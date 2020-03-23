Warriors coaches, AD react to spring stoppage of high school athletics

“We were just getting our kids ramped up to get ready for that first week of games and now you’re going to give them a month and a half off,” Webber said. “Doing stuff on your own as opposed to in a structured setting is always different than what you would typically be doing.”

Fulton said track and field is probably more suited for getting back into a season on short notice as compared to a ball sport that requires more of an emphasis on teamwork.

“This is going to hurt our relays because they can’t practice their handoffs, and it could affect our field event athletes a little more because of technique but track and field athletes can train on their own,” he said. “You just have to be disciplined.”

Another possible issue could be the number of practices that may be required before competitions begin.

“We’re not allowed to have matches until two weeks after we start practice, so is that going to be set again?” Quandt said. “We do have the 10 practices in already but again, now we’re taking a break for six weeks. It’s another one of those I don’t know questions.”

All teams would be in the same boat as far as restarting spring workouts.