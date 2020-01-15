Warrior Nation: Jan. 15, 2020

The Week Ahead

Boys basketball — Philomath entered this week with a 9-2 record and No. 3 position in the OSAA’s power rankings. The Warriors head to Cascade Friday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the league. The Cougars entered this week at 10-2 and No. 7. Sisters comes into the PHS gym this Tuesday. Both games tip-off at 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — The Warriors will try to keep their perfect record intact with a trip Friday to Cascade and home game Tuesday against Sisters. Both of those teams come into the week with sub-.500 records while Philomath was 11-0. Start times for the games are 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling — The wrestling squad will make a home appearance Wednesday with a dual against Junction City (6 p.m. start). Then it’s off to the very large Oregon Classic, which runs both Friday and Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Redmond.

Swimming — Philomath’s swim teams will compete at home Friday at 4 p.m. before heading over to South Albany on Saturday for the annual sprint meet. That meet is slated to get started early at 8 a.m.

Five Things