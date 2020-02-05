Stayton pushes Philomath girls to the limit but Warriors come out on top, 43-41

For the first time this season in the Oregon West Conference, the Philomath High girls basketball team had to battle to the end for a victory.
The unbeaten, No. 1-ranked Warriors rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half and then made just enough free throws at the end to pull out a 43-41 victory.
Philomath had to get it done with its top scorer on the bench with foul trouble for most of the second half.
“We came together, we were resilient and we played for each other and came out on top,” said junior Mia Rust, one of three players who hit double figures for the Warriors. “We know they’re a team that likes to do this — they slow it down, not a lot of points scored. We just weren’t prepared for it.”
The Eagles (12-6 overall, 4-3 Oregon West) lost on their own floor to Philomath (18-0, 7-0) on Jan. 10 by 26 points.
“They’re a top-10 team, they’re a good team,” Philomath coach Ben Silva said. “It was no surprise to me and we did prepare for it. Whether or not we went out and executed the game plan was a different story.”
Not in the game plan was the rough night that sophomore Sage Kramer had with fouls. Coming off a 40-point performance Friday at Woodburn, Kramer could never really kick it into high gear against the Eagles with trips to the bench. She fouled out with 3:31 left in the game.
“There was definitely a lot more weight (on our shoulders),” Rust said when asked how the team reacted with Kramer not on the floor. “When she went out and I told the team that we were going to do it for her.”
Stayton came out strong and built a 19-7 lead a couple of minutes into the second quarter. The deficit was down to eight by the intermission with Rust scoring on an assist from Kramer with 1 second left in the half.
Stayton had scored more points in the first half than it did in the entire game the first time around.
“I don’t necessarily think they changed anything,” Rust said about the opponent’s strategy. “I think we just played down to their level and not to our level.”
Silva gave the Eagles a lot of credit for their game plan.
“They take it very slow and get great looks on the offensive end and they’re scrappy and tough on the defensive end,” Silva said. “They don’t give up anything on transition and so we have to find ways to execute.”
And that was a key point throughout the game. The Warriors weren’t scoring points on the transition and had to execute out of their half-court offense.
In the third quarter, Stayton went up by 11 at 32-21 after senior guard KJ Nyquist hit a 3-pointer. With Kramer on the bench with three fouls, the Warriors had to find a way to get the offense going.
Philomath responded with an 11-2 run to pull to within 34-32 with 1:11 remaining in the third. During that stretch, senior Emma Pankalla hit two 3-pointers — the second after junior Kaili Saathoff snagged an offensive rebound and kicked it out. Rust brought her teammates to their feet with a reverse layup and then Pankalla converted on a traditional three-point play with a basket and foul shot.
“We have other girls that can score and they shot the ball pretty well in the second half,” Silva said. “We’re pretty deep; I have a lot of confidence in our team.”
Stayton regrouped over the final minute to take a five-point lead into the fourth quarter. But the Philomath defense would allow only four points the rest of the way.
The Warriors’ first lead of the game came with 6:27 remaining. Philomath opened the quarter with a Pankalla hoop, a Rust basket off an in-bounds pass, a Kramer free throw and a Rust put-back.
Stayton broke the run with a free throw but Philomath’s Rust scored with an assist to senior Rivers Nuno for a 41-38 lead with 4:50 left on the clock. Eagles sophomore Miley Mitchell drive for a quick basket at the 2:24 mark to cut Philomath’s lead to 42-41.
Pankalla went to the foul line with 1:12 remaining and made 1 of 2 for a two-point lead. On the other end, Pankalla blocked a shot with 53 seconds left. But Stayton forced a turnover and ran the clock down to 15 seconds before taking a timeout.
The play went to Nyquist with Pankalla defending. The shot missed and Rust secured the rebound and drew a foul.
With 7 seconds left, Rust missed on the front end of a 1-and-1 and the Eagles had one final chance. The speedy Nyquist drove to the basket but a layup attempt wouldn’t fall for her and the buzzer sounded.
Silva needed to tell his team to slow it down a little in the final minute.
“We’re always in that go, go, go mode and we have to play games where you have to maybe slow it down a little bit and execute there at the end,” he said.
For the game, Philomath’s comfort level on the floor seemed to be out of sync.
“We were getting looks, we were executing, but it was a matter of trying to force too many outside shots with no rhythm and that’s not our offense,” Silva said.
It was the third time this season that Philomath had rallied from a double-digit deficit to post a victory — the others coming against Astoria and Lebanon.
Besides those 12 from Rust, Pankalla finished with 13 points and Kramer scored 12.
Sophomore Karlee Tyler scored 13 for the Eagles.
The Warriors play Friday at Stayton with a 7 p.m. tip-off time.
Philomath 43, Stayton 41
Tuesday at Philomath
STAYTON (12-6, 4-3) 13 12 12 4 — 41
PHILOMATH (18-0, 7-0) 7 10 15 11 — 43
Stayton: Karlee Tyler 6 1-2 13, KJ Nyquist 2 6-7 11, Miley Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Maddy Mitzel 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Tyler 0 3-4 3, Tori Nyquist 1 0-2 3, Emma Storey 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-15 41.
Philomath: Emma Pankalla 5 1-1 13, Mia Rust 6 0-1 12, Sage Kramer 4 3-6 12, Kaili Saathoff 1 1-2 3, Rivers Nuno 1 0-0 2, Lara Hunter 0 1-2 1, Braedyn McNeely 0 0-0 0, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-12 43.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 41, Stayton 26
Tuesday at Philomath
STAYTON 5 6 4 11 — 26
PHILOMATH 16 11 10 4 — 41
PHS scoring: Hailie Couture 13, Kiya Smith 11, Ingrid Hellesto 5, Elizabeth Morales 4, Alyson Todd 4, K Bacho 2, Mia Bennett 2, Cassidy Lewis 0, Alivia Pittman 0, Mia Cook 0.
Team notes: The JV team’s record improves to 14-0 on the season. ... Philomath shot out to leads of 16-5 at the end of the first and 27-11 at halftime. ... Hailie Couture hit three 3-pointers as part of her 13 points. ... Kiya Smith scored nine of her 11 points in the first quarter. ... The JV squad plays Friday at Sweet Home.
Junior Varsity II
Team notes: The JVII squad did not play Tuesday night and will also not see any action on the trip to Sweet Home Friday. ... The team’s record stands at 10-0. ... The next JVII game on the schedule is Feb. 11 at home against Cascade.