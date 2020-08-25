Warrior Nation: PHS working on plan for workouts this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Philomath High can get a stamp of approval from the district superintendent, Athletic Director Tony Matta hopes to see all sports programs participate in a series of fall practice sessions to get in some work before their abbreviated seasons arrive next year.

Getting input from Warrior coaches, Matta said that as of last week — these things can change quickly based on the latest information — the plan was to run a Session 1 from Sept. 14 to Oct. 9 with spring sports teams working out; Session 2 from Oct. 12 to Nov. 6 with fall sports teams; and Nov. 9 to Dec. 18 (with Thanksgiving/finals week off) with the winter sports.

“Essentially, each head coach voted and the plan they voted for most is the split seasons,” Matta said. “I’ll fine tune that and take it to the superintendent and based on this idea and us making sure we’re meeting all the guidelines, will the district allow us to start these activities on Sept. 14?”

Classes are scheduled to begin Sept. 1 with comprehensive distance learning.

Matta said the proposed practice sessions would last no more than two hours, occur after 3:30 p.m., and run no more than three days per week.