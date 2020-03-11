Warrior Nation: The Week Ahead, 5 Things, By the Numbers and In the Books

The Week Ahead
Girls basketball — Top-seeded Philomath opens play at the state tournament at Forest Grove High Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against eighth-seeded Cottage Grove. If the Warriors win, they’ll advance to the semifinals against the La Grande-Astoria winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday. If it’s a loss, they’ll play in the consolation semis against the La Grande-Astoria loser at 9 a.m. Friday. Saturday’s trophy games include the fourth/sixth game at 8 a.m., the third/fifth game at 1:30 p.m., and the championship at 5:45 p.m.
Boys basketball — The Warriors, seeded No. 2, will face seventh-seeded Klamath Union at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove. With a win, Philomath would play the winner of the Woodburn-North Marion game at 8:15 p.m. Friday. If the Warriors lose in the quarters, they would play the Woodburn-North Marion loser at 10:45 a.m. Friday. The boys’ trophy game schedule shows the fourth/sixth game at 9:45 a.m., the third/fifth game at 3:15 p.m., and the the championship game at 8:30 p.m.
Softball — Philomath is slated to play its season opener this coming Tuesday with a home game against Class 5A Lebanon. The schedule shows the first pitch between the Warriors and Warriors at 5 p.m.
Boys tennis — The Warriors are scheduled to play their first matches on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Class 5A Crescent Valley. With the surface of the new home tennis courts not ready to be played on, Philomath will face the Raiders on the Ashbrook Independent School’s courts.
Girls tennis — Philomath skips over to Crescent Valley in Corvallis for a season-opening dual at 4 p.m. Tuesday. As is the case this time of year, the matches will be played weather-permitting.
Dance/drill — The Shining Stars are scheduled to compete Sunday at the City Showcase competition at West Albany High School. The event features free admission. Joining Philomath and the host school will be South Albany, Dallas, Sweet Home and Lebanon.
Five Things
• The PHS girls have been waiting a long time to reach the state tournament, a destination that seemed inevitable with the way the team has been playing this season. Cottage Grove, the team’s opponent in the quarterfinals, won the Sky Em League title outright for the first time since 2014. The Lions appear to be strong in the post with junior Matty Ladd, sophomore Gracie Arnold and senior Ema Gardner.
• The boys basketball team will face a Skyline Conference opponent for the second straight game. After beating the league’s third-place team Phoenix in the first round, the Warriors will on Thursday go up against Klamath Union, which comes in with an 18-7 record. The Pelicans advanced with a 69-68 win over the Oregon West’s Cascade in the first round.
• The Oregon West is well-represented in the boys’ state tournament with three teams in the quarterfinals. No. 2-seeded Philomath, the league champion, and No. 6-seeded Woodburn are on the same side of the bracket and could meet in the semifinals if they both advance with wins Thursday. Stayton also made it into the field as a No. 12 seed after upsetting Banks on the road in the first round. The conference just missed getting a fourth team there with Cascade falling by one point at Klamath Union.
• The Philomath High tennis program will not play its home matches on the new on-campus courts to begin the season. An extended period of dry weather will be needed for the tennis courts’ surface to be coated for the final time and Principal Mike Bussard said that could happen any day. The school is renting the Ashbrook Independent School courts on a week-by-week basis.
• The softball team will play its first game under new head coach Travis King this coming Tuesday at home against Lebanon. Philomath took a 12-7 win over those Warriors, a Class 5A playoff team, last season on the road. King’s assistants this season include former head coach Erik Remington, Cynthia Zerby and Sunny Bennett. Saff Evans will handle the JV squad.
By the Numbers
14 — The number of trophies won by the PHS girls basketball program at the OSAA state tournament. The Warriors won the state title three times with championships in 1986, 1987 and 2000. Runner-up finishes occurred in 1995 and 2006.
6 — The number of times that the Philomath boys have reached the state championship game. The Warriors won state titles in 2002, 2014 and 2016 and had runner-up finishes in 1988, 1989 and 2000
111 — The all-classification state basketball tournament record for most points scored in a game, accomplished by Philomath in 1989. Playing in the 3A playoffs that year, the Warriors put up 111 points on Coquille.
In the Books
20 years ago — The Philomath High girls basketball team won the Class 3A state title with a 35-31 victory over Marist, an opponent that the Warriors had trouble beating in any sport in previous years.
In the 2000 finals, Philomath used a tough zone defense to throttle the No. 1 Spartans in the first half and then held on for the four-point win.
Philomath set the tone early, swarming to the ball and not allowing the Spartans a decent look at the hoop for most of the first half. Marist went 12:02 of clock time without scoring during a stretch from the first into the third quarter. Philomath shut out the Spartans in the second quarter but still led just 13-5 at halftime.
“Basically, I’ve always been a man-to-man coach, my teams have always played good man-to-man defense and it sort of galls me a little bit that I had to resort to a stinkin’ zone to win a state tournament,” PHS coach Terry Thomas laughed.
Late in the fourth, Kellie Kettles hit a bank shot to break a 31-31 tie and Philomath clinched it with free throws by Lindsey Hilaire and Kathy Gellatly.