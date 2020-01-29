Warrior Nation: Jan. 29, 2020

• The girls basketball coaches’ polls were released Monday morning and Philomath remains on top with a 15-0 record and eight of 10 first-place votes. Astoria is No. 2 and Baker No. 3. The two first-place votes that did not go to Philomath went to Astoria and Hidden Valley. The boys’ poll was not released before the newspaper’s deadline.

• Philomath’s cheer program will next compete on Feb. 8 at the Tualatin Last Chance competition. Kathy Kohler serves as the head coach with assistance from Ireland Misner. An online roster at the OSAA website shows a dozen cheer squad members with seniors Jordyn McMullen, Mckenzie Eaton and Olivia Pappalardo serving as captains.

• Girls wrestling is in the stretch run of its second OSAA-sanctioned season. By the time the Cottage Grove tournament occurs later this week, Philomath’s girls will have competed in nine regular-season tournaments. A district tournament will be coming up Feb. 7 at Thurston High and the girls state tournament will follow on Feb. 28-29 in Portland.

