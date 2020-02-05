Stayton pushes Philomath girls to the limit but Warriors come out on top, 43-41

“There was definitely a lot more weight (on our shoulders),” Rust said when asked how the team reacted with Kramer not on the floor. “When she went out and I told the team that we were going to do it for her.”

Stayton came out strong and built a 19-7 lead a couple of minutes into the second quarter. The deficit was down to eight by the intermission with Rust scoring on an assist from Kramer with 1 second left in the half.

Stayton had scored more points in the first half than it did in the entire game the first time around.

“I don’t necessarily think they changed anything,” Rust said about the opponent’s strategy. “I think we just played down to their level and not to our level.”

Silva gave the Eagles a lot of credit for their game plan.

“They take it very slow and get great looks on the offensive end and they’re scrappy and tough on the defensive end,” Silva said. “They don’t give up anything on transition and so we have to find ways to execute.”

And that was a key point throughout the game. The Warriors weren’t scoring points on the transition and had to execute out of their half-court offense.