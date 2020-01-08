Warrior Nation: Jan. 8, 2020

• The girls basketball team is the only unbeaten remaining in Class 4A heading into this week. In fact, the Warriors have the only perfect record among schools in the five largest classifications. There are two unbeatens in Class 1A with St. Paul (12-0) and Crane (9-0).

• The Oregon Wrestling Forum’s most-recent Class 4A rankings (published Jan. 3 before the King of the Hill tournament) showed four Philomath grapplers. Junior Issiah Blackburn had a No. 6 ranking in the 182-pound weight division. Junior Connar Kohn was at No. 8 at 220. Sophomores Blake Niemann (No. 11 at 106) and Blaise Pindell (No. 13 at 126) were also mentioned. Sweet Home was listed as the No. 1 team. OWF’s Richard Rockwell compiles the rankings.

• The girls basketball team got some good coverage from OSAAtoday’s Jerry Ulmer, who covered the Philomath-Hidden Valley game. To read his story, go online to www.osaa.org/today. He did interviews with Sage Kramer and Ben Silva. A quote from Hidden Valley coach Joel Jessee: “Everybody going into the summer said that it’s Philomath’s year to lose it. After playing them, I’m not making excuses, but my best player, if she doesn’t have the stomach flu, I think we’re right there. I feel good with where we’re at.”