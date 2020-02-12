Warrior Nation: Feb. 12, 2020

• A trip to state is on the line this week for PHS swimmers competing at districts in Albany. Top prospects include Eli McLennan, Carrson Hirte, Caleb Matthews and Brennan Provance for the boys and Melia Morton, Maggie Ross, Audrey Davis and Hannah Hernandez for the girls, although there are always surprises with someone else coming through under pressure.

• Philomath played Cascade in boys basketball this week after the paper went to press. If it was a win, the Warriors remain in contention for the Oregon West title. If a loss, Philomath still has plenty to play for in terms of finishing high in the OSAA rankings.

• Four PHS wrestlers have 30-plus wins on the season with Issiah Blackburn (32-9), Connar Kohn (32-5), Blake Niemann (31-5) and Blaise Pindell (31-11). Three others have at least 20 victories with David Griffith (24-19), Joseph Choi (21-13) and Reynece Ryan (20-4).

• As mentioned in an online blog this week, senior Emma Pankalla broke the career assists record for the PHS girls basketball program earlier this season. The record had been held by Kerri Moos, who played for the Warriors in the 1980s. Pankalla also holds the school records for most assists in a season and in a game.

