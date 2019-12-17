Warriors boys, girls both 2nd at season-opening Rhonda Relays

The Philomath High School swim team opened the season Dec. 13 with five-school Rhonda Relays at Clemens Community Pool.

Competing for the first time under first-year coach Akari Seiner, the Warriors’ boys and girls both finished in the runner-up positions.

Stayton won the boys’ portion of the meet although by a somewhat slim margin over Philomath, 409 to 383.5. Sweet Home finished third with Cascade fourth and Kennedy fifth.

For the girls, Sweet Home took first place by 164 points over the Warriors. Stayton was third, Cascade fourth and Kennedy fifth.

Individually, senior Maggie Ross had the lone victory on the day for Philomath by touching the wall first in the 50-yard freestyle. Ross sprinted the distance in 25.15 seconds to beat runner-up Chloe Tyler of Sweet Home by less than 1 second. Ross also placed third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:26.86.

Junior Melia Morton had a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:41.07. Junior Audrey Davis took fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:54.67.