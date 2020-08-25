Warrior Nation: PHS working on plan for workouts this fall

If Philomath High can get a stamp of approval from the district superintendent, Athletic Director Tony Matta hopes to see all sports programs participate in a series of fall practice sessions to get in some work before their abbreviated seasons arrive next year.
Getting input from Warrior coaches, Matta said that as of last week — these things can change quickly based on the latest information — the plan was to run a Session 1 from Sept. 14 to Oct. 9 with spring sports teams working out; Session 2 from Oct. 12 to Nov. 6 with fall sports teams; and Nov. 9 to Dec. 18 (with Thanksgiving/finals week off) with the winter sports.
“Essentially, each head coach voted and the plan they voted for most is the split seasons,” Matta said. “I’ll fine tune that and take it to the superintendent and based on this idea and us making sure we’re meeting all the guidelines, will the district allow us to start these activities on Sept. 14?”
Classes are scheduled to begin Sept. 1 with comprehensive distance learning.
Matta said the proposed practice sessions would last no more than two hours, occur after 3:30 p.m., and run no more than three days per week.
“So baseball could go Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 6-8 p.m., three days a week if that’s what they choose to do,” Matta said. “All the COVID-19 guidelines would remain in place ... if you can’t maintain a social distance of more than 6 feet outside, you leave the mask up and sanitize all of the equipment, some of those things that they did all summer.”
The Oregon School Activities Association calls the practice period before Dec. 28 as “Season 1.” Philomath’s Session 1 sports teams would include baseball, softball, tennis and track and field. The Session 2 teams would involve cross-country, volleyball, soccer, football, dance and cheer. And the Session 3 programs would be basketball, swimming and wrestling.
According to the OSAA’s latest version of the 2020-21 academic year, “Season 2” would begin Dec. 28 with basketball, swimming and wrestling practices and Jan. 11 with competitions. Fall sports would follow generally in March and April (Season 3) with the spring sports in May and June (Season 4).
“The executive board is meeting every two weeks and they obviously have the subcommittees for each sport that they’ve put together to talk about it potentially could look like,” Matta said, those subcommittees trying to figure out what to do with what they’re calling “culminating weeks” — a scaled-down version of a postseason.
“Based on where we’re at, you’re probably not looking at any real state championships,” Matta said. “You’re probably looking at regional sort of activity.”
Of course, Matta said everything is subject to change — a disclaimer that needs to be mentioned with any of these decisions. If, for example, a vaccine becomes available late in the year, there could be adjustments on how the seasons play out.
“I think they’ll continue to make decisions based on what at the time will work and as restrictions lessen or tighten, then we’ll adjust with it,” Matta said.
The Oregon West Conference athletic directors discuss their ideas and the league rep goes to the OSAA’s subcommittees for each sport. Stayton’s Darren Shryock represents the OWC.
Matta said the rest of the league appears to be on a similar path with three-session fall setups.
“I think that’s where everybody’s at as I look at the emails from our league and also from all of the 4A schools ... it looks like that’s what everybody’s sort of doing,” he said.
As for competitions or scrimmages in the fall, Matta said he hasn’t heard much chatter about that type of activity.
“You have to travel and have all of the extra complications that any sort of competition would add to it,” Matta said. “So we’re not currently looking at having any sort of competitions in Season 1.”
By the Numbers
22 — The number of touchdown receptions during the six-year NFL career of Kevin Boss. A Philomath native, Boss scored 16 of those touchdowns in a three-year stretch from 2008-10 with the New York Giants.
37 — The number of years that have passed since the release of the film, “Quarterback Princess” starring Helen Hunt. The film was based on the experiences of Tami Maida, the Philomath High freshman who in 1981 saw action at QB on the junior varsity team and was a homecoming princess.
3 — The number of seniors on the 2020-21 Oregon State volleyball roster, including Philomath High alum Haylie Bennett. The NCAA recently voted to give an extra year of eligibility to Division I fall athletes. The Pac-12 postponed all fall sports through the end of the year and it’s possible volleyball could be played after Jan. 1. Complicating matters for Bennett is that she will graduate in December with a degree in kinesiology.
In the Books
65 years ago — Philomath High School moved into the Oregon School Activities Association’s A-2 classification heading into the 1955-56 academic year. Classifications are based upon the average daily membership of the school for the preceding year and in the case of Philomath, that number surpassed 150 for a move up to A-2.
The move was seen as coming at a convenient time for PHS. During the 1955-56 year, for the first time, A-2 championships were to be staged in all four major sports — football, basketball, baseball and track.
