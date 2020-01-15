Warrior Nation: Jan. 15, 2020

The Week Ahead
Boys basketball — Philomath entered this week with a 9-2 record and No. 3 position in the OSAA’s power rankings. The Warriors head to Cascade Friday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the league. The Cougars entered this week at 10-2 and No. 7. Sisters comes into the PHS gym this Tuesday. Both games tip-off at 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — The Warriors will try to keep their perfect record intact with a trip Friday to Cascade and home game Tuesday against Sisters. Both of those teams come into the week with sub-.500 records while Philomath was 11-0. Start times for the games are 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling — The wrestling squad will make a home appearance Wednesday with a dual against Junction City (6 p.m. start). Then it’s off to the very large Oregon Classic, which runs both Friday and Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Redmond.
Swimming — Philomath’s swim teams will compete at home Friday at 4 p.m. before heading over to South Albany on Saturday for the annual sprint meet. That meet is slated to get started early at 8 a.m.
Five Things
• The Philomath High girls basketball teams were a combined 24-0 heading into this week (they were scheduled to play Tuesday). The varsity was 11-0, the junior varsity 8-0 and the JVII team 5-0.
• The Warriors will see wrestlers from approximately 65 other schools at this weekend’s Oregon Classic. The event is organized as a duals tournament. Issiah Blackburn, Connar Cohn and Joseph Choi finished last year’s event with just one loss apiece.
You have free articles remaining.
• Philomath’s boys split last season’s conference series with Cascade — falling by three on the road and winning convincingly at home by 17.
• Three of the swim team’s last four regular-season meets will take place at Clemens Community Pool, beginning with Friday’s event. There will also be a dual against Junction City on Jan. 24 and a tri-meet against Blanchet Catholic and Salem Academy on Jan. 28.
• Four of the top seven teams in the OSAA’s boys basketball rankings heading into this week hail from the Oregon West Conference — No. 3 Philomath, No. 4 Woodburn, No. 6 Sweet Home and Nov. 7 Cascade. Stayton sits just outside the top 10 at No. 12.
By the Numbers
390 — The number of points allowed by the Philomath defense through the first 11 games — tops in Class 4A. That comes out to 35.5 points allowed per game.
4.24 — The margin of victory in seconds for PHS senior Maggie Ross in the 100-yard freestyle at last week’s Taft Invitational.
19 — The number of wins combined for Philomath and Cascade in boys basketball as this week got started. The Warriors and Cougars play Friday at the Turner-area school.
In the Books
30 years ago — Competing in the Central Tournament up at Monmouth, four Philomath High wrestlers came home with individual championships.
Orley Johnson (130 pounds), Frank Hernandez (148), Travis Howell (157) and Shon Cole (168) all went 3-0 at the event. Trona Free (123) won two of three and placed second. In the team standings, the Warriors finished third behind Junction City and Central.