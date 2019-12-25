Warrior Nation: Week Ahead plus 5 Things, By the Numbers and In the Books (Dec. 25, 2019)

The Week Ahead

Boys basketball — The Warriors will host its own four-school tournament Friday and Saturday. Philomath will start off with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Class 5A Crescent Valley, which is off to a 4-2 start this season and on a three-game winning streak. Gladstone (4-2) and 5A Willamette (5-2) will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Girls basketball — Philomath’s girls will try to keep their unbeaten streak alive with road games Friday at Sutherlin and Tuesday at Lebanon. 3A Sutherlin is also unbeaten so far this season at 7-0 while 5A Lebanon is off to a 3-1 start with games to come in a tournament this week at Hillsboro.

Swimming — The swim team takes the pool for the second time this season on Saturday with a trip up to Stayton for a relays meet. Joining the Eagles and Warriors at the meet will be Cascade, Newport, Sweet Home and Valley Catholic.

Wrestling — Philomath will compete in its fourth tournament of the season at the annual Benton County Championships on Saturday. This year, the tournament rotates to the Corvallis High gym. The Spartans and Warriors will hit the mat against other county teams, including Crescent Valley, Monroe and Santiam Christian.

Five Things