Travis King takes over as head softball coach at Philomath High

Philomath High’s recipe for success in softball will see no philosophical changes despite a turnover at the top with its head coach.

Travis King, 41, accepted the position a couple of weeks ago and now prepares for pitchers and catchers to report on Feb. 17.

“I’m ready ... I’m 100 percent ready,” King said last week in a phone interview. “I said it to (baseball coach) Levi Webber last night that if we could just go to practices and games right now, I would love it — just get going with that and get rid of all of the other stuff.”

King’s enthusiasm to get into the season is understandable with the program’s exceptional record of 42-15 over the past two years.

“One of my main goals for this is we have a very good program going and we want to keep it going in that direction, so I don’t want to change anything,” King said. “We want to keep that steady with what we’re doing. The ultimate goal is to win a state championship.”

King, who has never been the head coach of a high school program until now, has been coaching in Philomath for close to a decade, first getting into it at the 10U level with a daughter on the roster. He’s well-known to the players.