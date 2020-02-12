Warrior Nation: Feb. 12, 2020

The Week Ahead
Swimming — It’s a big week for Philomath High’s swimmers with the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 meet Friday and Saturday at the Albany Community Pool. Held at that venue every season, Sweet Home the designated host school. Action on both days of the meet is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Boys basketball — The Warriors head to the conference’s easternmost school with a Friday trip to Sisters. The Outlaws have struggled this season, entering this week winless in league play.
Girls basketball — Philomath shouldn’t have any issues Friday at Sisters, having defeated the Outlaws by 40 points the first time the two teams played. The Warriors will then take a Tuesday off before resuming Feb. 21 at Newport.
Wrestling — The PHS grapplers head out to Florence Thursday to face Siuslaw in a dual. Both teams were at the Oregon West Duals last week but opted to not wrestle one another with this dual coming up on the schedule.
Cheer — Philomath’s squad will compete in this weekend’s Cheerleading State Championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. According to the OSAA, the team is scheduled to perform at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Five Things
• A trip to state is on the line this week for PHS swimmers competing at districts in Albany. Top prospects include Eli McLennan, Carrson Hirte, Caleb Matthews and Brennan Provance for the boys and Melia Morton, Maggie Ross, Audrey Davis and Hannah Hernandez for the girls, although there are always surprises with someone else coming through under pressure.
• Philomath played Cascade in boys basketball this week after the paper went to press. If it was a win, the Warriors remain in contention for the Oregon West title. If a loss, Philomath still has plenty to play for in terms of finishing high in the OSAA rankings.
• Four PHS wrestlers have 30-plus wins on the season with Issiah Blackburn (32-9), Connar Kohn (32-5), Blake Niemann (31-5) and Blaise Pindell (31-11). Three others have at least 20 victories with David Griffith (24-19), Joseph Choi (21-13) and Reynece Ryan (20-4).
• As mentioned in an online blog this week, senior Emma Pankalla broke the career assists record for the PHS girls basketball program earlier this season. The record had been held by Kerri Moos, who played for the Warriors in the 1980s. Pankalla also holds the school records for most assists in a season and in a game.
• The cheer squad will be one of 11 schools vying for a trophy at Saturday’s state championships in Portland. Newport won the title last season. The program has come a long way under coach Kathy Kohler over the past few years.
By the Numbers
44-0 — The combined records of the Philomath High varsity, JV and JVII programs coming into this week.
1 — The number of seniors recognized at Philomath High’s final wrestling appearance last week. Cooper Latz was recognized by the crowd on hand with his parents sharing the moment. He was unable to wrestle that night, however, because of illness.
9 — The difference in the number of points that the Philomath and Cascade boys basketball team’s defense had allowed this season through 19 games. The Cougars had allowed 790 and the Warriors 799 heading into their Tuesday matchup.
In the Books
55 years ago — This week in 1965, the Philomath High boys basketball team was fighting for third place in the Yawama League standings with an important game at home against Amity. Earlier in the season, Amity defeated Philomath by eight points behind the strength of 48 free-throw attempts.
“It’s a big game for us,” PHS coach Chuck Vaughn said. “If we can solve our defensive problems and stay out of foul trouble, we’ll give them trouble.”
Philomath would need to play Amity without its 6-foot-8 junior center Dan Eastman, however. Vaughn reported that Eastman was suffering from a bad back — an injury not considered to be serious but expected to keep him out of the game.
The coach’s plan was to move Wade Kinsland from guard to forward and switch Buster Davis from forward into the center spot. Davis was the team’s top scorer and rebounder. Chas Burgess, Gene Williams and Andy Hockema were also expected to start with Bill McNelly as the top reserve off the bench.
So how did the game turn out?
Davis scored 24 and Hockema tossed in 17 as the Warriors took a 61-50 victory. Philomath trailed by three at the end of the first quarter but went on a 25-7 run in the second to build a lead.
Philomath trailed Dayton (10-0) and Nestucca (10-1) at that point in the season in the league standings but had secured third at 6-4 with Amity fourth at 5-5.