Tennis scholarship materializes for Philomath's Selah Carlisle

“Everything was closed so I just drove around to check it out,” she said.

Carlisle, 18, didn’t have any previous contact with the school but Highline found out about her tennis skills through a recruiting website the she had registered with back during her sophomore season.

Carlisle had a pretty good junior year but fell short of qualifying for state. That’s why it was so tough to see her senior season get canceled.

“I thought I had a good chance of going to state and normally people look at you if you go to state,” she said. “So I was scared that I would have no chance of ever playing in college.”

Carlisle is actually somewhat new to the sport of tennis and in fact, she only played for the first time in practice during her freshman year. Her brother, Cecil Carlisle (who goes by his middle name, Caleb), turned her on to the sport.

“I played volleyball and basketball and after that, I was just really tired and just wanted to take a break from sports for a while,” she said. “My brother was a senior and he’s like, ‘you’ve got to play tennis, it’s the best.’”

Carlisle said she resisted at first with the desire to just focus on academics. But he convinced her to try it out.