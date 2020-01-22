Warrior Nation: Jan. 22, 2020

Five Things

• Philomath’s boys basketball team has deserved the nickname “Road Warriors” so far this season. The team is unbeaten away from home with a 7-0 record. That includes three wins in a tournament and back-to-back road victories in the Oregon West over Stayton and Cascade.

• The girls basketball team remained No. 1 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll released Monday morning. Although the Warriors have been very impressive, including a notable nonconference run on the road, they’re not a unanimous choice with nine out of 13 first-place votes. Two others went to Astoria and the other two to Hidden Valley. Philomath beat both of those teams on their home floors.

• The prospects for the future of Philomath wrestling appear to be solid with the high number of underclassmen on this year’s varsity roster. Cameron Latz is the lone senior on the team. Among those taking the mat at the Oregon Classic in Redmond last weekend were five freshmen and four sophomores. And just for the record, both of the team’s girls wrestlers are young, too with one sophomore and one freshman.

