Top talent chosen for all-decade girls soccer squads

Carrie Lillis: A four-year starter and another player that could be considered one of the program’s best ever, Lillis was a scoring machine for the Warriors from 2014 through 2017. During her time with PHS, Lillis scored 74 goals and had 14 assists. One of her top performances came in the first round of the 2016 playoffs during her junior year. In a 3-1 win over Junction City, Lillis scored all three of the team’s goals — two in overtime. Lillis, who often battled through injuries to remain on the field, made the all-league first team three times and the all-state team twice, including first team as a senior. Lillis was also the conference’s Co-Player of the Year in 2017.

Quincey Pittman: Another player who contributed all four years during a Warriors career that ran from 2015 to 2018, Pittman could often be found around the net but also defended well and excelled with her speed and skill. “She’s definitely another one of those stalwarts in the field,” Phelps said following Pittman’s senior season when she led the team in goals and was second in assists. “In the midfield, she can just do it all. I think that’s recognized.” As far as postseason honors go, Pittman was included on the all-OWC team all four years — honorable mention as a freshman, second team as a sophomore and first team as a junior and senior. In her final season, Pittman earned a spot on the all-state second team.