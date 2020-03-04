Warrior Nation: The Week Ahead, 5 Things, By the Numbers and In the Books

The Week Ahead

Girls basketball — The No. 1-seeded Warriors will host Phoenix at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to what they hope will be the beginning of a successful run in the state playoffs. Philomath enters the game with an overall record of 23-1, while Phoenix enters the Warriors’ gym at 12-11.

Boys basketball — Philomath enters the state playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will also play Phoenix in the opening round. The boys put together a solid 19-4 season and will go up against a Pirates team that compiled a 14-10 record.

Dance — The Philomath High dance team gets back to competition with a trip Saturday to the “Dancing With the Colleens” event at Sheldon High School in Eugene. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and run into the late afternoon. An all-day pass is $10 (children 5 and under free).

Five Things

• The wrestling team’s performance at the state tournament sets up the program well heading into next season. All nine athletes that made the trip to Portland to compete were underclassmen and it can be assumed that all nine will be back. Coach Troy Woosley said others expected to be in uniform in 2020-21 should give PHS a quality roster.