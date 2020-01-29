Warrior Nation: Jan. 29, 2020

The Week Ahead
Boys basketball — Philomath wraps up its first trip through the Oregon West Conference on Friday with a big game at Woodburn. Entering this week, both the Warriors and Bulldogs were unbeaten in league play. PHS will then host Stayton on Tuesday.
Girls basketball — The Warriors play Woodburn on Friday in the Bulldogs’ gym. Philomath comes home to play Stayton on Tuesday and a Warriors victory would pretty much wrap up the OWC title.
Wrestling — Philomath will have been rested for a week by the time the two-day Cottage Grove Invitational gets started on Friday. The Warriors will then host a dual this coming Wednesday against Elmira.
Swimming — The schedule doesn’t show any competitions in the coming week for the swim team. The Warriors were slated to compete Tuesday at home in a tri-meet, which occurred after the newspaper’s deadline.
Five Things
• Philomath will host the annual Shining Stars Dance Competition this Saturday as the “second half” of the season gets started. The group will try to perfect its performances leading up to state on March 20 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Lori Haslam is the head coach with Kayley Kampfer serving as an assistant. Seniors Aubrey Casey, Hollyn Eves and Jordyn McMullen serve as captains of a 16-member squad.
• The girls basketball coaches’ polls were released Monday morning and Philomath remains on top with a 15-0 record and eight of 10 first-place votes. Astoria is No. 2 and Baker No. 3. The two first-place votes that did not go to Philomath went to Astoria and Hidden Valley. The boys’ poll was not released before the newspaper’s deadline.
• Philomath’s cheer program will next compete on Feb. 8 at the Tualatin Last Chance competition. Kathy Kohler serves as the head coach with assistance from Ireland Misner. An online roster at the OSAA website shows a dozen cheer squad members with seniors Jordyn McMullen, Mckenzie Eaton and Olivia Pappalardo serving as captains.
• Girls wrestling is in the stretch run of its second OSAA-sanctioned season. By the time the Cottage Grove tournament occurs later this week, Philomath’s girls will have competed in nine regular-season tournaments. A district tournament will be coming up Feb. 7 at Thurston High and the girls state tournament will follow on Feb. 28-29 in Portland.
You have free articles remaining.
• The OSAA’s football ad-hoc committee made its final recommendations for classification changes to the executive board. Among the play-downs that have been confirmed are Philomath, Junction City, McLoughlin and Sisters to 3A. Going down from 5A to 4A will be Milwaukie and North Eugene. The executive committee will review the changes for potential adoption at its Feb. 10 meeting.
By the Numbers
21.5 — The average number of points that the Philomath girls basketball team has allowed per game through its first four contests in the Oregon West Conference. In three of those four games, the opponent scored no more than 20.
1:06 — The average length of a Reynece Ryan wrestling match this season when she wins with a pin. Ryan, an Alsea sophomore who wrestles with Philomath through a co-op agreement, has 14 pins. Out of those, nine occurred in less than a minute.
65.3% — The percentage of athletes in winter sports programs that are either freshmen or sophomores. In all, 98 students compete in basketball, wrestling or swimming with 16 seniors, 18 juniors, 28 sophomores and 36 freshmen.
In the Books
25 years ago — “No matter who we put on the floor, they meshed together. Things just clicked well for us.”
Those were the words of PHS boys basketball coach Dave Garvin following a Jan. 31, 1995 ValCo League victory over Waldport. The Warriors went clear to the end of its bench and the same thing kept happening in the 85-47 win.
“It was a good all-around game — our assist total shows how well we did as a team,” Garvin added.
The Warriors went to 6-1 in the league, 8-5 overall with the win. Anthony Clifton led Philomath with 21 points but played sparingly in the fourth quarter.
“He could have had a monster game if we’d let him play,” Garvin said. “But the younger guys need to play together, too.”
By game’s end, Philomath had all four of its underclassmen playing and the tallest Warrior on the court was guard Greg Robinson. Robinson had six rebounds to lead the Warriors in that category, while Tyler Bushnell had 15 points and six assists. Jeremy Beddingfield had 11 assists.