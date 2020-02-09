Travis King takes over as head softball coach at Philomath High

Philomath High’s recipe for success in softball will see no philosophical changes despite a turnover at the top with its head coach.
Travis King, 41, accepted the position a couple of weeks ago and now prepares for pitchers and catchers to report on Feb. 17.
“I’m ready ... I’m 100 percent ready,” King said last week in a phone interview. “I said it to (baseball coach) Levi Webber last night that if we could just go to practices and games right now, I would love it — just get going with that and get rid of all of the other stuff.”
King’s enthusiasm to get into the season is understandable with the program’s exceptional record of 42-15 over the past two years.
“One of my main goals for this is we have a very good program going and we want to keep it going in that direction, so I don’t want to change anything,” King said. “We want to keep that steady with what we’re doing. The ultimate goal is to win a state championship.”
King, who has never been the head coach of a high school program until now, has been coaching in Philomath for close to a decade, first getting into it at the 10U level with a daughter on the roster. He’s well-known to the players.
“Most of these girls (on the PHS roster) I’ve coached at some point in time in their careers,” King said.
King succeeds Erik Remington, who resigned late last year following a career change that challenged the amount of hours he could commit to coaching. Despite Remington stepping down, he will still be involved with the program.
You have free articles remaining.
“He’s still helping out tremendously,” King said. “He’s in the shadows with various things, helping with offseason workouts ... but he’s very much alive in the program.”
King, a Crescent Valley High graduate, has been with the softball program as a coach under Remington for the past two seasons. In 2018, he served as an assistant with the junior varsity squad and he then moved into the varsity assistant role last year, replacing Jeff Ordway.
As far his staff of assistants, King said he’s been in contact with Jessica Motter, who will stay on as the JV coach and a varsity assistant. As of last week, King was working on filling a varsity assistant position and added that he does have volunteers to help with the JV.
It appears as though King will need the help. Based on a recent player meeting, the softball program seems to be flourishing with 36 girls expressing an interest and signing up.
“It’s huge for the program ... it’s huge to see that our girls want to come out and play,” King said. “They’re signing up and they want to try it. We’ve got a good program going.”
When new coaches take over programs, the standard scenario is to try to rebuild. Philomath’s situation is unique with the Warriors among the best teams in Class 4A. As such, does King feel any pressure to continue that high level of play?
“I’m not feeling that pressure because I know what we have and what we have to work with,” King said. “When I started with JV two years ago, I knew what we had with the program and where it was going. We’re seeing that now — these girls are working their way up, so it’s great.
“I don’t feel pressure there, per se ... there are always unknown things you don’t see on the field necessarily, getting all the little pieces together,” he added.
It all gets started for real on March 17 with the season opener on the home field against Lebanon.