Softball’s Hannah Williams sees debut college season cut short

“Our trainer sent out home workouts — obviously we can’t get into gyms right now — so were doing at-home workouts right now and everybody’s just trying to find motivation and help each other through this time,” said Williams, who is home with her family in Corvallis. “Obviously, the coach wants us to go and all of us want to go hit and take ground balls or do whatever we can so we can get better.”

Williams will be focusing primarily on hitting in the coming months.

“I have worked with my coaches to come up with the best way for me to work on the things that I need to work on,” she said. “I have an individual hitting plan that I’m going to implement all summer and with the extended break because we have no season, I’ll be working on that through that time and that’ll carry over into next season. The work will show, hopefully.”

Williams said she actually could still play another year of summer club ball because of when her 19th birthday falls.

“I have thought about possibly doing a couple of pickup games but I don’t know for sure because my travel team does not have the same coaches and everybody went their own ways,” she said. “So I’m not sure what I’ll do.”