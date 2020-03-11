Warrior Nation: The Week Ahead, 5 Things, By the Numbers and In the Books

Girls tennis — Philomath skips over to Crescent Valley in Corvallis for a season-opening dual at 4 p.m. Tuesday. As is the case this time of year, the matches will be played weather-permitting.

Dance/drill — The Shining Stars are scheduled to compete Sunday at the City Showcase competition at West Albany High School. The event features free admission. Joining Philomath and the host school will be South Albany, Dallas, Sweet Home and Lebanon.

Five Things

• The PHS girls have been waiting a long time to reach the state tournament, a destination that seemed inevitable with the way the team has been playing this season. Cottage Grove, the team’s opponent in the quarterfinals, won the Sky Em League title outright for the first time since 2014. The Lions appear to be strong in the post with junior Matty Ladd, sophomore Gracie Arnold and senior Ema Gardner.

• The boys basketball team will face a Skyline Conference opponent for the second straight game. After beating the league’s third-place team Phoenix in the first round, the Warriors will on Thursday go up against Klamath Union, which comes in with an 18-7 record. The Pelicans advanced with a 69-68 win over the Oregon West’s Cascade in the first round.