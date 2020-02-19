Warrior Nation: The Week Ahead, 5 Things, By the Numbers and In the Books

The Week Ahead

Boys basketball — The Warriors will have their work cut out in the last two regular-season games in the coming days. First, Philomath heads to Newport to play a Cubs team capable of beating any opponent in the conference (just ask Cascade from this past Friday). Then it’s home for Senior Night in a showdown against Woodburn that could end up deciding the league championship.

Girls basketball — The girls will attempt to finish the regular season unbeaten with games Friday at Newport and at home Tuesday against Woodburn. The Warriors defeated both of those teams by 30-plus points in their first meetings this season so taking a 23-0 record into the state playoffs appears to be in Philomath’s favor.

Wrestling — Philomath will compete Friday and Saturday in the Class 4A Special District 2 tournament at Stayton High. The Day 1 action begins at high noon and on Day 2, the action is scheduled for an 11 a.m. start. For those making the trip, school officials ask that on Friday you park in the baseball field’s lot (school will be in session). Two-day passes are $15 for adults, $8 for students in K-12.