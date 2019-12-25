Warrior Nation: Week Ahead plus 5 Things, By the Numbers and In the Books (Dec. 25, 2019)

The Week Ahead
Boys basketball — The Warriors will host its own four-school tournament Friday and Saturday. Philomath will start off with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Class 5A Crescent Valley, which is off to a 4-2 start this season and on a three-game winning streak. Gladstone (4-2) and 5A Willamette (5-2) will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Girls basketball — Philomath’s girls will try to keep their unbeaten streak alive with road games Friday at Sutherlin and Tuesday at Lebanon. 3A Sutherlin is also unbeaten so far this season at 7-0 while 5A Lebanon is off to a 3-1 start with games to come in a tournament this week at Hillsboro.
Swimming — The swim team takes the pool for the second time this season on Saturday with a trip up to Stayton for a relays meet. Joining the Eagles and Warriors at the meet will be Cascade, Newport, Sweet Home and Valley Catholic.
Wrestling — Philomath will compete in its fourth tournament of the season at the annual Benton County Championships on Saturday. This year, the tournament rotates to the Corvallis High gym. The Spartans and Warriors will hit the mat against other county teams, including Crescent Valley, Monroe and Santiam Christian.
Five Things
• Former PHS volleyball standout Haylie Bennett earned Pac-12 honors for this past season with Oregon State. Bennett, who made honorable mention, set career high numbers in nearly every statistical category. She had a team-high 333 kills and finished with an exceptional .244 attacking percentage.
• Another former PHS student, Meaghan Alba, won the 3,000-meter run a couple of weekends ago at the Dartmouth College Indoor Meet. Alba, who runs for the University of Vermont, covered the distance in 10:11.8, a personal-best time.
• And yet another PHS alum had news last week with Brian McClelland’s announcement that he plans to play baseball at Linn-Benton Community College.
• The girls basketball team’s 7-0 start is its best in several years. Going back six seasons, the Warriors’ next-best starts came in 2018-19, 2014-15 and 2013-14 with 5-2 starts through seven games. The 2013-14 squad made the state tournament and placed sixth, the 2014-15 team lost to Sisters in a play-in game and the 2018-19 team placed fifth at state.
• The boys basketball team’s six wins so far this season have all been by double figures. Philomath’s average margin-of-victory has been 13.3 points with the largest being an 18-point win over North Valley and the tightest being 11-point wins over Junction City and Marshfield.
By the Numbers
.788 — The combined winning percentage so far this season of Philomath’s wrestlers with the four best records. Blake Niemann (6-1), Issiah Blackburn (7-2), Connar Kohn (7-2) and Blaise Pindell (6-2) are a combined 26-7.
0.76 — The margin of victory in hundredths of a second for Philomath’s Maggie Ross in the 50-yard freestyle at the season-opening Rhonda Relays. Ross swam the event in 25.15 seconds to beat Sweet Home’s Chloe Taylor’s 25.91. Both times would’ve placed among the top eight at last season’s state swim meet.
2 — The number of remaining unbeaten teams in Class 4A through last weekend’s games. Hidden Valley is off go an 8-0 start and Philomath is 7-0. In the OSAA rankings, the Warriors and Mustangs are ranked 1-2. The two schools are scheduled to play each other at Hidden Valley on Jan. 3.
In the Books
15 years ago — On Dec. 21, 2004, the Philomath High School boys basketball team went up against No. 1 Wilsonville in a key early-season matchup. The Warriors pulled out a 37-34 victory thanks to relentless defensive pressure.
Meanwhile, Philomath had just enough offense to hold off the Wildcats after Wilsonville erased a nine-point Warrior lead in the fourth quarter.
“It’s a big win for us,” PHS coach Blake Ecker said. “It’s a good boost for our program.”
The Warriors got their biggest basket of the night, a clutch two-pointer by Damien Evans, who converted on a rare open look in the paint to make it 34-32. Wilsonville hit two free throws to tie it back up before Greg Oliver got open inside for a lay-in to push the score to 36-34.
After turnovers by both teams, Wilsonville got the ball with 18 seconds left. The Wildcats worked for an open 3-pointer, but the ball went off the front rim, where it was hauled in by Philomath’s Aaron Davis. Davis was fouled on the play, and made the front end of a 1-and-1 to give the Warriors their 37-34 margin with only 1 second left in the game.
John Gaskill led the Warriors in scoring with 18, followed by Oliver with eight. Gaskill had seven rebounds for the Warriors.
Wilsonville came into the game ranked No. 1 in the 3A coaches poll. Philomath was ranked sixth, and was bouncing back from a tough loss the previous week to Marist.
“We were the most worked up before the game than I’ve ever seen us,” Gaskill said.
The win put Philomath’s record at 6-1 heading into a scheduled trip to Ketchikan, Alaska, for the Clarke Cochrane Christmas Classic — an event that the program still participates in every other year.