslam was referring to the program’s victory at the “Dancing With the Colleens” competition at Sheldon High, a performance that ended with a season-high score from judges.
“Never in my 15-year coaching career have I felt so connected to my dancers on the floor,” Haslam said. “I was literally sitting on the gym floor in the middle front only a few feet from where Jordyn (McMullen) started her solo. And by the time she did her second breath, I was choked up. That performance and that feeling is something I will never forget.”
The positive vibe then made its way back to Philomath.
“Over the past week, I’ve had so many random people come and tell me that they were touched by that performance at Sheldon,” Haslam said. “Then when I asked if we could perform at the basketball state game (March 7 at home), I was expecting to be told that ASB would be doing the halftime with hoop shoot and our state routine was too long.”
But a short time later, Haslam found out that they could perform at halftime of the boys’ game.
“There have been a very few state routines performed in our gym at home,” Haslam said. “They are so much longer than normal dances that the only times we’ve really been ready and been able to perform was at state games that were not held at our venue.”
The Shining Stars nailed another top performance in front of a spirit-filled Warrior crowd.
“The vibes were so good that day after we came home from Sheldon it was like a ripple effect left over that carried into our halftime performance,” Haslam said. “The audience felt the message and even at a noisy basketball game, the room went quiet and we made them feel something.”
Haslam said she’s loved every minute of the team’s perfection of “The Climb” routine.
“Even this week on Tuesday when we did all our last choreography changes and we changed our ending and added our mountain, it was an incredible practice because I got to see our state piece finally come to a resting place that felt right and completed the story,” Haslam said.
Losing state is a tough pill to swallow though. Haslam, who has been involved with dance for several years, loves the traditions that have developed. For example, take the door decorating contest at the team’s hotel or the Spaghetti Factory trip.
“Each member of the team writes a personal letter to every team member and then we compile them in a book and read them silently but together at the Spaghetti Factory,” Haslam said.
Following the announcement that the winter sports championships had been canceled, Haslam felt compelled to watch videos of past state competitions — a stretch that started clear back when the senior she now has in high school was just in kindergarten.
For Haslam, the dance team girls are part of her family.
“I had to laugh because on my computer where all of my pictures are stored, many of the dance team girls appear with members of my family as the most frequently photographed people on my computer,” she said.
Seniors that will be leaving the program include Aubrey Casey, Holly Kampher, Natasha Leman, Meg Loyd and McMullen.
Haslam is clinging to the hope that the dance team can perform one last time. Those hopes include the City Showcase to go on later this spring.
“I think we need to do it — this has been so abrupt,” she said in reference to the sports and activities shutdown. “Plus we need to keep our traditions alive. This will be our 15th showcase.”
Whether that does or doesn’t happen, she would at least like to take to the floor one more time in front of the home crowd.
“I want our families and the student body to see it one final time with our freshman Morgan (Gross) on top of the mountain holding that flag,” she said. “Then our season will be done.”