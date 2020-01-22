Warrior Nation: Jan. 22, 2020

The Week Ahead
Wrestling — Local wrestling fans in Philomath will get an extra treat Friday with the Mid-Valley Classic coming to town. The tournament moved to Philomath from South Albany after that school’s gymnasium was damaged in a mid-December fire. Participating schools joining the Warriors and RedHawks will be Central, Churchill, Harrisburg, McNary, Southridge and West Linn. There will be both a boys and girls tournament. On Saturday, Philomath’s girls are scheduled to compete in a tournament at Hood River Valley.
Swimming — Philomath will host two home events before heading into districts. The Warriors will face Junction City in a dual at 4 p.m. Friday and then host a tri-meet with Blanchet Catholic and Salem Academy at 4 p.m. this coming Tuesday.
Girls basketball — Philomath heads up to Tillamook Friday for a nonconference game and then will host Newport on Tuesday in the Warriors’ gym. Both of those opponents entered this week with 4-9 overall records.
Boys basketball — The Warriors will play Friday at Tillamook against a Cheesemakers squad that has seen ups and downs. Tillamook is 1-1 so far this season against OWC opponents, including a 17-point loss to Sweet Home. Philomath beat the Huskies early last week. The boys then host Newport this coming Tuesday.
Five Things
• Philomath’s boys basketball team has deserved the nickname “Road Warriors” so far this season. The team is unbeaten away from home with a 7-0 record. That includes three wins in a tournament and back-to-back road victories in the Oregon West over Stayton and Cascade.
• The girls basketball team remained No. 1 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll released Monday morning. Although the Warriors have been very impressive, including a notable nonconference run on the road, they’re not a unanimous choice with nine out of 13 first-place votes. Two others went to Astoria and the other two to Hidden Valley. Philomath beat both of those teams on their home floors.
• The prospects for the future of Philomath wrestling appear to be solid with the high number of underclassmen on this year’s varsity roster. Cameron Latz is the lone senior on the team. Among those taking the mat at the Oregon Classic in Redmond last weekend were five freshmen and four sophomores. And just for the record, both of the team’s girls wrestlers are young, too with one sophomore and one freshman.
• The swim team is in the stretch run with a pair of home appearances in the coming week to end the regular season. The team will then prepare for the 4A/3A/2A/1A district meet, which will be held again this year at Albany. Winners at the district meet earn an automatic trip to state. The OSAA then fills any remaining open lanes with the next-fastest times. District 3 features 11 schools.
• The Philomath boys ended last weekend at No. 1 in the OSAA rankings. Although an argument could be made that they don’t mean much until late in the season, the Warriors ascent to the top of 4A confirms that this team deserves recognition for their hard work and success on the court.
By the Numbers
39 — The number of seconds that PHS sophomore Reynece Ryan wrestled last weekend in the Nick Lutz Invitational in Florence. Ryan, who wrestled at 190 pounds, didn’t have much competition in her division with two matches against the same opponent — pins of 28 and 11 seconds.
10 — The number of 4A schools with double-digit victories — either 11 or 10 —heading into this week in boys basketball. Philomath, Marist Catholic, Klamath Union and Cascade each had 11 victories. Four of those 10 teams with 10 or 11 wins hail from the Oregon West.
55.6 — The scoring average through the first 13 games for Philomath’s girls basketball team. Astoria leads Class 4A with an offense that through its first 15 games averaged 56.5 ppg. Hidden Valley is right there as well behind the Warriors at 55.1 ppp.
In the Books
65 years ago — In January 1955, Two Philomath High football players were selected as alternates to play in the fourth annual Class B Shrine Game to be played Aug. 27 at Pendleton. Selected from the Warriors for the West squad were Loren Ness and John Wooley.
The all-star teams were selected by coaches and a Shrine committee. No school was permitted to have more than three players in the game.
Ness, a fullback, and Wooley, a tackle, were two of seven seniors on the 1954 Philomath team.
— Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express