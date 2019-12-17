Warriors boys, girls both 2nd at season-opening Rhonda Relays

The Philomath High School swim team opened the season Dec. 13 with five-school Rhonda Relays at Clemens Community Pool.
Competing for the first time under first-year coach Akari Seiner, the Warriors’ boys and girls both finished in the runner-up positions.
Stayton won the boys’ portion of the meet although by a somewhat slim margin over Philomath, 409 to 383.5. Sweet Home finished third with Cascade fourth and Kennedy fifth.
For the girls, Sweet Home took first place by 164 points over the Warriors. Stayton was third, Cascade fourth and Kennedy fifth.
Individually, senior Maggie Ross had the lone victory on the day for Philomath by touching the wall first in the 50-yard freestyle. Ross sprinted the distance in 25.15 seconds to beat runner-up Chloe Tyler of Sweet Home by less than 1 second. Ross also placed third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:26.86.
Junior Melia Morton had a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:41.07. Junior Audrey Davis took fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:54.67.
Two relays placed fourth for the girls. The 200 medley of freshman Katherine Holden, Davis, Ross and freshman Grace Bennett covered the distance in 2:27.17. In the 400 freestyle, Morton, Davis, Ross and sophomore Ophelia Katsikis came in with a 4:39.31.
The boys had two runner-up relays and top-four showings in nine individual events.
In the relays, the Warriors were second in the 200 medley with sophomore Chris Melton, freshman Carrson Hirte, junior Eli McLennan and freshman Micah Matthews in 2:09.52. The 400 freestyle with McLennan, junior Caleb Matthews, senior Brennan Provance and Micah Matthews was second in 4:22.25.
In the individual events, McLennan had a pair of second-place finishes with his performances in the 100 butterfly (1:03.01) and 100 backstroke (1:05.23). Hirte took second in the 200 freestyle (2:21.03) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:13.66). Provance also had two top-four placings with third in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.24) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:03.01).
Micah Matthews placed third in the 500 freestyle. Other fourth-place finishes were turned in by Melton in the 200 individual medley (3:02.40) and Caleb Matthews in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.59).
Philomath will head to the Stayton Invitational on Dec. 28.
Rhonda Relays
Dec. 13 at Philomath
BOYS
Team scoring: Stayton 409, Philomath 383.5, Sweet Home 256.5, Cascade 161, Kennedy 27
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Stayton (Tanner Fixsen, Grant Vogel, Josh Ptacek, Parker Dirkx), 1:56.17; 2, Philomath (Chris Melton, Carrson Hirte, Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews), 2:09.52.
200 freestyle: 1, Ryan Pederson, Cascade, 2:09.67; 2, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 2:21.03; 6, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 3:09.47.
200 individual medley: 1, Tanner Fixsen, Stayton, 2:14.21; 4, Chris Melton, Philomath, 3:02.40; 5, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 3:08.45; 6, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 3:27.73.
50 freestyle: 1, Parker Dirkx, Stayton, 25.37; 6, Chris Melton, Philomath, 30.25; 8, Cameron Latz, Philomath, 32.61.
100 butterfly: 1, Josh Ptacek, Stayton, 1:04.94; 2, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:07.47; 4, Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 1:13.66; 6, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 2:10.30.
100 freestyle: 1, Parker Dirkx, Stayton, 55.84; 4, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:03.01; 5, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:03.24.
500 freestyle: 1, Micah Wright, Sweet Home, 6:47.90; 3, Micah Matthews, Philomath, 9:00.94.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Stayton (Tanner Fixsen, Grant Vogel, Josh Ptacek, Parker Dirkx), 1:42.90; 5, Philomath (Braedon Littrell, Cameron Latz, Kellen Houchin, Chris Melton), 2:14.03.
100 backstroke: 1, Tanner Fixsen, Stayton, 1:01.68; 2, Eli McLennan, Philomath, 1:05.23; 6, Braedon Littrell, Philomath, 1:43.53.
100 breaststroke: 1, Josh Ptacek, Stayton, 1:18.62; 3, Brennan Provance, Philomath, 1:22.24; T-4, Caleb Matthews, Philomath, 1:24.59; 6, Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:29.60.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Sweet Home (names not available), 4:19.06; 2, Philomath (Eli McLennan, Caleb Matthews, Brennan Provance, Micah Matthews), 4:22.25.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Sweet Home 600, Philomath 436, Stayton 391, Cascade 356, Kennedy 74
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: 1, Sweet Home (names not available), 2:05.20; 4, Philomath (Katherine Holden, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross, Grace Bennett), 2:27.17; 6, Philomath B (Melia Morton, Allison Neelands, Emma Holden, Kaeleigh Houchin), 2:44.19.
200 freestyle: 1, Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 2:04.31; 3, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 2:26.86; 8, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 2:50.30; 10, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 3:00.75.
200 individual medley: 1, Jamie Seward, Sweet Home, 2:27.73; 3, Melia Morton, Philomath, 2:41.07; 6, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 2:53.30; 9, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 3:13.35.
50 freestyle: 1, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 25.15; 10, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 35.43; 12, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 36.19; 16, Lily Schell, Philomath, 40.15.
100 butterfly: 1, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 58.37; 5, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 1:45.44; 7, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:56.10.
100 freestyle: 1, Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 58.24; 5, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:07.57; 12, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 1:24.55; 14, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:29.36.
500 freestyle: 1, Kylie Mannix, Stayton, 5:48.00; 4, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 6:54.67; 6, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 7:33.61; 8, Emma Holden, Philomath, 8:29.71.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Sweet Home (names not available), 1:49.73; 5, Philomath (Kaeleigh Houchin, Hannah Hernandez, Katherine Holden, Allison Neelands), 2:14.37; 6, Philomath B (Shaylee Charley, Lily Schell, Kyla Berger, Grace Bennett), 2:21.51.
100 backstroke: 1, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 1:02.90; 5, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:22.95; 7, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:24.69; 11, Emma Holden, 1:42.03.
100 breaststroke: 1, Brylee Syverson, Cascade, 1:15.04; 5, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:35.15; 7, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:38.69; 8, Lily Schell, Philomath, 1:40.37; 9, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 1:40.51.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Sweet Home (names not available), 4:09.56; 4, Philomath (Melia Morton, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross, Ophelia Katsikis), 4:39.31; 6, Philomath B (Emma Holden, Kyla Berger, Hannah Hernandez, Shaylee Charley), 5:08.04.