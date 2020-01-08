Warrior Nation: Jan. 8, 2020

The Week Ahead
Boys Basketball — The Warriors (8-2) will want to get off to a good start in the Oregon West with a Friday night battle at Stayton. The Eagles come in at 8-3 will be difficult to beat on the road. This coming Tuesday, Philomath will host Sweet Home, a tough team that entered this week at 9-2.
Girls Basketball — Philomath (10-0) will try to keep its early season train rolling with Friday’s trip to Stayton (8-3). The Warriors lost by 10 points last season on the Eagles’ floor. Then it’s a home game against Sweet Home (6-5) this coming Tuesday.
Wrestling — The wrestling squad will host a dual at 6 p.m. Friday against Central, a Class 5A school. Then it’s on to the annual Screamin’ Eagle tournament at Santiam Christian, which is set for a 9 a.m. start on Saturday. Coaches hadn’t decided heading into this week on whether they would send their two female wrestlers to Junction City or Toledo.
Swimming — Philomath plans to compete Thursday at the Taft Invitational. The meet, which also includes schools such as Newport, Gladstone, Toledo and others, is scheduled for a 3:15 start.
Five Things
• Based on the numbers listed in “Cutting Down the Nets: The Official Boys’ Basketball Records 100th Anniversary Edition, 1919-2019,” Blake Ecker should rank No. 81 for career coaching wins in Oregon boys basketball history. With the win over Hidden Valley Friday, Ecker’s record stands at 308-145 for a pretty good winning percentage of 68%.
• The girls basketball team is the only unbeaten remaining in Class 4A heading into this week. In fact, the Warriors have the only perfect record among schools in the five largest classifications. There are two unbeatens in Class 1A with St. Paul (12-0) and Crane (9-0).
• The Oregon Wrestling Forum’s most-recent Class 4A rankings (published Jan. 3 before the King of the Hill tournament) showed four Philomath grapplers. Junior Issiah Blackburn had a No. 6 ranking in the 182-pound weight division. Junior Connar Kohn was at No. 8 at 220. Sophomores Blake Niemann (No. 11 at 106) and Blaise Pindell (No. 13 at 126) were also mentioned. Sweet Home was listed as the No. 1 team. OWF’s Richard Rockwell compiles the rankings.
• The girls basketball team got some good coverage from OSAAtoday’s Jerry Ulmer, who covered the Philomath-Hidden Valley game. To read his story, go online to www.osaa.org/today. He did interviews with Sage Kramer and Ben Silva. A quote from Hidden Valley coach Joel Jessee: “Everybody going into the summer said that it’s Philomath’s year to lose it. After playing them, I’m not making excuses, but my best player, if she doesn’t have the stomach flu, I think we’re right there. I feel good with where we’re at.”
• Philomath’s boys basketball team came into this week at No. 3 in the OSAA rankings. The Warriors are at 8-2 overall. Two Oregon West teams that have better records (percentage-wise) are Cascade (9-1) and Sweet Home (9-2). They are ranked at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
By the Numbers
18.9 — The average margin of victory for the PHS girls basketball team so far this season. The Warriors have outscored opponents in their first 10 games, 559 to 370.
.599 — The combined winning percentage among the 14 wrestlers that have competed in varsity matches so far this season. The group has a combined record of 103-69. Four wrestlers have double-digit wins — Issiah Blackburn (15-4), Blaise Pindell (13-3), Connar Kohn (12-3) and Blake Niemann (11-3).
20.5 — Sophomore Sage Kramer’s per-game scoring average through 10 games. So far this season, Kramer has scored 20 or more points in eight of the 10 games with a high of 28 against Hidden Valley.
In the Books
35 years ago — In an impressive comeback by the girls basketball team, Philomath rallied from a 20-4 deficit in the first quarter to beat Cascade, 59-52 in overtime. The game was played Jan. 4, 1985.
“We played a zone defense and let them shoot from wherever they wanted to in the first quarter,” PHS coach Shirley Huyett said. “When we went into a man-to-man defense, we made them work for their shots.”
Philomath trailed 30-21 at halftime and then took a 37-36 lead into the fourth quarter before the Cougars tied it up at the end of regulation. In overtime, the Warriors went on an 11-4 run to win it.
Trisha Stevens scored 30 points to lead Philomath scorers.