Warriors coaches, AD react to spring stoppage of high school athletics

On a sunny afternoon this past Thursday in Philomath, little activity can be found on the high school campus.
A few people run the track and a couple of students play catch in the right-field corner of the baseball field. In the distance, coach Levi Webber mows the grass, although the task seems a bit superfluous because no practices are allowed.
“You always feel this anxiety that you’re supposed to be doing something but you can’t do anything. It’s a weird spot to be in,” Webber said last week. “Essentially, the only thing I can do is work on the field down there and that gives me something or normalcy at this time of year. But then again, it’s like you’re mowing it to just let it sit there for the next month.”
Coaches and athletes have been forced to go into a wait-and-see mode with the coronavirus-related school closures. The Oregon School Activities Association suspended spring sports through April 28 and hope seems to be fading that there will be any type of season at all.
“It’s a glimmer, it’s not a real strong hope,” Webber said. “I would probably say it’s about a 10-90 split right now. I don’t know how hard fast OSAA is on keeping dates as set where they are. I think if they were open to extending dates, I think it’s something that’s possible.”
First-year softball coach Travis King is trying to stay positive.
“We’re all hopeful that they get some sort of a season but obviously, if they keep extending things out, there’s slim hope there,” King said. “I’m being hopeful — it’s a heck of a way to start your first year as a head coach, obviously, but we want to play. For our seniors, that’s the huge part for me.”
Academics vs. athletics
Even if the school closure mandate does not go beyond April 28 and students return to class, an interesting question could surface about whether or not athletics should return as well. Most athletic programs take those students out of the classroom for competitions. Should they be allowed to compete on school days or should they focus all of their attention on academics to “catch up” so to speak.
“It’s a good point and I think it’s all the more reason to have the competitions on Saturday, which is what track and field does,” Warriors coach Joe Fulton said. “I know it’s a lot harder for softball and baseball ... with us, most of our meets are on Saturdays anyway so it shouldn’t be a problem.”
PHS Athletic Director Tony Matta said that was a topic that came up in the most recent AD meeting.
“We’d want to be conscious of that, knowing that class time being reduced is going to be valuable, so what does it look like?” Matta said. “Do we start them later with daylight savings and with there being more light and getting in five-inning games or whatever? I think we’re open to whatever would work.”
In the case of baseball or softball, perhaps doubleheaders could be scheduled on a Saturday. Or, maybe three teams congregate at a site and each team gets in two games. Philomath’s baseball team could even host night games with lights at the field.
“There’s all kinds of things we can do, it’s just a matter of seeing what we’ll be allowed to do,” Matta said.
Abrupt ending
The OSAA’s initial decision to suspend spring sports activities occurred on March 13. Coaches didn’t even have an opportunity to talk to their players.
“I wasn’t even able to address our team face-to-face with all of this stuff going down, which is probably one of the most disheartening things about this whole thing because we didn’t even get a chance to have one last meeting with our kids,” said Webber, who was at work and on the road when the announcement occurred. “I just sent out a text to all the kids saying, ‘hey, we’re done with practice’ ... and make sure they try to stay in shape as best they could, get out and play catch and do what you could and what you’re parents would allow you to do.”
King was also at work on that Friday when he learned that everything was shutting down.
“At that point, I was told that any contact we have was going to have to be via email because I wanted to have a meeting of some sort, even it was 15 or 20 minutes just to touch base with them,” he said. “But everything had to go through email or text messages.
“The only thing I can do is to encourage the girls on their own to keep doing workouts,” he added. “I just can’t do anything as a coach.”
Fulton has communicated via email with his coaches and athletes with training suggestions.
“In the event that they do have a shortened season, we need to be ready,” Fulton said. “Our girls are expected to win state so if we just sit around for a month and then find out the season’s resumed ... we can’t be caught off guard. It’s not easy but they’re just going to have to keep just soldiering on.”
Tennis coach Gary Quandt hopes the players can get out on a court.
“I just tell them to go out and play as much as possible and stay healthy and not get too close to people,” Quandt said. “That’s pretty easy to do in tennis — you’re standing across the net from each other. And I know some of the kids have been playing.”
Seniors' last shot
The seniors, in particular, have been dealt a bad hand with the situation.
“It’s the most unfortunate for the seniors, especially our senior class that came in on such a sour note with the whole football thing going on and now they’re going to leave on such a sour note with their spring season possibly being canceled,” Webber said. “It’s about as bad of a way to bookend a high school career as you can possibly imagine.”
All of the coaches and the AD feel bad for the athletes that may miss their last shot to compete.
“It’s that last opportunity to get out and compete for your high school team and represent your school and your community and all of what that means to a kid,” Matta said. “They lose that and that’s the hard part.
“As coaches, we’re going to have another season next year, we’re going to have another opportunity,” Matta added. “But those seniors, a very small number of kids go on to play at the next level, so they’re done really with competitive athletics.”
Fulton knows how it feels to miss a highly-anticipated senior season. Expected to win two events at the state track and field meet back when he was a high school senior, Fulton busted his knee.
“I think about how this is going to affect the high school kids more than other sports. All kids are taking a hit but the professionals, they’re getting paid and they’ll be back,” Fulton said. “But these high school kids, most of them will not compete professionally or even on a collegiate level. This is what they’re going to be bragging about to their grandkids and if they miss this opportunity, oh man. You cherish those memories for the rest of your life, it’s a highlight.”
Back in groove
If the spring sports suspension is lifted, coaches and players would need some sort of period to prepare for competition. In the case of baseball, for example, pitchers need to work up to game-level pitch counts.
“We were just getting our kids ramped up to get ready for that first week of games and now you’re going to give them a month and a half off,” Webber said. “Doing stuff on your own as opposed to in a structured setting is always different than what you would typically be doing.”
Fulton said track and field is probably more suited for getting back into a season on short notice as compared to a ball sport that requires more of an emphasis on teamwork.
“This is going to hurt our relays because they can’t practice their handoffs, and it could affect our field event athletes a little more because of technique but track and field athletes can train on their own,” he said. “You just have to be disciplined.”
Another possible issue could be the number of practices that may be required before competitions begin.
“We’re not allowed to have matches until two weeks after we start practice, so is that going to be set again?” Quandt said. “We do have the 10 practices in already but again, now we’re taking a break for six weeks. It’s another one of those I don’t know questions.”
All teams would be in the same boat as far as restarting spring workouts.
“The struggle obviously for me was I had five girls that were on that basketball team so we had still yet to have those girls practice and those are solid components to that varsity squad,” King said. “The good news is that they were in another sport so active-wise, they should be in decent shape that way but it’s just refining some skills with the softball side of things.”
Creative scheduling
If the current dates remained intact, the baseball and softball teams would need to wrap up league play by May 15, which allows a little over two weeks to get in games before the playoffs would begin.
“If they’re able to move days then I can see it happening but if they’re not, it’s going to be real problematic,” Webber said. “I hope so because it would be a real shame — and I get the health and well-being of everybody with the paramount thing — but it would be a real shame for our seniors to have to go out this way and not being to compete this spring.”
In the announcement about the suspension of spring sports being extended to April 28, the OSAA pointed out that the state track and field championships would be staged as planned on May 29-30, although the venues would change because Hayward Field in Eugene will not be ready for competition.
“We’ll take whatever we can get because we are loaded great senior girls and very good senior boys, too, they need this chance,” Fulton said. “We’ve been working on this for four years. We could tell when these girls were freshmen that this was going to be a special group of athletes. It’s not just the seniors but all of the other talented kids on the team that would be part of this. ... They’d be contributing to a state title.”
Quandt said he’s not real optimistic about the season.
“For us, we would have two dual matches left on the schedule and then districts and state. Well, I’m not sure how that would go,” he said.
Quandt said that in a sport like tennis, you could actually get away with just having a district and state tournament.
“You can do a tournament in tennis and you can sort of seed them based on last year and stuff and maybe some new hot shots, you can still do a tournament,” he said. “But I don’t even know if the OSAA is going to do a state tournament.”
Quandt had an exceptional number of returning athletes for the boys squad, including Colton Beckstead in singles and Luke Haslam and Nick Stucki in doubles. He also anticipated having a fairly deep girls team that could do some damage.
“I really had fun at the two weeks of practice we had,” Quandt said. “I was really disappointed when they said no more practices. It’s just a bunch of good kids, they did what I said, they didn’t argue. One of my better groups that way.”
System reset
The spring sports suspension and possible cancellation will have a domino effect on the entire system that Philomath programs have built through the years. Coaches just hope that summer programs for all age levels will remain intact.
“Nobody really got a year of experience ... it’s kind of halting everybody’s growth as athletes during this time,” Webber said. “It’ll definitely be interesting to see how the whole thing affects everyone going forward. It’s a lost year ... I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily going to set you back but you’re definitely not going to be moving forward at the rate that you’d like to.”
Coaches might expect an update on the status of the season with OSAA executive board meetings coming up on April 1 and April 15.
“Each time, they’ll look in which direction it’s trending and make some decisions there,” Matta said. “Obviously, they don’t want to cancel too early, they want to wait as long as they can.
“We’re hopeful as a league that spring championships won’t get canceled and we’ll be able to put together some of a schedule that gives us a league champion so they can move forward for the championships,” he added.
Matta met with other athletic directors from the conference last Tuesday to try to come up with a plan if the school closure is not extended. The ADs would need to hammer out schedules in each sport.
One possibility that ADs wonder about is if teams could still play some games even if the OSAA cancels the state championships.
“Could we still get some spring activities in without a state tournament being there?” Matta said. “We want kids to participate.”
Matta said that if schools extend classes into the summer, perhaps the OSAA could push back dates.
“I think everything’s on the table right now and as they make decisions and get information to us, we’ll make decisions as a league and as a school of what we can do,” Matta said. “I think all of us want kids to be able to participate in things. We understand that value that it has.”