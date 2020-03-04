Warrior Nation: The Week Ahead, 5 Things, By the Numbers and In the Books

The Week Ahead
Girls basketball — The No. 1-seeded Warriors will host Phoenix at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to what they hope will be the beginning of a successful run in the state playoffs. Philomath enters the game with an overall record of 23-1, while Phoenix enters the Warriors’ gym at 12-11.
Boys basketball — Philomath enters the state playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will also play Phoenix in the opening round. The boys put together a solid 19-4 season and will go up against a Pirates team that compiled a 14-10 record.
Dance — The Philomath High dance team gets back to competition with a trip Saturday to the “Dancing With the Colleens” event at Sheldon High School in Eugene. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and run into the late afternoon. An all-day pass is $10 (children 5 and under free).
Five Things
• The wrestling team’s performance at the state tournament sets up the program well heading into next season. All nine athletes that made the trip to Portland to compete were underclassmen and it can be assumed that all nine will be back. Coach Troy Woosley said others expected to be in uniform in 2020-21 should give PHS a quality roster.
• The Phoenix and Philomath boys had several common opponents this season. Phoenix went 3-3 against Junction City, North Valley, Hidden Valley and Sweet Home. Philomath had a 4-1 against those same teams. Phoenix did just beat Sweet Home last week in a play-in game.
• Philomath’s girls basketball coach Ben Silva was somewhat surprised to see Phoenix would be the team’s first-round opponent. That’s because the Pirates pulled off what would be considered an upset in the play-in round over Molalla, Phoenix went on the road and beat Molalla by doubled digits at 60-48.
• The PHS dance team is in the stretch run of its season with this weekend’s Sheldon tournament and then the City Showcase hosted by West Albany on March 15. That event serves as an important tune-up for state with South Albany, Dallas, Sweet Home and Lebanon joining West Albany and Philomath on the floor. The state competition is March 20 in Portland.
• The Oregon West Conference this season crowned the same school as champions for both boys and girls basketball — Philomath. That hasn’t happened in the league since the 2013-14 season when it was accomplished by — you guessed it, Philomath.
By the Numbers
42-5 — The combined record of the Philomath High girls and boys basketball teams heading into the state playoffs. The girls head in with a 23-1 mark while the boys are sitting at 19-4.
9-0 — The record of Philomath High’s girls basketball team against teams that are in the 4A state playoffs. That includes wins over Cascade (twice), Junction City (twice), Astoria, Banks, Hidden Valley and Stayton (twice). The Warriors also played two 5A teams that will very likely qualify for state — beating Lebanon and losing to West Albany.
16-17 — The combined record of PHS wrestlers that competed in the boys and girls state tournaments Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Eight of the nine wrestlers that participated came home with at least one victory.
In the Books
80 years ago — Bellfountain’s basketball club appeared to put a quality team on the floor in 1940. Consider this report from the March 4, 1940, edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times:
“The Bellfountain club basketball team scored two easy victories last week, walloping the Philomath Townies, 89-13, and drubbing the Monroe High School team, 40-23.”
In the game against Philomath — obviously a squad made up of local men — Louie Wallace was the big gun with 38 points. Wallace scored 17 in the win over Monroe.
“In the Philomath game, four of the Bellfountain players individually scored more than the entire Philomath team,” the story mentioned.
Bellfountain basketball was big in those days. The high school won state championships in 1936 under coach Ken Litchfield with a 22-3 record and in 1937 under coach Bill Lemmon with a 24-2 record.