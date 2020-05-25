Tennis scholarship materializes for Philomath's Selah Carlisle

Philomath High senior Selah Carlisle was hoping to have the type of senior season that would include a trip to the state tennis tournament and offers from regional colleges to compete at the next level.
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic hit and spring sports disappeared. Carlisle’s hopes to play college tennis appeared to be slipping away. Just recently, she received an email from Highline College, a two-year school located in Des Moines, Washington, that informed her of a late roster opening. The coach wanted to know if she’d be interested.
“I’ve always dreamed of playing college tennis but I never thought it would happen because my senior year was canceled,” Carlisle said during a phone interview Thursday. “When I got that email, I was really excited.”
Des Moines is located on the east shore of Puget Sound about halfway between Seattle and Tacoma. Carlisle was pleased to find an opportunity to play college tennis that’s relatively close to home.
“I had some offers, but they were all (on the) East Coast and really far away and this school is only four hours away,” she said.
Because of virus-related restrictions and closures, Carlisle wasn’t able to arrange a school tour. But she did head up to Des Moines to get a feel for the community and campus.
“Everything was closed so I just drove around to check it out,” she said.
Carlisle, 18, didn’t have any previous contact with the school but Highline found out about her tennis skills through a recruiting website the she had registered with back during her sophomore season.
Carlisle had a pretty good junior year but fell short of qualifying for state. That’s why it was so tough to see her senior season get canceled.
“I thought I had a good chance of going to state and normally people look at you if you go to state,” she said. “So I was scared that I would have no chance of ever playing in college.”
Carlisle is actually somewhat new to the sport of tennis and in fact, she only played for the first time in practice during her freshman year. Her brother, Cecil Carlisle (who goes by his middle name, Caleb), turned her on to the sport.
“I played volleyball and basketball and after that, I was just really tired and just wanted to take a break from sports for a while,” she said. “My brother was a senior and he’s like, ‘you’ve got to play tennis, it’s the best.’”
Carlisle said she resisted at first with the desire to just focus on academics. But he convinced her to try it out.
“I fell in love with the sport and decided that’s all I wanted to do,” she said. “I’ve tried a bunch of other sports but I’ve really not enjoyed them as much as I’ve enjoyed tennis.”
Carlisle’s style of play in high school has been to stay back and not rush the net — depend on a consistent stroke and outhit her opponent. She knows she’ll need to work on her net play at the next level.
“I’ve been playing singles for the past few years but I know in college that I’ll have to play doubles as well,” Carlisle said, adding that she hasn’t played doubles since her freshman season at PHS.
This spring, the Highline women’s tennis team saw its season get canceled, although the players did get a few matches in. The roster had just two sophomores and six freshmen — none from Oregon.
Former Washington State tennis player Laura Rosa serves as Highline’s head coach. The Thunderbirds play their home matches at the Boeing Employees Tennis Club in nearby Kent.
Carlisle plans to enroll in the school’s pre-nursing program with the goal of later transferring to a four-year school.
Highline’s scholarship offer pays for partial tuition and is renewable each year.
Carlisle’s next move will be to get back on a tennis court and then prepare for this fall.
“This summer, they’ll send us workouts to do,” she said. “When the first day of school arrives, we’ll have workouts and then we starting training until spring when we start to really play.”
Carlisle is believed to be the first female player from Philomath High to earn a collegiate scholarship in tennis. Coincidentally, Colton Beckstead recently became the first PHS male player to head to college on a tennis scholarship with his decision to compete at Treasure Valley Community College in eastern Oregon.
