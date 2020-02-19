Warrior Nation: The Week Ahead, 5 Things, By the Numbers and In the Books

The Week Ahead
Boys basketball — The Warriors will have their work cut out in the last two regular-season games in the coming days. First, Philomath heads to Newport to play a Cubs team capable of beating any opponent in the conference (just ask Cascade from this past Friday). Then it’s home for Senior Night in a showdown against Woodburn that could end up deciding the league championship.
Girls basketball — The girls will attempt to finish the regular season unbeaten with games Friday at Newport and at home Tuesday against Woodburn. The Warriors defeated both of those teams by 30-plus points in their first meetings this season so taking a 23-0 record into the state playoffs appears to be in Philomath’s favor.
Wrestling — Philomath will compete Friday and Saturday in the Class 4A Special District 2 tournament at Stayton High. The Day 1 action begins at high noon and on Day 2, the action is scheduled for an 11 a.m. start. For those making the trip, school officials ask that on Friday you park in the baseball field’s lot (school will be in session). Two-day passes are $15 for adults, $8 for students in K-12.
Swimming — The Warriors will be represented at the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Championships by two relays and two athletes in individual events. Both Friday’s prelims and Saturday’s finals begin at 6:30 p.m., at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton. To break it down for Friday’s prelims, the boys’ 200 medley relay will go right away at 6:36 p.m., Eli McLennan will swim at 8:19 p.m., in the 100 backstroke, Melia Morton will go at 8:23 p.m., in the 100 breaststroke, and the girls’ 400 freestyle relay swims at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students (age 5 up through high school senior).
Cheerleading — Philomath High’s cheer squad is scheduled to compete Sunday at the Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association championships at the Oregon State Fairgrounds (Salem Pavilion). Admission is $15 (kids under 5 free). Parking is $4 per car. Based on the schedule published on the OCCA website, high school teams will compete from 2-7 p.m. All-star and recreational teams will participate in the first session from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Five Things
• With two more victories, the PHS girls basketball team will keep its quest for a perfect season intact. But have the Warriors ever accomplished that feat in its 45-year history? The answer would be yes with the 1987 team under Shirley Huyett finishing 26-0. The Warriors won the AA state title with a 71-40 rout over Marist in the title game.
• Four PHS swimmers have previous experience competing at the state meet. Senior Maggie Ross has qualified as part of a relay all four of her high school years while junior Melia Morton and senior Hannah Hernandez will be competing for the third time. For the boys, junior Eli McLennan is headed back to state for the second straight year.
You have free articles remaining.
• Philomath High’s boys basketball team controls its own destiny in pursuit of the Oregon West Conference title. The Warriors can clinch first place with wins Friday over Newport and Tuesday over Woodburn.
• Four PHS wrestlers appeared in the most recent Oregon Wrestling Forum rankings — sophomore Blake Niemann (No. 5, 106 pounds), Blaise Pindell (No. 6, 145), Issiah Blackburn (No. 6, 182) and Connar Kohn (No. 4, 195). As a team, Philomath ranked at No. 11.
• In just one month, Philomath High’s baseball and softball seasons will open. The baseball team opens with a March 20-21 road trip to Hidden Valley and Henley. The softball team actually opens in less than a month with a March 17 jaunt over to Lebanon.
By the Numbers
337 — The number of days since the PHS girls basketball team lost a game (as of today, Wednesday, Feb. 19). Newport beat Philomath on March 19, 2019, at the 4A state tournament. Those two teams meet Friday in Newport.
10 — The number of varsity meets that appear on Philomath High’s track and field schedule. Full invitationals include those at Junction City (April 4), Philomath (April 11), Scio (April 17), Florence (April 24), Sweet Home (May 2), Cottage Grove (May 15), Oregon West championships at Stayton (May 21-22) and 4A state championships at Eugene (May 29-30).
1 — The number of seasons this century that the boys basketball program has won fewer than 10 games in a season. Philomath went 8-16 during the 2009-10 season. Heading into this season, Philomath’s boys have averaged 18.6 wins per year since 1999-2000. The team this season has 17 victories.
In the Books
5 years ago — Philomath High qualified four wrestlers for the Class 4A state wrestling tournament during the Feb. 13-14 Special District 2 meet at Cascade. Taylor Kohn, Nate Burkus, Carson Calder and Jacob Morris all punched their tickets to state.
Kohn won the district title at 170 pounds with a victory over Newport’s Daniel Folkerts in the championship match. Burkus was runner-up at 160, Calder placed third at 145 and Morris was third at 152.
Two weeks later, Burkus placed fifth at the state wrestling meet. He finished the season at 35-15 and became the first Warrior to win a medal since Zach Trask and Mikael Hill three years earlier.