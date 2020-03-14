Shining Stars finish on 'top of the mountain' in final competition

The positive vibe then made its way back to Philomath.

“Over the past week, I’ve had so many random people come and tell me that they were touched by that performance at Sheldon,” Haslam said. “Then when I asked if we could perform at the basketball state game (March 7 at home), I was expecting to be told that ASB would be doing the halftime with hoop shoot and our state routine was too long.”

But a short time later, Haslam found out that they could perform at halftime of the boys’ game.

“There have been a very few state routines performed in our gym at home,” Haslam said. “They are so much longer than normal dances that the only times we’ve really been ready and been able to perform was at state games that were not held at our venue.”

The Shining Stars nailed another top performance in front of a spirit-filled Warrior crowd.

“The vibes were so good that day after we came home from Sheldon it was like a ripple effect left over that carried into our halftime performance,” Haslam said. “The audience felt the message and even at a noisy basketball game, the room went quiet and we made them feel something.”

Haslam said she’s loved every minute of the team’s perfection of “The Climb” routine.