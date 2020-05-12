Top talent chosen for all-decade girls soccer squads

Over the past 10 years, the Philomath High girls soccer program has been one of the most consistent winners in all of Class 4A. The Warriors earned a spot in the state playoffs all 10 years and moved past the first round on nine occasions.
Philomath won its lone state title in the sport back in 2008. During the 2010s, the Warriors got as far as the semifinals on three occasions — 2011 and 2012 under John Williams and in 2017 under Mat Phelps.
When you add up all the wins and losses, Philomath won 75% of its games during the decade with a 117-36-11 record. As a result, the challenge to choose first and second teams with so many exceptional players in the program proved to be a daunting task.
The all-conference and all-state teams were checked for each of the 10 seasons as a starting point. Williams and Phelps shared their insight into the process with their recommendations and various other factors were considered to come up with the first and second teams.
Philomath High’s all-decade first team includes eight field players — Sierra Grunwald (2007-10), Anna Rose Peterson (2010-13), Jenna Grunwald (2011-14), Carrie Lillis (2014-17), Quincey Pittman (2015-18), Alivia Pittman (2017-19), Anna Sackmann (2010-13) and Tegan Grunwald (2008-11). Two defenders are included with Loren Rogers (2013-16) and Mia Rust (2017-19). The first-team goalkeeper is Kena Bacho (2015-18).
Let’s take a closer look at the players chosen for the first team:
Sierra Grunwald: Grunwald played just one season during the past decade but could easily be called one of the best players in Warriors girls soccer history. She scored both goals in Philomath’s state title game back in 2008 and could beat opponents with her accuracy either through shots on goal or passing to set up her teammates. “She regularly received bad passes and turned them into good passes,” Williams said. Grunwald had 13 assists and six goals during her senior season with time at both midfielder and forward. Grunwald’s last season earned her the Oregon West Player of the Year honor as well as Co-Player of the Year in all of Class 4A.
Anna Rose Peterson: Coach Williams called Peterson “the heart and soul” of the 2013 squad that finished with a 13-2 record. The rest of the conference’s coaches obviously remembered what she could do on the field and awarded her with Oregon West Player of the Year honors. Peterson also earned a first-team spot on the 2013 all-state team. A versatile player, Peterson had made all-conference first team as a goalkeeper during her junior season. Even as a freshman, her teammates started calling her “Mom” — a testament to her value to the program.
Jenna Grunwald: Grunwald had one of the best four-year careers of high school soccer in the PHS history with a run from 2011 to 2014. She made first-team all-conference all four seasons, all-state second team as a sophomore and junior and first-team all-state as a senior. Grunwald was the Oregon West’s player of the year in 2014. “Jenna is an excellent and versatile soccer player,” Williams wrote in his 2014 all-league nominations. “She has excellent ball-handling skills, great speed, excellent stamina, excellent one-on-one moves and an accurate and powerful left foot. She is not afraid to take on the other team’s defense but is also unselfish with the ball.”
Carrie Lillis: A four-year starter and another player that could be considered one of the program’s best ever, Lillis was a scoring machine for the Warriors from 2014 through 2017. During her time with PHS, Lillis scored 74 goals and had 14 assists. One of her top performances came in the first round of the 2016 playoffs during her junior year. In a 3-1 win over Junction City, Lillis scored all three of the team’s goals — two in overtime. Lillis, who often battled through injuries to remain on the field, made the all-league first team three times and the all-state team twice, including first team as a senior. Lillis was also the conference’s Co-Player of the Year in 2017.
Quincey Pittman: Another player who contributed all four years during a Warriors career that ran from 2015 to 2018, Pittman could often be found around the net but also defended well and excelled with her speed and skill. “She’s definitely another one of those stalwarts in the field,” Phelps said following Pittman’s senior season when she led the team in goals and was second in assists. “In the midfield, she can just do it all. I think that’s recognized.” As far as postseason honors go, Pittman was included on the all-OWC team all four years — honorable mention as a freshman, second team as a sophomore and first team as a junior and senior. In her final season, Pittman earned a spot on the all-state second team.
Alivia Pittman: Although she still has a season remaining with a 2020 senior campaign, Pittman secures a spot on the 2010s first team with her performances from the 2017 through 2019 seasons. Pittman had been on the all-OWC first team twice now following her sophomore and junior seasons and was on the second team as a freshman. She also received all-state recognition this past fall with inclusion on the second team. “She’s one of those players that can get things going,” Phelps said last season after Pittman had 11 goals and seven assists. “She can really open up the game for herself and her teammates just with her speed and ability on the outside. She’s a big part of the way we attack.”
Anna Sackmann: A four-year starter, Sackmann helped the Warriors to 55 wins during her time with the program from 2010 through 2013. Primarily a midfielder, Sackmann could play any position on the field. “Anna is a very versatile player who brings an extremely high work rate to every game,” Williams said in 2013. “She has played in the defensive midfield position for us for the majority of the year, helping us control the midfield. She has also learned how to make attacking runs as the opportunity presents itself.” Sackmann was a second-team all-league selection as a sophomore and made the first team following her junior and senior seasons.
Tegan Grunwald: Another skilled Grunwald that has contributed to the soccer program, Tegan had a memorable run with the Warriors from 2008 to 2011. In this decade, she was first-team all-OWC following her junior year in 2010 and senior year in 2011. She also earned all-state recognition both of those years and was on the first team as a senior. Grunwald was the conference’s player of the year in 2011 as well. “She is the best ball handler we have, always plays strong on the ball, has a great first touch, has excellent soccer speed and has excellent field vision,” Williams said in 2011. “She plays either midfielder or forward and is Philomath’s No. 1 player.” In her final two seasons, Grunwald had 17 goals and 27 assists.
Loren Rogers: During her senior season in 2016, Rogers was all over the place and earned Co-Player of the Year in the Oregon West Conference. Rogers was also included on the Class 4A first team. “Loren’s just a versatile, strong player. She can do anything and no matter where we put her, she’s good,” Phelps said in 2016. “She’d fight for everything and she’s a huge reason why we had seven shutouts in league play.” Following the 2014 season, Williams said of Rogers, “She is very hard-working who has rarely been beaten one-on-one and plays smart when she has the ball on her feet, making excellent distributions out of the midfield.”
Mia Rust: Through her first three years in the program, Rust has been included on the all-Oregon West team all three times. She still has her senior season to play this coming fall. Rust has been an exceptional presence in Philomath’s center-defense spot. “It was obvious who was in control back there and she saved us a number of times in difficult situations,” Phelps said in 2018 when Rust was on the all-OWC first team. “She was really a force in the center of the defense.” Oddly, Rust was on the second team following this past season.
Kena Bacho: The first-team goalkeeper spot could have gone either way between Bacho and Abi Pittman. Bacho gets the edge with more postseason honors and a 2017 playoff run to the state semifinals that included wins of 2-1 over Gladstone and 1-0 over Scappoose. “I think she’s always been an anchor, a motivator, somebody who leads by example,” Phelps said about Bacho in 2018. “The effort of making some big saves gives us a big emotional push sometimes.”
Not much of a drop-off in talent can be seen with the second team. Field players include Brierre Marshall (2011-14), Megan Kilgore (2011-14), Haylee Grimmer (2010-13), Sara Ham (2009-12), Alison Jensen (2009-12), Emma Callender (2011-14), Halle Hewitt (2016-19) and Braedyn McNeely (2017-19). The defenders are Andrea Whiteman (2007-10) and Joceline Howard (2007-10). The goalkeeper is Abi Pittman (2012-15).
